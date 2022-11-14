Ålandsbanken Abp: Notification of an application for the admission of the second tranche of a security to trading in a regulated market
Bank of Åland Plc
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
November 14, 2022, 16.30 EET
Notification of an application for the admission of the second tranche of a security to trading in a regulated market
The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has applied for the admission of the second tranche of the below-mentioned security (covered bonds) to trading in a regulated market.
Name of issue: Ålandsbanken Abp Covered Bonds 1/2021
ISIN code: FI4000490677
Issue amount of the second tranche: EUR 200,000,000
Total issue amount: EUR 400,000,000
The Final Terms of the issue are available at the issuer’s website:
https://www.alandsbanken.com/uploads/pdf/final_terms_MEUR_200_covered_bonds_1-2021.pdf
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. +358 40 512 7505