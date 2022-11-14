U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,974.69
    -18.24 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,743.82
    -4.04 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,193.56
    -129.77 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,870.06
    -12.68 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    -1.32 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    +0.13 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0310
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1735
    -0.0105 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.6350
    +1.8800 (+1.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,572.88
    -75.87 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.11
    +15.82 (+4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,393.37
    +75.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Ålandsbanken Abp: Notification of an application for the admission of the second tranche of a security to trading in a regulated market

Ålandsbanken
·1 min read
Ålandsbanken
Ålandsbanken


Bank of Åland Plc
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
November 14, 2022, 16.30 EET

Notification of an application for the admission of the second tranche of a security to trading in a regulated market

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has applied for the admission of the second tranche of the below-mentioned security (covered bonds) to trading in a regulated market.

Name of issue: Ålandsbanken Abp Covered Bonds 1/2021

ISIN code: FI4000490677

Issue amount of the second tranche: EUR 200,000,000

Total issue amount: EUR 400,000,000

The Final Terms of the issue are available at the issuer’s website:

https://www.alandsbanken.com/uploads/pdf/final_terms_MEUR_200_covered_bonds_1-2021.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. +358 40 512 7505


Recommended Stories