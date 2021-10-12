Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where one series was offered for sale.

A total of 11 bids for ISK 1,880m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 3.73%-3.80% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,380m were accepted in the series at 3.77% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 29,640m.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 19 October 2021. Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME‘s rules no. 528/2008. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn‘s website, www.landsbankinn.is/covered-bonds .



