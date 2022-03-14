Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of covered bonds

Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Tuesday 15 March at 15:00. Two non-indexed series will be offered for sale, LBANK CB 25 and LBANK CB 27.

In connection with the auction, a covered bond exchange offering will take place, where holders of the inflation-linked series LBANK CBI 22 can sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the bonds is predefined at 100.506.

Expected settlement date is 22 March 2022.

Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email verdbrefamidlun@landsbankinn.is .



