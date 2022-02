Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 21.02.2022

Motley Fool

For example, Facebook parent Meta Platforms could be a big winner with its Oculus virtual reality technology, but the social media leader has been investing in that business for eight years without much to show for it. It could take two decades of build-out before the metaverse is widely used by the general public -- that's about how long it took for mobile phones and social media to move from their early-adoption phases to mainstream ubiquity. Nvidia is already experiencing booming demand for its graphics processors, which help to power the world's cloud infrastructure.