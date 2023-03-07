U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

Landsea Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Landsea Homes
·30 min read
Landsea Homes
Landsea Homes

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Home sales revenue increased 25% year-over-year to $417.5 million

  • Total homes delivered increased 32% to 703 homes

  • Net income of $25.6 million, or $0.62 per diluted share

Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Home sales revenue increased 49% to $1.4 billion

  • Total homes delivered increased 45% to 2,370 homes

  • Net income of $73.6 million, or $1.70 per diluted share

  • Year-end book value per share of $16.04

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded homebuilder, reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax income of $34.4 million, and net income of $25.6 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. Prior year reported pretax income was $49.2 million with net income of $38.4 million, or $0.83 per diluted share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter was $32.5 million or $0.81 per diluted share. For the corresponding prior year period, adjusted net income was $36.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted share.

Management Commentary

“2022 was a banner year for Landsea Homes as we generated total revenue of over $1.4 billion and earnings of $1.70 per diluted share, both records for our company.” said John Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Landsea Homes. “We successfully grew our presence in key markets while expanding our home sales gross margin and maintaining a strong balance sheet. We also returned capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program and increased our book value per share by 20% to $16.04.”

Mr. Ho continued, “While we produced record top and bottom-line results in 2022, our new order activity stalled in the second half of the year, due to the combination of rising mortgage rates and declining homebuyer confidence. These two factors led to a drop in new home sales and a spike in cancellations, which negatively impacted our net order results in the third and fourth quarters. However, we began to see sequential improvement in both new order activity and cancellations beginning in December, and this improvement continued into January and February, giving us renewed optimism as we head into the Spring selling season.”

Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Total revenue increased 6.9% to $426.0 million compared to $398.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the performance of our Florida division and the delivery of units from our New York operations.

Total homes delivered increased 32% to 703 homes at an average sales price of $594,000 compared to 534 homes delivered at an average sales price of $624,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in deliveries was attributable to the larger contribution of our Florida operations, coupled with deliveries from New York.

Net new home orders were 88 homes with a dollar value of $57.5 million, an average sales price of $653,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 0.5 sales per active community. This compares to 440 homes with a dollar value of $313.1 million, an average sales price of $712,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 4.2 sales per active community in the prior year period. The decrease in new home orders was due to slowing demand related to the significant increase in interest rates which has created uncertainty with homebuyers and impacted affordability.

Home sales gross margin decreased to 19.0% from 21.5% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) decreased to 23.4% compared to 25.0% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to additional sales incentives used to close homes during the quarter, most notably in Arizona and California, partially offset by increased gross margins in Florida during the current quarter.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes was $25.6 million compared to $38.4 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $33.3 million compared to $36.8 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.62 compared to $0.83 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.81 compared to $0.79 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $53.9 million compared to $57.9 million in the prior year period.

Full Year 2022 Operating Results

Total revenue increased 41.4% to $1.4 billion compared to $1.0 billion for the full year 2021, primarily driven by the performance of our Florida division and the delivery of units from our New York operations.

Total homes delivered increased 45% to 2,370 homes at an average sales price of $588,000 compared to 1,640 homes delivered at an average sales price of $571,000 for the full year 2021. The increase in deliveries was attributable to the larger contribution of our Florida operations, coupled with deliveries from New York.

Net new home orders were 1,520 homes with a dollar value of $959.6 million, an average sales price of $631,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.4 sales per active community. This compares to 1,471 homes with a dollar value of $963.4 million, an average sales price of $655,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.8 sales per active community in the prior year. The increase in new home orders was due to growth in our Florida division while the decrease in ASP was due to a shift in the mix of homes from California to Florida.

Total homes in backlog decreased 33% to 670 homes with a dollar value of $380.9 million and an average sales price of $569,000 at December 31, 2022. This compares to 998 homes with a dollar value of $586.2 million and an average sales price of $587,000 at December 31, 2021.

Total lots owned or controlled at December 31, 2022, increased 33% to 11,593 compared to 8,740 at December 31, 2021, primarily due to the acquisition of Hanover Family Builders and additional lots under control in Texas. Additionally, we accelerated our asset-light strategy, controlling 54% of our lots at the end of 2022.

