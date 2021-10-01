U.S. markets closed

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market to Grow by $79.01 Bn| Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The landscaping and gardening services market is set to grow by USD 79.01 Billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Landscaping and Gardening Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download FREE sample report: Landscaping and Gardening Services Market Analysis With Customer Landscape Matrix

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BrightView Holdings Inc., Chapel Valley Landscape Co., CLINTAR, Denison Landscaping, Gothic Landscape Inc., Lawn Doctor Inc., Mainscape inc., The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The Davey Tree Expert Co., and TruGreen Limited Partnership are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.Innovations in landscaping and gardening practices have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the seasonal nature of business might hamper market growth.

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses

Download a free sample report!

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our landscaping and gardening services market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growth of organic gardening as one of the prime reasons driving the landscaping and gardening services market growth during the next few years.

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Landscaping and Gardening Services Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Landscaping and Gardening Services Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist landscaping and gardening services market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the landscaping and gardening services market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the landscaping and gardening services market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of landscaping and gardening services market vendors

Related Reports:
Indoor Farming Market -The indoor farming market has the potential to grow by USD 624.28 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.60%. Download a free sample report now!

Agricultural Machinery Market -The agricultural machinery market in India has the potential to grow by USD 1.87 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.60%. Download a free sample report now!

 Landscaping and Gardening Services Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021

5.41%

Forecast Period

2021 to 2025

CAGR

Accelerating at almost 6 %

Historical Data

2017 to 2021

No. of Pages

120

Exhibits

104

Incremental growth

$ 79.01 Billion

Segments covered

Application, & Geography

By Application

By Geography

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landscaping-and-gardening-services-market-to-grow-by-79-01-bn-industry-analysis-market-trends-opportunities-and-forecast--17000--technavio-reports-301388238.html

SOURCE Technavio

