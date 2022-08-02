U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,091.19
    -27.44 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,396.17
    -402.23 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,348.76
    -20.22 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.45
    -0.86 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.81
    -0.61 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.30
    -14.80 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.27 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0165
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    +0.1350 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2159
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2230
    +0.0710 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,083.89
    -262.49 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.40
    +9.58 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Landscaping And Gardening Services Market to Record a CAGR of 5.13%, Growth of Water-efficient Landscaping to Drive the Market - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The landscaping and gardening services market will be driven by factors such as the growth of water-efficient landscaping. There is a growing demand for efficient water conservation practices that do not affect the quality of landscapes. Government restrictions on the use of water and the rising interest in sustainable landscaping practices are driving the market. A water-efficient irrigation system helps preserve water. Excess irrigation causes seepage and accumulation of water, which can damage the hardscapes such as pathways. Hence, it is important to have a scheduled irrigation system. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Landscaping and Gardening Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Landscaping and Gardening Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The landscaping and gardening services market size is expected to grow by USD 6.60 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period.

Our comprehensive report summary describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Access our detailed 127-page report and XX-Exhibits on "Landscaping And Gardening Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Vendor Analysis

Asia Flora and Landscape Sdn. Bhd, BrightView Holdings Inc., Chapel Valley Landscape Co., CLINTAR, Denison Landscaping, Gothic Landscape Inc., LandCare, Landscape Development Inc., Lawn Doctor Inc., Mainscape inc., MARINA Co., Ruppert Landscape Inc., SavATree, Smart Stone Landscape Supplies, The Davey Tree Expert Co., The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., TruGreen Ltd Partnership, U.S. Lawns., Weed Man, Yellowstone Landscape, among others, are the main market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Asia Flora and Landscape Sdn. Bhd - The company offers landscaping and gardening services that provide landscape design, such as hardscape and softscape and layout service.

  • BrightView Holdings Inc. - The company offers landscaping and gardening services that include design, development, maintenance, snow and ice, water management, tree care, golf, sports turf, and multi-location management.

  • Chapel Valley Landscape Co. - The company offers landscaping and gardening services that provide environmental services such as landscape management, maintenance, and design services.

  • CLINTAR - The company offers landscaping and gardening services that include landscape management, turf care, seasonal flower bed creation, tree and shrub care, spring and fall cleanup, and irrigation system maintenance.

  • Denison Landscaping - The company offers landscaping and gardening services that provide landscaping and garden services such as landscape plans, retaining walls, walkways, patios, irrigation, lighting, decking, pergolas and fencing, water features, and lawn maintenance services.

Landscaping And Gardening Services Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

  • Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Commercial and industrial - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Government and institutional - size and forecast 2021-2026

Landscaping And Gardening Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating End-user Segments

The residential segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the high demand for landscaping and gardening services in the residential segment from the aging baby boomer population are driving the growth of this segment.

Related Reports

Vertical Farming Technologies Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Precision Agriculture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 6.60 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.68

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Asia Flora and Landscape Sdn. Bhd, BrightView Holdings Inc., Chapel Valley Landscape Co., CLINTAR, Denison Landscaping, Gothic Landscape Inc., LandCare, Landscape Development Inc., Lawn Doctor Inc., Mainscape inc., MARINA Co., Ruppert Landscape Inc., SavATree, Smart Stone Landscape Supplies, The Davey Tree Expert Co., The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., TruGreen Ltd Partnership, U.S. Lawns., Weed Man, and Yellowstone Landscape

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Government and institutional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Asia Flora and Landscape Sdn. Bhd

  • 10.4 BrightView Holdings Inc.

  • 10.5 Chapel Valley Landscape Co.

  • 10.6 CLINTAR

  • 10.7 Denison Landscaping

  • 10.8 Gothic Landscape Inc.

  • 10.9 LandCare

  • 10.10 Landscape Development Inc.

  • 10.11 Lawn Doctor Inc.

  • 10.12 Mainscape inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landscaping-and-gardening-services-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-5-13-growth-of-water-efficient-landscaping-to-drive-the-market---technavio-301597540.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's Charts Appear to Be Plotting a Course Higher

    In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that prices have reached the upper end of our $850-$900 price target. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is showing strength from early July as traders have been more aggressive buyers. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of TSLA, below, we can see a potential top reversal pattern as upper shadow on the latest candle pattern right at the intersection of the 40-week moving average line.