Home sales gross margin increased to 20.4% from 17.5% in the prior year. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) increased to 26.9% compared to 22.6% in the prior year. The increase was due to improved gross margins across the Company, particularly in our California and Florida segments, which were tempered in the fourth quarter.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes increased to $73.6 million compared to $52.8 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $123.3 million compared to $66.8 million in the prior year. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis increased to $1.70 compared to $1.14 in the prior year. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis increased to $2.85 compared to $1.44 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $208.0 million compared to $117.9 million in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had total liquidity of $301.4 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and cash held in escrow of $140.7 million as well as $160.7 million in availability under the Company’s $675.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt, net of issuance costs, was $505.4 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $461.1 million at December 31, 2021.

Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 41.6% at December 31, 2022 and the Company’s net debt to total capitalization (a non-GAAP measure) was 30.0% at December 31, 2022.

Mr. Ho concluded, “From a macro perspective, we continue to see positive leading indicators for our industry. Unemployment rates remain at historically low levels, and the supply of existing homes for sale is constrained. There is a need for new homes in this country and particularly in the markets in which Landsea has a presence. As a result, we believe our company is well positioned to capitalize on the long-term trends in homebuilding industry thanks to our geographic footprint, our affordable product focus and the appeal of our High Performance Homes.”

2023 Outlook

First quarter 2023

  • New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 400 to 445

  • Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $520,000 to $525,000

  • Home sales gross margins between 17% and 18% on a GAAP basis and between 21% and 22% on an adjusted basis.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results.

  • Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-999-3182

  • International dial-in number: 1-848-280-6330

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through the same time on March 21, 2023.

Replay Details:

  • Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

  • International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

  • Replay ID: 11152571

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The Company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business, including as they relate to anticipated effects of the business combination with LF Capital Acquisition Corporation on January 7, 2021 (the “Business Combination”). These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “look” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to:

  • the benefits of the Business Combination and the acquisitions of Vintage Estate and Hanover (the “Acquisitions”);

  • the future financial performance of the Company;

  • changes in the market for Landsea Homes’ products and services; and

  • other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

  • the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability to integrate the combined businesses and the acquired business, and the ability of the combined business and the acquired business to grow and manage growth profitably;

  • costs related to continuing as a public company;

  • the ability to maintain the listing of Landsea Homes’ securities on Nasdaq;

  • the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company;

  • changes in applicable laws or regulations;

  • the inability to launch new Landsea Homes products or services or to profitably expand into new markets;

  • the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors;

  • risks and uncertainties relating to the material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting;

  • the possibility that additional information may arise that would require us to make further adjustments or revisions to our historical financial statements, report additional material weaknesses or delay the filing of our current financial statements; and

  • other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes’ SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:
Drew Mackintosh
Mackintosh Investor Relations, LLC
drew@mackintoshir.com
(310) 924-9036

Media Contact:
Annie Noebel
Cornerstone Communications
anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com
(949) 449-2527



Landsea Homes Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

123,634

 

 

$

342,810

 

Cash held in escrow

 

 

17,101

 

 

 

4,079

 

Restricted cash

 

 

 

 

 

443

 

Real estate inventories

 

 

1,093,369

 

 

 

844,792

 

Due from affiliates

 

 

3,744

 

 

 

4,465

 

Investment in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

41

 

 

 

470

 

Goodwill

 

 

68,639

 

 

 

24,457

 

Other assets

 

 

133,968

 

 

 

43,998

 

Total assets

 

$

1,440,496

 

 

$

1,265,514

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

74,445

 

 

$

73,734

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

149,426

 

 

 

97,724

 

Due to affiliates

 

 

884

 

 

 

2,357

 

Warrant liability

 

 

 

 

 

9,185

 

Notes and other debts payable, net

 

 

505,422

 

 

 

461,117

 

Total liabilities

 

 

730,177

 

 

 

644,117

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 42,110,794 issued and 40,884,268 outstanding as of December 31, 2022, 46,281,091 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021

 

 

4

 

 

 

5

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

497,598

 

 

 

535,345

 

Retained earnings

 

 

158,348

 

 

 

84,797

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

655,950

 

 

 

620,147

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

54,369

 

 

 

1,250

 

Total equity

 

 

710,319

 

 

 

621,397

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

1,440,496

 

 

$

1,265,514

 


Landsea Homes Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sales

 

$

417,481

 

 

$

333,119

 

