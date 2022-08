Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 26.08.2022

Motley Fool

The man who made a billion-dollar bet on the housing market by correctly calling its collapse during the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis seems to be making a new prediction: The stock market is about to crash. Michael Burry, who was one of the main figures in the book The Big Short and its subsequent movie adaptation of the same name, recently sold every single stock his Scion Asset Management hedge fund owns and added just one -- private prison operator GEO Group (NYSE: GEO). It all raises a number of questions investors should ask: Will lightning strike twice for Burry?