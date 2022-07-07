U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,864.25
    +16.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,176.00
    +163.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,941.00
    +60.75 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.00
    +9.40 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.85
    +1.32 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.10
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.17 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0188
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.52
    -1.02 (-3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1971
    +0.0049 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7360
    -0.1790 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,490.25
    +463.09 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.47
    +10.94 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.74
    +84.97 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

LANDSEA HOMES LAUNCHES 'HIGH PERFORMANCE HOME' PROGRAM IN FLORIDA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LSEA

  • New features launched in 24 active communities and all future planned communities

  • Program supported by partnership with Apple®

  • Buyers can visit model homes to experience the home automation features

  • Homes constructed with environmentally conscious materials reducing energy waste

ORLANDO, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, has officially launched its High Performance Home Program across Florida. Select active communities and all future planned communities in the state will include High Performance Home features.

Landsea Homes (PRNewsfoto/Landsea Homes)
Landsea Homes (PRNewsfoto/Landsea Homes)

The program consists of four core pillars including home automation, sustainability, energy savings and healthy lifestyle, which give homebuyers connected living at their fingertips, providing ease, security, and privacy. Homebuyers will be able to experience the home automation features in-person when visiting model homes.

"Sustainability is a defining characteristic for Landsea Homes and the company's deep respect for the shared environment of the communities created are reflected in each of our High Performance Homes," said Nichola Mitchell, vice president of operations, Florida division, Landsea Homes. "We're pleased to bring the High Performance Home features Landsea Homes is known for to our Florida communities. We take great pride in delivering responsibly designed homes with the highest standards in sustainable building technology so that every detail contributes to a healthy and comfortable living environment."

All of Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are more connected and convenient than ever. Supported by a partnership with Apple®, the homes utilize the Apple HomeKit™ environment to operate all home automation features from one mobile application. The smart home automation features installed and compatible with Apple HomeKit™ include an Apple HomePod mini, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and white glove service with an individualized training session.

To further its sustainability mindset, Landsea Homes includes various features that contribute to healthy living, including appliances that reduce energy waste and tankless water heaters that generate hot water in a faster timeframe. The use of environmentally-conscious building materials and the implementation of waste-reduction programs help preserve and protect the beauty of the natural world and lessen the impact on the planet.

Homes also contain the REME HALO® air purifier, a state-of-the-art product that mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles such as dust, dander, pollen, and mold spores, killing up to 99% of bacteria, mold, and viruses.

Each homebuyer is provided with the following: upgraded roof insulation, more efficient mechanical systems, ENERGY STAR® rated appliances and LED lighting. The cost-in-use features lower monthly bills and encourage environmental awareness and stewardship.

Landsea Homes has positioned itself as a leader in new-home innovation and technology, committed to sustainable building practices, and conducts a multitude of energy-efficient, sustainable, and environmentally-friendly practices that result in a lighter environmental impact, fewer resource consumption and reduced carbon footprint.

For more information about Landsea Homes' High Performance Home Program, visit https://landseahomes.com/hph.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landsea-homes-launches-high-performance-home-program-in-florida-301582102.html

SOURCE Landsea Homes

Recommended Stories

  • Home Prices Around the World Will Drop Soon, Economist Says. What to Expect.

    The biggest home price drops are likely in Canada and New Zealand, while only a 5% decline is forecast in the U.S.

  • Toronto Home Sales Plunge 41%; Prices Drop for Fourth Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto home prices dropped for a fourth straight month and sales tumbled as rising borrowing costs rapidly cool demand for properties in Canada’s financial capital.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early

  • Shell Has Big Plans to Drill in the Gulf of Mexico Despite Climate and Political Debate

    The European oil giant is investing billions of dollars in the Gulf even as the Biden administration sends mixed signals on the future of drilling there.

  • In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

    Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...

  • Biologists' fears confirmed on the lower Colorado River

    For National Park Service fisheries biologist Jeff Arnold, it was a moment he'd been dreading. Bare-legged in sandals, he was pulling in a net in a shallow backwater of the lower Colorado River last week, when he spotted three young fish that didn't belong there. Minutes later, the park service confirmed their worst fear: smallmouth bass had in fact been found and were likely reproducing in the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam.

  • UK house prices climb to record £294,845 as market shows no signs of cooling

    Britain's property market defied expectations of a slowdown in June despite rampant inflation and cost of living crisis gripping the nation.

  • ‘Fewer signed contracts, fewer bidding wars’: A slowdown in Manhattan real estate may be a grim warning for the U.S. housing market

    The median sales price for residential properties sold in Manhattan rose to a record high in the second quarter, up 10.6% annually to $1.25 million, while the average sales price reached its third-highest on record, a report by property appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and real-estate brokerage Douglas Elliman said this week. “Cash buyer market-share rose to the third-highest tracked, rebounding from the low recorded five quarters ago.” “This suggests that the current quarter represents a peak period of closed sales activity,” the report said.

