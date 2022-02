Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 18.02.2022

Motley Fool

The macroeconomic discussion these days is dominated by talk about inflation and the actions of the Federal Reserve to reduce it. Futures contracts based on the fed funds rate estimate that the central bank will boost the benchmark interest rate to between 1.5% and 2% by the end of the year from its current near-zero level, which is some significant tightening. Historically, mortgage REITs have provided some of the best dividend yields out there, but it's looking like there are rough waters ahead.