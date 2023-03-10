Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of Tier 2 subordinated bonds

Landsbankinn will offer ISK subordinated bonds for sale via auction held on Thursday 16 March at 15:00.

Two series of subordinated bonds will be offered for sale, a non-indexed series and an inflation-linked. The bonds have fixed interest rate payable annually and will be issued under the bank’s debt issuance programme.

The bonds will count towards Tier 2 capital, with a tenor of 10 years with issuer call option after five years and on each subsequent interest payment date thereafter (10NC5).

Further information regarding the offering process will be published on Tuesday 14 March. Expected settlement date is 23 March 2023.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email verdbrefamidlun@landsbankinn.is .



