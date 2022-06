Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 08.06.2022

Motley Fool

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a red-hot growth stock over the years that has given investors' portfolios a big boost, driven by terrific demand for its graphics cards, which have seen rapid adoption across several applications and industries. The tech giant's ability to deliver eye-popping revenue and earnings growth has helped it outpace broader indexes such as the S&P 500 quite easily despite periods of volatility, as evident from the chart below. The 3,600%-plus return that Nvidia has delivered since Jan. 1, 2015, means that a $1,000 investment in the stock on that date is now worth more than $37,000.