Landslides Threaten Hollywood Hills as Floods Soak California
(Bloomberg) -- The Hollywood Hills and the Santa Monica Mountains face life-threatening landslides and flash flooding as an intense atmospheric river blankets Southern California.
An “extremely dangerous situation” is unfolding in those areas, according to a National Weather Service post Monday on X.
The Los Angeles Basin is bracing for further excessive rainfall Monday, according to the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center. That would worsen ground conditions in an area already hammered by the storm, which began over the weekend. The center forecasts an additional 5 and 8 inches (13 to 20 centimeters) of rain, meaning some communities could be facing as much as 14 inches total.
The likelihood of further flooding comes after Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday declared a state of emergency in eight counties.
As of 8:31 am NY, more than 540,000 customers lacked power in California, according to PowerOutage.us.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.