 

$

1,392,750

 

 

$

936,400

 

Lot sales and other

 

 

8,477

 

 

 

65,363

 

 

 

53,699

 

 

 

86,904

 

Total revenue

 

 

425,958

 

 

 

398,482

 

 

 

1,446,449

 

 

 

1,023,304

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sales

 

 

337,984

 

 

 

261,398

 

 

 

1,108,204

 

 

 

772,575

 

Lot sales and other

 

 

10,775

 

 

 

51,202

 

 

 

51,321

 

 

 

68,131

 

Total cost of sales

 

 

348,759

 

 

 

312,600

 

 

 

1,159,525

 

 

 

840,706

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sales

 

 

79,497

 

 

 

71,721

 

 

 

284,546

 

 

 

163,825

 

Lot sales and other

 

 

(2,298

)

 

 

14,161

 

 

 

2,378

 

 

 

18,773

 

Total gross margin

 

 

77,199

 

 

 

85,882

 

 

 

286,924

 

 

 

182,598

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

 

24,939

 

 

 

17,960

 

 

 

89,305

 

 

 

52,840

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

18,591

 

 

 

24,440

 

 

 

89,325

 

 

 

70,266

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

43,530

 

 

 

42,400

 

 

 

178,630

 

 

 

123,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

 

33,669

 

 

 

43,482

 

 

 

108,294

 

 

 

59,492

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

730

 

 

 

(41

)

 

 

(63

)

 

 

3,886

 

Equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

10

 

 

 

448

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

1,262

 

Gain (loss) on remeasurement of warrant liability

 

 

 

 

 

5,335

 

 

 

(7,315

)

 

 

2,090

 

Pretax income

 

 

34,409

 

 

 

49,224

 

 

 

101,065

 

 

 

66,730

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

7,940

 

 

 

10,835

 

 

 

25,400

 

 

 

13,995

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

26,469

 

 

 

38,389

 

 

 

75,665

 

 

 

52,735

 

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

888

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

2,114

 

 

 

(51

)

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation

 

$

25,581

 

 

$

38,399

 

 

$

73,551

 

 

$

52,786

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

1.71

 

 

$

1.14

 

Diluted

 

$

0.62

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

1.70

 

 

$

1.14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

39,929,310

 

 

 

45,281,091

 

 

 

42,052,696

 

 

 

45,198,722

 

Diluted

 

 

40,065,480

 

 

 

45,380,155

 

 

 

42,199,462

 

 

 

45,250,718

 


Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

Homes

 

Dollar
Value

 

ASP

 

Homes

 

Dollar
Value

 

ASP

 

Homes

 

Dollar
Value

 

ASP

 

(dollars in thousands)

Arizona

162

 

$

73,631

 

$

455

 

211

 

$

83,366

 

$

395

 

(23

)%

 

(12

)%

 

15

%

California

183

 

 

160,366

 

 

876

 

233

 

 

207,277

 

 

890

 

(21

)%

 

(23

)%

 

(2

)%

Florida

340

 

 

154,348

 

 

454

 

80

 

 

32,585

 

 

407

 

325

%

 

374

%

 

12

%

Metro New York

4

 

 

15,666

 

 

3,917

 

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

Texas

14

 

 

13,470

 

 

962

 

10

 

 

9,891

 

 

989

 

40

%

 

36

%

 

(3

)%

Total

703

 

$

417,481

 

$

594

 

534

 

$

333,119

 

$

624

 

32

%

 

25

%

 

(5

)%


 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

Homes

 

Dollar
Value

 

ASP

 

Homes

 

Dollar
Value

 

ASP

 

Homes

 

Dollar
Value

 

ASP

 

(dollars in thousands)

Arizona

613

 

$

274,512

 

$

448

 

771

 

$

276,174

 

$

358

 

(20

)%

 

(1

)%

 

25

%

California

572

 

 

502,583

 

 

879

 

617

 

 

553,957

 

 

898

 

(7

)%

 

(9

)%

 

(2

)%

Florida

1,106

 

 

473,059

 

 

428

 

232

 

 

87,991

 

 

379

 

377

%

 

438

%

 

13

%

Metro New York

47

 

 

111,424

 

 

2,371

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

Texas

32

 

 

31,172

 

 

974

 

20

 

 

18,278

 

