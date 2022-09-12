Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of covered bonds

Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Tuesday 13 September at 15:00. Two non-indexed series will be offered for sale, LBANK CB 25 and LBANK CB 27.

Expected settlement date is 20 September 2022.

Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email verdbrefamidlun@landsbankinn.is .



