Ålandsbanken Abp: Notification of an application for the admission of the second tranche of a security to trading in a regulated market

Bank of Åland Plc

Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

November 14, 2022, 16.30 EET

Notification of an application for the admission of the second tranche of a security to trading in a regulated market

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has applied for the admission of the second tranche of the below-mentioned security (covered bonds) to trading in a regulated market.

Name of issue: Ålandsbanken Abp Covered Bonds 1/2021

ISIN code: FI4000490677

Issue amount of the second tranche: EUR 200,000,000

Total issue amount: EUR 400,000,000

The Final Terms of the issue are available at the issuer’s website:

https://www.alandsbanken.com/uploads/pdf/final_terms_MEUR_200_covered_bonds_1-2021.pdf



For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. +358 40 512 7505