 

914

 

60

%

 

71

%

 

7

%

Total

2,370

 

$

1,392,750

 

$

588

 

1,640

 

$

936,400

 

$

571

 

45

%

 

49

%

 

3

%


Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

Homes

Dollar
Value

ASP

Monthly
Absorption
Rate

 

Homes

Dollar
Value

ASP

Monthly
Absorption
Rate

 

Homes

Dollar
Value

ASP

Monthly
Absorption
Rate

 

(dollars in thousands)

Arizona

(14

)

$

(11,049

)

$

789

(0.3

)

 

154

 

$

70,567

 

$

458

5.0

 

 

(109

)%

(116

)%

72

%

(106

)%

California

38

 

 

23,951

 

 

630

1.2

 

 

209

 

 

183,943

 

 

880

5.7

 

 

(82

)%

(87

)%

(28

%)

(79

)%

Florida

58

 

 

30,367

 

 

524

0.6

 

 

62

 

 

29,490

 

 

476

2.6

 

 

(6

)%

3

%

10

%

(77

)%

Metro New York

3

 

 

11,671

 

 

3,890

3.3

 

 

12

 

 

24,169

 

 

2,014

4.0

 

 

(75

)%

(52

)%

93

%

(18

)%

Texas(1)

3

 

 

2,556

 

 

852

1.0

 

 

3

 

 

4,892

 

N/A

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

Total

88

 

$

57,496

 

$

653

0.5

 

 

440

 

$

313,061

 

$

712

4.2

 

 

(80

)%

(82

)%

(8

)%

(88

)%

(1) The ASP calculation for our Texas segment for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as well as the percent changes from that period, are not meaningful due to cancellations exceeding sales as contracts were renegotiated. Our four new sales contracts during the three months ended December 31, 2021 had an ASP of $1,147 thousand.

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

Homes

Dollar
Value

ASP

Monthly
Absorption
Rate

 

Homes

Dollar
Value

ASP

Monthly
Absorption
Rate

 

Homes

Dollar
Value

ASP

Monthly
Absorption
Rate

 

(dollars in thousands)

Arizona

296

 

$

143,371

 

$

484

1.9

 

 

685

 

$

284,474

 

$

415

4.5

 

 

(57

)%

(50

)%

17

%

(58

)%

California

395

 

 

354,656

 

 

898

3.2

 

 

631

 

 

563,922

 

 

894

4.6

 

 

(37

)%

(37

)%

%

(30

)%

Florida(1)

786

 

 

380,396

 

 

484

2.5

 

 

138

 

 

65,046

 

 

471

1.9

 

 

470

%

485

%

3

%

32

%

Metro New York

23

 

 

62,333

 

 

2,710

2.4

 

 

25

 

 

50,687

 

 

2,027

3.0

 

 

(8

)%

23

%

34

%

(20

)%

Texas(1)(2)

20

 

 

18,824

 

 

941

0.8

 

 

(8

)

 

(692

)

N/A

(0.5

)

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

(260

)%

Total

1,520

 

$

959,580

 

$

631

2.4

 

 

1,471

 

$

963,437

 

$

655

3.8

 

 

3

%

%

(4

)%

(37

)%

(1) Monthly absorption rates for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on eight months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage in May 2021.
(2) The ASP calculation for our Texas segment in 2021, as well as the percent changes from that period, are not meaningful due to cancellations exceeding sales as contracts were renegotiated. Our seven new sales contracts during the period from acquisition to December 31, 2021 had an ASP of $1,121 thousand.


Average Selling Communities

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

Arizona

 

15.7

 

 

10.3

 

 

52

%

 

12.7

 

 

12.6

 

 

1

%

California

 

10.7

 

 

12.3

 

 

(13

)%

 

10.3

 

 

11.4

 

 

(10

)%

Florida(1)

 

30.3

 

 

8.0

 

 

279

%

 

26.7

 

 

9.0

 

 

197

%

Metro New York(2)

 

0.3

 

 

1.0

 

 

(70

)%

 

0.8

 

 

0.7

 

 

14

%

Texas(1)

 

1.0

 

 

3.0

 

 

(67

)%

 

2.2

 

 

2.0

 

 

10

%

Total

 

58.0

 

 

34.6

 

 

68

%

 

52.7

 

 

32.0

 

 

65

%

(1) Average selling communities calculations for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on eight months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage in May 2021.
(2) Metro New York began selling at one community in May 2021 and is no longer considered actively selling beginning November 2022 as the project winds up.