  • Lundin Mining Confirms Sinkhole Near Ojos del Salado Operations in Chile

    (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") confirms that a sinkhole was detected near to its Minera Ojos del Salado operations in Chile on July 30, 2022.

  • Manchin Sets High Bar for Tesla and GM Electric-Car Tax Credits

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanIt was tempting when Democrats announced their surprise climate deal to imagine American auto executives popping champagne bottles. But any bubbly pro

  • Alibaba and Tesla Rival XPeng Are Teaming Up. Why the Stocks Are Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant and its electric-vehicle-making peer are working on driverless tech based on Alibaba's cloud computing platform.

  • Alibaba and Tencent Face End of an Era as Sales Start to Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a decade, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. embodied China’s economic miracle, sustaining a dizzying pace of growth and approaching trillion-dollar valuations with splashy forays into every corner of the internet. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Te

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Occidental, Pioneer Natural Resources Beat Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • 4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy on Soaring Sales

    The restaurant industry is facing several challenges but sales are still on the rise, helping stocks like Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO), Portillo's Inc. (PTLO), Kura Sushi USA (KRUS), Yum China Holdings (YUMC).

  • Pelosi’s Trip to Taiwan Is a Risk to More Than Just the Chip Industry

    BP posts soaring profit fueled by rising energy prices, Pinterest surges as Elliott confirms it is the biggest shareholder, deal-making activity in the U.S. is expected to slow even more, and other news to start your day.

  • BP Splashes Out on Shareholders

    Unlike its peers, the oil giant raised its dividend after a banner quarter, but it doesn’t look like a return to the bad old days of chasing high prices.

  • John Deere invests in Hello Tractor

    Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has made a minority investment in Hello Tractor, an ag-tech company based in Nairobi, Kenya. Hello Tractor connects tractor owners with smallholder farmers in Africa and Asia through a farm-equipment-sharing app, which allows farmers to track and manage their fleet, book customers, and access financing options.

  • A2 Milk jumps before halt on FDA nod news, denies report

    The company had in May confirmed an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking permission to supply baby food to the country. A2 Milk's stock price shot up as much as 12.2% to NZ$5.60 to hit its highest level since April 5. The media report suggested that FDA approval could be received "as soon as this week."

  • The Downside Risk Of Tomorrow's OPEC+ Meeting

    Should OPEC+ fail to stimulate markets tomorrow, the downside risk associated with global oil demand destruction could send oil prices tumbling

  • Boeing 787 deliveries could mean a $17 billion windfall: Morgan Stanley

    Boeing is nearing a much-needed win on the 787.

  • Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Beat Estimates

    Monolithic Power (MPWR) beats second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates on strong sales in Storage and Computing and Enterprise Data.

  • Why India could single-handedly shape the future of e-commerce this summer

    India is rolling out an Open Network for Digital Commerce that will allow local convenience stores to bid for business on eBay and Amazon.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Production Hit An All-Time High In 2021

    The United States broke records in the production and consumption of natural gas in 2021

  • BP boosts dividend after profit hits 14-year high

    BP's second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production. The strong performance caps a blowout quarter for the top Western oil and gas companies on the back of soaring energy prices that have increased pressure on governments to impose new taxes on the sector to help consumers. BP shares were up 4.3% by 1315 GMT, hitting their highest levels since June and strongly outperforming the European energy index which was up 0.7%.

  • Marathon Petroleum Stock Gains After Earnings Smash Forecasts. Thank Limited Capacity and Strong Demand.

    Marathon Petroleum quarterly profits and revenue soared past expectations thanks to tight refining capacity and strong demand for oil products. The oil refiner reported a profit of $10.61 per share in the second quarter versus the consensus call of $8.92 a share among analysts tracked by FactSet. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up more than 55% by mid-June from the start of the year, also benefiting companies such as Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

  • India cuts fuel export taxes, hikes tax on local crude

    India cut export taxes on jet fuel to zero from 4 rupees per litre and diesel to 5 rupees per litre from 11 rupees per litre, the finance ministry notification said. India, which is the world's third largest oil importer, on Tuesday also raised the tax on domestically produced crude to 17,750 rupees ($226.14) per tonne from 17,000 rupees per tonne, the government notification said. India imposed a windfall tax on July 1 on crude oil producers, along with levies on gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel exports.

  • BP ‘laughing all the way to the bank’ with bumper profits while households face poverty, say campaigners

    Oil giant sees profits triple to £6.9bn in second quarter while households struggle with massive bill increases