U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,214.18
    +38.98 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,564.87
    +324.69 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,580.21
    +89.47 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.22
    +2.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.86
    -0.84 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.40
    -18.70 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    -0.0092 (-0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8070
    +0.0350 (+1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2546
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5130
    +1.3030 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,006.17
    -11.80 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.29
    +11.37 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.25
    +53.06 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

LandSouth Breaks Ground on The Livano Grand National

·3 min read

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, broke ground for the construction of The Livano Grand National, a high-end multifamily community in Orlando, Florida.

With The Livano Grand National, LandSouth will continue its strong and long-time relationship with LIV Development, the developer for Grand National. The three-building complex will be located at 5504 W. Oak Ridge Road in Orlando and is scheduled for completion in late 2023.

"The demand for multifamily housing in Orlando continues to grow. We are excited to partner again with LIV Development to bring another best-in-class development to Orlando," shared LandSouth President and CEO, James Pyle. "The Livano Grand National will offer the best that LandSouth and LIV Development have to offer, amazing multifamily communities built with the commitment to innovation and excellence."

"LIV is extremely excited to be developing our first project in Orlando," said LIV's Managing Director of Development Andrew Murray. "The continued growth and redevelopment of the northern tourist corridor and the recent improvements to the I-4 overpass at Grand National Blvd. make this site an ideal location for this highly-amenitized community."

The LandSouth project manager for The Livano Grand National is Dan Garner. Baker Barrios is the architecture firm.

An urban-style, 3-building, 4-story development, The Livano Grand National will offer 350 total units, with 10 different floor plans ranging from 649 square feet to 1420 square feet and one, two, or three bedrooms. Amenities will include a fitness center, pool, conference room and offices for rent, dog park, fire pits, grill stations, and pergolas for relaxing and socializing. The Livano Grand National is conveniently located and will offer proximity to Universal, Disney, the Orlando airport, and downtown Orlando.

"LandSouth and LIV Development have worked together on several high-end multifamily communities," stated Dan Garner, the project manager for the development. "Orlando is growing at an incredible rate, and I am thrilled to lead the construction of the latest beautiful community for Orlando residents."

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build The Livano Grand National. Service components work together to provide a seamless delivery system through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best-in-class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth Marketing Manager, Erica Zumstein, (904) 273-3182, Ext. 109 or visit www.landsouth.com.

ABOUT LIV DEVELOPMENT

LIV develops, acquires, and operates Class A multifamily communities across the southern United States. Known for intentional and innovative design, leading edge amenities, and desirable locations, LIV seeks to enrich the lives of its residents while positively impacting communities and delivering superior returns to investors. Throughout its 15-year history, LIV has developed or acquired more than 20,000 multifamily homes with a total combined market capitalization of $3 billion. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama LIV has regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, and Tampa. Learn more at livdev.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landsouth-breaks-ground-on-the-livano-grand-national-301534382.html

SOURCE LandSouth Construction

Recommended Stories

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • Boeing Looked for Flaws in Its Dreamliner and Couldn’t Stop Finding Them

    Under pressure from the FAA, the plane maker increased scrutiny of its manufacturing. The result has been a string of Dreamliner delays that have become headaches for both Boeing and the airlines waiting for delivery. “What happens when you take a microscope to anything?”

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands Met

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria in a major escalation, and said it will keep supplies switched off until the two countries agree to Moscow’s demands to pay for the fuel in rubles.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, B

  • Stock Split or Not, Inflation to Hit This Company for Billions on the Bottom Line

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will report first-quarter 2022 earnings after the markets close on Thursday, April 28. Indeed, rising inflation could cost Amazon billions in the upcoming quarter. In its fourth quarter of 2021, which ended Dec. 31, Amazon increased sales by roughly $12 billion from the same quarter the year before.

