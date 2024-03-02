Landsea Homes Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$1.21b (down 16% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$29.2m (down 59% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 2.4% (down from 5.0% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: US$0.75 (down from US$1.71 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Landsea Homes Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 3.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 19%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 5.1% growth forecast for the Consumer Durables industry in the US.

Performance of the American Consumer Durables industry.

The company's shares are up 12% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Landsea Homes is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.