Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of covered bonds

Landsbankinn hf.
·1 min read

Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Wednesday 12 January at 15:00. Two non-inflation-linked series will be offered for sale, LBANK CB 25 and LBANK CB 27, the latter being a new series.

In connection with the auction, a covered bond exchange offering will take place, where holders of the inflation-linked series LBANK CBI 22 can sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the bonds is predefined at 101.323.

Expected settlement date is 19 January 2022.

Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email verdbrefamidlun@landsbankinn.is.


