Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 29.06.2022

We’re facing a maelstrom of conflicting currents in the markets today, with a series of headwinds running head-on into each other. Consumer sentiment is low – in fact, at the lowest levels ever recorded, with 79% of consumers expecting economic conditions to get worse in the coming year. Inflation is high, at levels not seen since 1981, and is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2023. Fuel prices are major driver with the national average for a gallon of gasoline exceeding $5. The hou