Backlog

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

% Change

 

Homes

 

Dollar
Value

 

ASP

 

Homes

 

Dollar
Value

 

ASP

 

Homes

 

Dollar
Value

 

ASP

 

(dollars in thousands)

Arizona

105

 

$

49,986

 

$

476

 

422

 

$

181,232

 

$

429

 

(75

)%

 

(72

)%

 

11

%

California

79

 

 

78,446

 

 

993

 

256

 

 

226,376

 

 

884

 

(69

)%

 

(65

)%

 

12

%

Florida(1)

485

 

 

250,897

 

 

517

 

283

 

 

115,538

 

 

408

 

71

%

 

117

%

 

27

%

Metro New York

1

 

 

1,597

 

 

1,597

 

25

 

 

50,687

 

 

2,027

 

(96

)%

 

(97

)%

 

(21

)%

Texas

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

12

 

 

12,348

 

 

1,029

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

Total

670

 

$

380,926

 

$

569

 

998

 

$

586,181

 

$

587

 

(33

)%

 

(35

)%

 

(3

)%

(1) Backlog acquired in Florida at the date of the Hanover acquisition was 522 homes with a value of $228,097 thousand.

Lots Owned or Controlled

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

Lots Owned

Lots
Controlled

Total

 

Lots Owned

Lots
Controlled

Total

 

% Change

Arizona

2,187

1,992

4,179

 

3,274

1,124

4,398

 

(5

)%

California

559

1,714

2,273

 

813

1,093

1,906

 

19

%

Florida

2,530

1,521

4,051

 

966

457

1,423

 

185

%

Metro New York

3

3

 

50

50

 

(94

)%

Texas

4

1,083

1,087

 

45

918

963

 

13

%

Total

5,283

6,310

11,593

 

5,148

3,592

8,740

 

33

%


Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

%

 

 

2021

 

 

%

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Home sales revenue

 

$

417,481

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

333,119

 

 

100.0

%

Cost of home sales

 

 

337,984

 

 

81.0

%

 

 

261,398

 

 

78.5

%

Home sales gross margin

 

 

79,497

 

 

19.0

%

 

 

71,721

 

 

21.5

%

Add: Interest in cost of home sales

 

 

8,968

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

7,777

 

 

2.3

%

Add: Inventory impairments

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

%

Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments

 

 

88,465

 

 

21.2

%

 

 

79,498

 

 

23.9

%

Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory

 

 

9,250

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

3,619

 

 

1.1

%

Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory

 

$

97,715

 

 

23.4

%

 

$

83,117

 

 

25.0

%


 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

%

 

 

2021

 

 

%

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Home sales revenue

 

$

1,392,750

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

936,400

 

 

100.0

%

Cost of home sales

 

 

1,108,204

 

 

79.6

%

 

 

772,575

 

 

82.5

%

Home sales gross margin

 

 

284,546

 

 

20.4

%

 

 

163,825

 

 

17.5

%

Add: Interest in cost of home sales

 

 

40,192

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

33,328

 

 

3.6

%

Add: Inventory impairments

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

%

Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments

 

 

324,738

 

 

23.3

%

 

 

197,153

 

 

21.1

%

Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory

 

 

50,412

 

 

3.6

%

 

 

14,588

 

 

1.6

%

Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory

 

$

375,150

 

 

26.9

%

 

$

211,741

 

 

22.6

%


EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) the impact of income or loss allocations from our unconsolidated joint ventures, and (ix) loss on remeasurement of warrant liability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Net income

 

$

26,469

 

 

$

38,389

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

7,940

 

 

 

10,835

 

Interest in cost of sales

 

 

9,152

 

 

 

7,861

 

Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

 

 

 

211

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

1,104

 

 

 

2,153

 

EBITDA

 

 

44,665

 

 

 

59,449

 

Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory

 

 

9,250

 

 

 

3,619

 

Transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

821

 

Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, net of interest

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(659

)

Gain on remeasurement of warrant liability

 

 

 

 

 

(5,335

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

53,905

 

 

$

57,895

 


 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Net income

 

$

75,665

 

