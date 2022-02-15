U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,463.45
    +61.78 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,986.53
    +420.36 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,066.58
    +275.66 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,064.32
    +43.53 (+2.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.75
    -3.71 (-3.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.00
    -16.40 (-0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.55 (-2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    +0.0058 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0290
    +0.0330 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6320
    +0.0820 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,137.94
    +1,472.66 (+3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.31
    +20.73 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Landsbankinn hf.
·1 min read

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale

A total of 8 bids for ISK 780m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 4.97%-5.05% yield. No bids were accepted in the series.

A total of 8 bids for ISK 2,540m were received in the series LBANK CB 27 at 5.12%-5.17% yield. No bids were accepted in the series.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME‘s rules no. 528/2008. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn‘s website, www.landsbankinn.is/covered-bonds.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Ahead of Earnings

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got another lift on Tuesday morning when investment bank Piper Sandler predicted -- on the day before fourth-quarter earnings arrive -- that Nvidia will deliver a "significant beat and raise," as StreetInsider.com reported this morning. "Overall, demand [for Nvidia's chips] continues to be strong for gaming given the adoption of RTX GPUs with ray tracing," Piper Sandler said this morning. In short, Piper Sandler is predicting that Nvidia will exceed expectations for 48% quarterly revenue growth and 58% earnings growth in its fourth-quarter report.

  • Virgin Galactic stock soars after space ticket sales open

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Virgin Galactic stock as the company announces reservations to go into space.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Why GE Might Be About to Get a Surprising Boost

    Soaring costs and intense pricing competition have crushed profit margins in wind power, but some respite may be on its way.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Can Novavax Stock Double in 2022?

    Once upon a time, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) ranked as the hottest COVID-19 vaccine stock around. These days, Novavax is anything but hot. Its shares are down more than 40% so far this year and more than 70% below their 52-week high.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Intel to buy Tower Semiconductor, Marriott posts big revenue beat, Restaurant Brands tops earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor as well as fourth quarter earnings for Marriott International and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands.

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Roblox, a metaverse gaming company, will report earnings today

    Roblox is set to report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • 5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 13.4%, can put rising costs in their place.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Resonant's stock skyrockets on heavy volume after Murata's buyout bid for a more than 265% premium

    Shares of Resonant Inc. more than tripled in very active trading Tuesday, after the mobile device software company announced an agreement to be acquired by Murata Electronics North America Inc., which is a subsidiary of Japan-based Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. in a deal that implies a market capitalization for Resonant of about $295.7 million. Resonant's stock skyrocketed 249.6% to pace all gainers, while trading volume spiked up to 10.6 million shares, compared with the full-day average of abo

  • Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gifted almost $6 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceThe world’s richest man don

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It's hard to buy disruptors when the market itself is being upended. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has proven mortal after recording monster gains in 2020, but the widely followed stock picker isn't shifting gears. Ark Invest's CEO and top stock picker added to her positions in Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) on Monday.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • When Will Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Turn A Profit?

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Ideanomics, Inc.'s...