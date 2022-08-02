Landscaping And Gardening Services Market to Record a CAGR of 5.13%, Growth of Water-efficient Landscaping to Drive the Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The landscaping and gardening services market will be driven by factors such as the growth of water-efficient landscaping. There is a growing demand for efficient water conservation practices that do not affect the quality of landscapes. Government restrictions on the use of water and the rising interest in sustainable landscaping practices are driving the market. A water-efficient irrigation system helps preserve water. Excess irrigation causes seepage and accumulation of water, which can damage the hardscapes such as pathways. Hence, it is important to have a scheduled irrigation system. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Landscaping and Gardening Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The landscaping and gardening services market size is expected to grow by USD 6.60 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis

Asia Flora and Landscape Sdn. Bhd, BrightView Holdings Inc., Chapel Valley Landscape Co., CLINTAR, Denison Landscaping, Gothic Landscape Inc., LandCare, Landscape Development Inc., Lawn Doctor Inc., Mainscape inc., MARINA Co., Ruppert Landscape Inc., SavATree, Smart Stone Landscape Supplies, The Davey Tree Expert Co., The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., TruGreen Ltd Partnership, U.S. Lawns., Weed Man, Yellowstone Landscape, among others, are the main market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Asia Flora and Landscape Sdn. Bhd - The company offers landscaping and gardening services that provide landscape design, such as hardscape and softscape and layout service.

BrightView Holdings Inc. - The company offers landscaping and gardening services that include design, development, maintenance, snow and ice, water management, tree care, golf, sports turf, and multi-location management.

Chapel Valley Landscape Co. - The company offers landscaping and gardening services that provide environmental services such as landscape management, maintenance, and design services.

CLINTAR - The company offers landscaping and gardening services that include landscape management, turf care, seasonal flower bed creation, tree and shrub care, spring and fall cleanup, and irrigation system maintenance.

Denison Landscaping - The company offers landscaping and gardening services that provide landscaping and garden services such as landscape plans, retaining walls, walkways, patios, irrigation, lighting, decking, pergolas and fencing, water features, and lawn maintenance services.

Landscaping And Gardening Services Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial and industrial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Government and institutional - size and forecast 2021-2026

Landscaping And Gardening Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating End-user Segments

The residential segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the high demand for landscaping and gardening services in the residential segment from the aging baby boomer population are driving the growth of this segment.

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Asia Flora and Landscape Sdn. Bhd, BrightView Holdings Inc., Chapel Valley Landscape Co., CLINTAR, Denison Landscaping, Gothic Landscape Inc., LandCare, Landscape Development Inc., Lawn Doctor Inc., Mainscape inc., MARINA Co., Ruppert Landscape Inc., SavATree, Smart Stone Landscape Supplies, The Davey Tree Expert Co., The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., TruGreen Ltd Partnership, U.S. Lawns., Weed Man, and Yellowstone Landscape Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

