Ålandsbanken Abp announces results of the consent solicitation process for its Notes due 2022

Ålandsbanken
·5 min read
Ålandsbanken Abp
Inside information
August 27, 2021 – 13:40 EET

Ålandsbanken Abp announces results of the consent solicitation process for its Notes due 2022

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Capitalized terms used herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them as in the Notice of Procedure in Writing dated 17 August 2021.

Ålandsbanken Abp (“Ålandsbanken”) has on 17 August 2021 announced a consent solicitation for its outstanding up to SEK 2,500,000,000 floating interest rate notes due 2022 (ISIN SE0010598474) (the “Notes”) issued under Ålandsbanken’s EUR 2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note and Covered Bond Programme. Ålandsbanken commenced a consent solicitation process and initiated the Procedure in Writing for the Noteholders on 17 August 2021. On 25 August 2021, Ålandsbanken announced amendments to the Procedure in Writing which include an increase in the call price to 100.900 per cent and an extension of the Early Deadline to 27 August 2021 (the “Amended Proposal”).

Today, Ålandsbanken announces that the Noteholders have voted to approve the Amended Proposal to amend the terms and conditions of the Notes by adding a call option according to which Ålandsbanken may redeem all, but not some only, of the outstanding Notes in full any time prior to the final maturity date at an amount equal to 100.900 per cent. of the nominal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest (the “Call Option”). 100 per cent. of the votes given were in favour of the Amended Proposal.

The Amended Proposal shall be deemed to be approved on 27 August 2021 in accordance with the Section 3.2 of the Notice of Procedure in Writing.

Ålandsbanken contemplates to exercise the Call Option in connection with the expected issuance of an up to SEK 5,500,000,000 covered bond, subject to market conditions. The settlement of the new covered bond and the Call Option would fall on or around the same date.

For questions relating to the Procedure in Writing, please contact:

Tabulation Agent, Nordea Bank Abp, e-mail: Nordealiabilitymanagement@nordea.com,

Attention: Nordea Liability Management, tel. +45 6161 2996.

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

Maria Rissanen

Head of Group Treasury

e-mail: maria.rissanen@alandsbanken.fi

tel. +358 204 293 683

Päivi Kuitunen

Legal Counsel

e-mail: paivi.a.kuitunen@alandsbanken.fi

tel. +358 204 293 630

Important Notice

In respect of the consent solicitation process, this announcement must be read in conjunction with the Notice of Procedure in Writing If any noteholder is in any doubt as to the contents of this stock exchange release, the information contained in the Notice of Procedure in Writing or the action it should take, such noteholder should seek its own financial and legal advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, immediately from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser.

In a number of jurisdictions, in particular in Australia, Canada, South Africa, Singapore, Japan and the United States, the distribution of this announcement or the Notice of Procedure in Writing may be subject to restrictions imposed by law (such as registration of the relevant offering documents, admission, qualification and other regulations). Persons into whose possession this announcement or the Notice of Procedure in Writing comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. In particular, none of the securities referenced in this announcement, including the Notes, nor the Notice of Procedure in Writing have been registered or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any state of the United States and as any securities may not be offered or sold (and the consent solicitation is not being made) in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

The consent solicitation is only being made outside the United States. Neither this announcement nor the Notice of Procedure in Writing is an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This announcement or the Notice of Procedure in Writing must not be released or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction where the distribution of these materials would breach any applicable law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Failure to comply with the foregoing limitation may result in a violation of the Securities Act or other applicable securities laws.

The information herein may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in the information are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Ålandsbanken’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “would”, “could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Ålandsbanken’s control that could cause Ålandsbanken’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Ålandsbanken’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future.

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.alandsbanken.com

ANNEX

NOTICE OF PROCEDURE IN WRITING

Attachment