 

$

52,735

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

25,400

 

 

 

13,995

 

Interest in cost of sales

 

 

40,428

 

 

 

33,509

 

Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

70

 

 

 

1,267

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

32

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

5,549

 

 

 

5,393

 

EBITDA

 

 

147,112

 

 

 

106,931

 

Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory

 

 

50,412

 

 

 

14,588

 

Transaction costs

 

 

883

 

 

 

5,313

 

Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, net of interest

 

 

(219

)

 

 

(2,529

)

Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness

 

 

2,496

 

 

 

(4,266

)

Loss (gain) on remeasurement of warrant liability

 

 

7,315

 

 

 

(2,090

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

207,999

 

 

$

117,947

 


Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, the impact from our unconsolidated joint ventures, Merger related transaction costs, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, and loss on remeasurement of warrant liability, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation

 

$

25,581

 

 

$

38,399

 

 

 

 

 

 

Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales

 

 

1,299

 

 

 

1,857

 

Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(448

)

Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory

 

 

9,250

 

 

 

3,619

 

Gain on remeasurement of warrant liability

 

 

 

 

 

(5,335

)

Total adjustments

 

 

10,539

 

 

 

(307

)

Tax-effected adjustments(1)

 

 

7,726

 

 

 

(1,633

)

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation

 

$

33,307

 

 

$

36,766

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation

 

$

25,581

 

 

$

38,399

 

Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares

 

 

(624

)

 

 

(849

)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

 

$

24,957

 

 

$

37,550

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation

 

$

33,307

 

 

$

36,766

 

Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares

 

 

(813

)

 

 

(813

)

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders

 

$

32,494

 

 

$

35,953

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

0.83

 

Diluted

 

$

0.62

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.81

 

 

$

0.79

 

Diluted

 

$

0.81

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic

 

 

39,929,310

 

 

 

45,281,091

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted

 

 

40,065,480

 

 

 

45,380,155

 

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation

 

$

73,551

 

 

$

52,786

 

 

 

 

 

 

Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales

 

 

5,130

 

 

 

11,670

 

Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

(149

)

 

 

(1,262

)

Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory

 

 

50,412

 

 

 

14,588

 

Merger related transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

2,656

 

Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness

 

 

2,496

 

 

 

(4,266

)

Loss (gain) on remeasurement of warrant liability

 

 

7,315

 

 

 

(2,090

)

Total adjustments

 

 

65,204

 

 

 

21,296

 

Tax-effected adjustments(1)

 

 

49,755

 

 

 

14,004

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation

 

$

123,306

 

 

$

66,790

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation

 

$

73,551

 

 

$

52,786

 

Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares

 

 

(1,706

)

 

 

(1,161

)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

 

$

71,845

 

 

$

51,625

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation

 

$

123,306

 

 

$

66,790

 

Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares

 

 

(2,861

)

 

 

(1,469

)

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders

 

$

120,445

 

 

$

65,321

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.71

 

 

$

1.14

 

Diluted

 

$

1.70

 

 

$

1.14

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

2.86

 

 

$

1.45

 

Diluted

 

$

2.85

 

 

$

1.44

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic

 

 

42,052,696

 

 

 

45,198,722

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted

 

 

42,199,462

 

 

 

45,250,718

 

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.


Net Debt to Total Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. Prior to the fourth quarter of 2022, we presented the non-GAAP ratio of net debt to net capital computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt by net capital (sum of net debt plus total equity). During the fourth quarter of 2022, we began presenting the non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital, which is consistent with the ratio presented by our peers. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Total notes and other debts payable, net

 

$

505,422

 

 

$

461,117

 

Total equity

 

 

710,319

 

 

 

621,397

 

Total capital

 

$

1,215,741

 

 

$

1,082,514

 

Ratio of debt to capital

 

 

41.6

%

 

 

42.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

Total notes and other debts payable, net

 

$

505,422

 

 

$

461,117

 

Less: cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

123,634

 

 

 

343,253

 

Less: cash held in escrow

 

 

17,101

 

 

 

4,079

 

Net debt

 

$

364,687

 

 

$

113,785

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total capital

 

$

1,215,741

 

 

$

1,082,514

 

Ratio of net debt to total capital

 

 

30.0

%

 

 

10.5

%