  • 7 Surprising Challenges of Renting in New York

    Don't let movies and TV shows fool you. Renting in New York is tough and much more expensive than pop culture lets on. Once you have an understanding of the New York real estate market, however, you...

  • The 100% Recyclable Running Shoe That’s Only Available by Subscription

    To make a shoe that can be ground up, melted down and reincarnated as another shoe, Swiss sportswear brand On didn’t just need new materials and manufacturing processes. It designed a new sales model.

  • Woman Captures Lightning Striking Her Husband's Truck in Tampa Bay

    A woman recorded the moment a vehicle was struck by lightning in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Friday, July 1.Michaelle May Whalen, who filmed the footage, told Storyful that her husband and three children were traveling in the vehicle in front of her when it was hit by the lightning strike.Whalen said everyone in the vehicle was uninjured. However, the truck was “completely fried" by the lightning strike, she said.Whalen said her family were on their way home from a vacation when she noticed lightning and began filming.“It started to storm and I thought the lightning was neat, so I was trying to snap a picture of the lightning and missed every time,” Whalen said. “So my son-in-law suggested I slow-motion video record, and that’s when I captured the event on camera.”The National Weather Service issued a weather warning in Tampa Bay on July 1, warning of flash flooding. Credit: Michaelle May Whalen via Storyful

  • Extreme heat and tropical rainfall pound China and Japan

    People walk over a pedestrian crossing under an intense sun Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan's government issued a warning for possible power crunch in the Tokyo area on Monday, asking offices and residents to save energy as the capital region is hit by sweltering heat, with weather officials announcing an earliest end to the rainy season in decades. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Extreme weather is impacting a wide swath of Asia, with both China and Japan seeing a dangerous combination of rec

  • How hot is too hot for the human body? Our lab found heat + humidity gets dangerous faster than many people realize

    Long-term exposure to high heat can become lethal. Mark Wilson/Getty ImagesHeat waves are becoming supercharged as the climate changes – lasting longer, becoming more frequent and getting just plain hotter. One question a lot of people are asking is: “When will it get too hot for normal daily activity as we know it, even for young, healthy adults?” The answer goes beyond the temperature you see on the thermometer. It’s also about humidity. Our research shows the combination of the two can get da

  • Richmond-area home prices fall 9.4% in June, with houses for sale in high demand

    In Wayne County, homes for sale had a median price of $85 per square foot, while Indiana's was $140

  • What Makes Tesla's Business Model Different?

    Tesla did not invent the electric car, but it invented the first successful business model for bringing electric cars to the market.

  • Stantec takes space in U.S. Steel Tower downtown

    One of the region's largest architecture firms has moved into space at the U.S. Steel Tower downtown, according to an announcement by Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), the firm that represents downtown's largest office building. According to the announcement, Stantec moved into a 9,279-square-foot office on the 49th floor of the U.S. Steel Tower last month, drawn to its large column-free floors that total nearly 40,000 square feet, among the largest floor plates in the region. Stantec had previously reported a downtown office at 650 Smithfield St., in Centre City Tower, where it had a larger office totaling nearly 13,500 square feet, making it a move in keeping with established trends in which companies are taking smaller offices to find improved space.

  • China Huadian's renewable energy unit files for US$4.5 billion Shanghai IPO to fund expansion of solar and wind capacity

    Huadian New Energy, the renewable energy unit of China Huadian, one of China's five state-owned electricity generators, aims to raise about 30 billion yuan (US$4.5 billion) via a listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, according to its draft initial public offering (IPO) filing. The Beijing-based company, which is engaged in solar and wind power generation and claims to have 27.24 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity, is seeking the A-share listing after it was delisted from the Hong Kong bourse

  • The EV Revolution Has Arrived. Investors Just Need to Know Where to Look.

    Electric vehicles are taking over, faster than people might assume. “Electric vehicle demand continues to be the one bright spot, as more electric cars than ever take to the road,” said SMMT CEO Mike Hawes in a news release. “With motorists facing rising fuel costs …the switch to an electric car makes ever more sense and the industry is working hard to improve supply and prioritize deliveries of these new technologies given the savings they can afford drivers.”

  • More Americans Would Buy an Electric Vehicle, and Some Consumers Would Use Low-Carbon Fuels, Survey Shows

    In CR's largest-ever nationally representative survey, more than a third say they'd consider buying an EV todayBy Jeff S. BartlettInfographics by Andy BergmannA growing number of consumers are ea...

  • Big Finance and Activists Slam ‘Disappointing’ EU Gas Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe has botched an historic opportunity to create a global benchmark for sustainable investing after agreeing to treat gas as a green asset, according to bankers, investors, climate activists and their lawyers.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walk

  • It’s more than just the rent. What else are Florida landlords charging you for?

    On top of rental price increases in Florida, tenants are subject to a host of extraneous – and often unanticipated – expenses.