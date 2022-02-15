Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale

A total of 8 bids for ISK 780m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 4.97%-5.05% yield. No bids were accepted in the series.

A total of 8 bids for ISK 2,540m were received in the series LBANK CB 27 at 5.12%-5.17% yield. No bids were accepted in the series.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME‘s rules no. 528/2008. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn‘s website, www.landsbankinn.is/covered-bonds .