  • Germany Vows to Continue Euro Gas Payments After Allies Cut Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said its companies will continue to pay for Russian gas in euros or dollars, hours after European Union partners Poland and Bulgaria were cut off by Gazprom PJSC for refusing to pay in rubles as President Vladimir Putin has demanded.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to

  • Banks Accused of ‘Woke,’ Marxist Agendas as MAGA Comes to Annual Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Giant U.S. banks have come to expect activists at their annual shareholder meetings, usually decrying the lenders as capitalist powerhouses behind fossil fuels, gunmakers and societal inequities.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland,

  • Charter and Comcast ink 50-50 streaming media joint venture

    Charter Communications Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to pay $900 million to Comcast Corp. as part of a new 50/50 joint venture to develop and offer a streaming platform for branded 4K streaming devices and smart TVs. Comcast will license its streaming platform Flex to the joint venture and contribute the retail business for XClass TV. Comcast will also contribute Xumo, a streaming service it acquired in 2020. The XClass TVs will be available through retail partners and potentially direct from Co

  • ROBERT HALF REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

  • Costco and Target Have a Huge Edge Over Walmart (It's Not Price)

    The three retailers all compete for the same customers but Walmart has been failing in one key area that it has struggled to correct.

  • Google’s earnings should be a warning to investors in Facebook and other online-ad companies

    Google's earnings shortfall is an indication of trouble across the online-advertising industry, and should scare investors in Facebook and other competitors.

  • Huntington Bank CEO: We want to be the largest SBA lender in the Twin Cities

    The Columbus, Ohio-based bank, which took over TCF last year, is serious about growth in the Twin Cities market.

  • Oil Prices Rise and Natural Gas Surges as Russia Cuts Supplies to Eastern Europe

    Russia halted Poland and Bulgaria’s access to natural gas, sending prices up 24%. As a side effect, oil prices also rose after dropping substantially earlier in the week. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 0.6% on Wednesday at $105.61 a barrel. Gazprom warned the Polish and Bulgarian state companies that gas would stop flowing.

  • Toyota reports record high global production for March, despite slump at home

    Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday posted record high global production in March, as overseas production made up for a drop off at home, highlighting the impact of factory stoppages and weaker consumer demand in Japan. Japan's largest automaker produced 866,775 vehicles worldwide in March it said, marking a 2.8% increase from the same month last year and a monthly record. But Toyota saw an almost 16% drop in domestic production, to 261,759 vehicles.

  • Taiwan's UMC offers bullish outlook on strong chip demand

    Taiwan chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp offered a bullish outlook for this year and next on Wednesday, saying it was still having problems meeting customer demand even as notebooks and smartphones were showing some weakness. UMC, whose clients include Qualcomm Inc and Germany's Infineon, has like other chipmakers benefited from a global shortage of semiconductors that have filled its order books. Co-president Jason Wang told an earnings call that this year it remained a challenge to meet demand.

  • Business jet buying frenzy calms with more second-hand planes for sale

    Buyer "hysteria" for pre-owned business jets during the pandemic that triggered a recent wave of bidding wars is now easing, with more corporate aircraft coming up for sale, brokers say. The uptick in supply of pre-owned jets from historic lows will be in focus as corporate planemakers Textron Inc, General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream and Bombardier Inc unveil earnings in coming weeks, with investors looking for any early signs of softening demand for new planes. While U.S. business jet traffic remains above 2019 levels, the combination of listed planes and aircraft sold through word-of-mouth is giving buyers more choice, while price increases have at least temporarily flattened.

  • Will Amazon's Crown Jewel Continue to Shine?

    It's the reason many investors don't worry about profits until the obvious growth opportunities have been exhausted. Amazon's rapid growth in e-commerce required it to scale up massively in technology infrastructure. Today, it's almost impossible to count how many choices AWS gives developers.

  • Enterprise Products, Oxy pursuing CO2 transportation and sequestration partnership

    Enterprise, one of the largest midstream master limited partnerships in North America, hasn't expanded into the energy-transition space as much as Oxy, but the company did note last summer that it is looking into it.

  • Occidental, Hess, and 3 Other Oil Companies With Big Earnings Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • Ray-Ban Maker Sues JPMorgan, Accusing It of Failing to Catch $272 Million Theft

    EssilorLuxottica says JPMorgan missed a “highly suspicious” pattern of transfers out of one of its bank accounts.

  • Twitter analyst on Musk acquisition: ‘Change is coming’

    Third Bridge Global Sector Lead for Technology Media and Telecommunications Scott Kessler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover means for the platform's users, upcoming changes, and looming free speech concerns.