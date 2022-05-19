U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,932.08
    +8.40 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,373.81
    -116.26 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,541.95
    +123.80 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,790.45
    +15.60 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.05
    +0.46 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.40
    +25.50 (+1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    +0.33 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    +0.0126 (+1.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    -0.0620 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2504
    +0.0162 (+1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6760
    -0.6210 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,381.10
    +1,550.05 (+5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.90
    +23.67 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Landsbankinn hf.
·1 min read

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale

A total of 7 bids for ISK 1,560m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 6.15%-6.19% yield. All bids were accepted in the series at 6.19% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 35,560m.

A total of 7 bids for ISK 1,520m were received in the series LBANK CB 27 at 5.99%-6.04% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,020m were accepted in the series at 6.02% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 6,380m.

Settlement date will be 25 May 2022.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME‘s rules no. 528/2008. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn‘s website, Landsbankinn's funding - Landsbankinn.is.


Recommended Stories

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Penny Stock Surges After Fidelity Legend Lynch Reveals Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch still gets investors’ attention. Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGThe former Fidelity Magellan fund manager revealed on Wednesday that he had taken a 5.2% stake in Imac Holdings Inc., a p

  • ‘Stocks could really rally,’ bullish Wall Street analyst says despite pullback

    Oppenheimer Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why he's not yet ready to revise his bullish S&P target lower, the pullback in the stock market, and Fed policy.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is a billionaire hedge fund manager and […]

  • Here’s Why Vulcan Value Partners Reduced its Upstart (UPST) Stake

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • Shopify's Net Losses in Q1 2022 Are Not Because of Fulfillment Network

    Now investors can add one more item to the list of concerns: Shopify reported a $1.47 billion net loss in Q1 2022, compared to a $1.26 billion net profit a year ago. During the full-year 2021 financial update a few months ago, Shopify outlined how it would ramp up its investment in its shipping and logistics segment Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) in the next couple of years. This concerned some shareholders as Shopify continuously moves away from its ultra-asset-light and profitable e-commerce software business as it tries to woo over more merchants from platforms like Amazon.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    In particular, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has seen its stock price drop by 48%. The fall, understandably, has many investors asking if it's a good idea to buy Nvidia stock right now. Let's look closer at Nvidia's prospects, balance that with its valuation, and determine if long-term investors should buy now.

  • Why You May Regret Not Buying AMD Stock Right Now

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are down 29% in 2022, but there are no signs of a slowdown in the company's growth. The latest market-share numbers for the x86 processor space (which includes processors that are used in computers, servers, consoles, and Internet of Things devices) from Mercury Research tell us just why AMD has been putting up healthy growth quarter after quarter. AMD once again took business away from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in the first quarter of 2022 in key areas that sent its x86 market share to a record high.

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • The Best Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

    Shares in these companies were trading above $300 in 2021 and they have what it takes to return to those levels in time.

  • Better Buy: Palantir Technologies vs. Amazon

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) both burned the bulls after their stocks hit all-time highs last year. Palantir's stock started trading at $10 after the data-mining firm went public via a direct listing in September 2020. Amazon's stock closed at an all-time high of $3,731.41 last July, but it subsequently tumbled to about $2,200 as investors fretted over its slowing e-commerce growth and rising expenses.

  • 61 Billion Reasons to Buy Unity Software Stock

    What's more, the huge end-market opportunity the company is sitting on in real-time 3D content makes buying Unity stock a no-brainer following its big plunge. The impressive increase in revenue was driven by robust growth in customer spending.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks; Here’s Why

    Since early this year, Wall Street has faced a storm of macro headwinds that have turned last year’s bullish run into a bearish trend. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ is down 27%, and the S&P, with a loss of 18%, is not far behind. The drop in the markets comes along with gains in Treasury bonds – the 10-year Treasury note rate is nearly up to 2.9%. In a thumbnail summary, we can say that last year, investors looked at the markets through TINA’s (there is no alternative) eyes; now, conditions are start

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Excellent Bargains for Investors

    Growth stocks are especially feeling the brunt of the market's sell-off, and as of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down over 27% from its all-time high, comfortably past the bear market threshold of 20%. Two such businesses with excellent fundamentals are Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Let's see why overlooking these promising businesses now could turn out to be a missed opportunity.

  • The Dow Tumbled to Its Worst Day Since 2020. How One Stock Made It Happen.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1,164 points, while the Nasdaq lost 4.7%. They remain above their lows for the year.

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 7 Stocks to Sell

    In this article, we discuss Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio and 7 stocks to sell. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ hedge fund performance, stock selection and history, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 4 Stocks to Sell. Bill Gates is perhaps the most well-known billionaire in modern times. He amassed […]

  • Why Cisco’s Earnings Are Causing Networking Stocks Juniper and Broadcom to Sink

    Shares of Cisco Systems were sharply lower Thursday after the networking gear maker issued a weak sales forecast for its current quarter. The warning sent stocks of other networking companies tumbling. Cisco (ticker: CSCO) said it expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to fall between 1% and 5.5% from a year earlier.

  • 4 Growth Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Piled Into During the First Quarter

    A turbulent market didn't scare successful money managers away from buying shares in these fast-paced companies.

  • If you thought Walmart and Target had disappointing results, these retailers did so much worse

    Rising expenses and inflation are hurting retail companies. As a result, analysts are lowering their price targets for their stocks.