U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,198.31
    -2.78 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,844.55
    +27.17 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,878.37
    +47.41 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,973.06
    +21.73 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.70
    +5.30 (+4.44%)
     

  • Gold

    2,048.60
    +52.70 (+2.64%)
     

  • Silver

    26.78
    +1.06 (+4.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0059 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8590
    +0.1080 (+6.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3105
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7000
    +0.3910 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,650.80
    +618.53 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.90
    +6.41 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

LandSouth Breaks Ground on The Livano Nations Apartments in Nashville

·3 min read

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, has started construction on The Livano Nations, an amenities-rich multifamily community in Nashville, TN.

LIV Development is the owner/developer. LandSouth has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with LIV. The Livano Nations will be the twelfth project between the two companies, and their second in Nashville. The Livano Nations will be located at 4000 Walter S. Davis Boulevard and is scheduled for completion in late 2023.

"We value our relationship with LIV and are thrilled to partner with them again to bring another beautiful community to the growing Nashville area," shared LandSouth President and CEO, James Pyle. "The Livano Nations will bring the best of both companies, focusing on innovation and luxury."

"We are extremely excited to be starting construction on another project in Nashville," said Andrew Murray, LIV's Managing Director of Development. "It is rare to find a site this large in an urban setting. It will allow us to create some very unique amenity spaces for this sub-market. The Livano Nations' proximity to neighborhood amenities and job centers make it an ideal location."

Jeff Ryan is the LandSouth project manager for The Livano Nations Apartments. The architecture firm is Charlan Brock Architects.

The Livano Nations will be a distinct, eight-building, garden-style community, with a mixture of three, four, and five stories. It will contain 319 units, ranging from 750 to 1,545 square feet. Residents will choose from six different floor plans, offering one, two, or three bedrooms, with balconies on all units. The Livano Nations will also include numerous amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, sky lounge, pet spa, coffee shop, and a fitness area. Residents will enjoy access to all Nashville has to offer.

"Nashville is growing at an astounding rate," states Jeff Ryan, LandSouth project manager. "We're excited to bring this high-end multifamily community to the area."

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build The Livano Nations. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed–use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best–in–class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth Marketing Manager, Erica Zumstein, (904) 273-3182, Ext. 109 or visit www.landsouth.com.

ABOUT LIV DEVELOPMENT

LIV develops and operates Class A multifamily communities across the United States. Known for intentional and innovative design, leading edge amenities, and desirable locations, LIV seeks to enrich the lives of its residents while positively impacting communities and delivering superior returns to investors. Throughout its 15-year history, LIV has developed more than 20,000 multifamily homes with a total combined market capitalization of $3 billion. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama LIV has regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, and Tampa. Learn more at livdev.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landsouth-breaks-ground-on-the-livano-nations-apartments-in-nashville-301498222.html

SOURCE LandSouth Construction

Recommended Stories

  • Costco membership fees could increase soon—here's how to lock in the lower price for a year

    Costco membership prices could increase later this year. Learn how to snag the lower price for a year right now to save on gas, appliances and more.

  • McDonald's joins corporate America’s exit from Russia with closure of 850 restaurants

    As the West rolls out more sanctions against Moscow for its war in Ukraine, another penalty joins the list: no more Big Macs for Russia.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Biden Is Banning Russian Oil. These Producers Could Fill the Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale giants EOG Resources Inc. and Devon Energy Corp. are sitting on thousands of federal drilling permits, many of which could be used to produce oil from the prolific Permian basin as a U.S. ban on Russian oil increases demand for other crude.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much a

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • U.S. Shale Producers Are Set to Pick Up the Pace Amid Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. crude production is set to continue climbing as surging oil prices following Russia’s attack on Ukraine prompt producers to drill even more.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayThis year

  • What Ford's split means for its Kentucky plans

    Ford and SK Innovation have a joint venture that plans to invest $6 billion in two new battery plants in Kentucky. We've reached out to see how those plans will be affected by news of its recent split.

  • OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

    Barkindo, who has been OPEC’s secretary general since 2016, was referring to the roughly 7 million oil barrels per day (7% of the global supply) that Russia exports. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products, Reuters reports. Barkindo made his remarks at CERAWeek, a gathering of top global energy executives by S&P Global, the day before President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

  • The U.S. Will Ban Imports of Russian Oil. What Exactly Does That Mean?

    The ban applies to all imports of Russian energy, including gas and energy, which would no longer be accepted in U.S. ports.

  • It’s Not Too Late for Keystone XL, Alberta’s Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone XL crude pipeline could be built by the first quarter of next year if the Biden administration were to reverse its decision to cancel the project.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Cha

  • Russian Oil Cutoff Boosts Outlook for Venezuelan Output Revival

    (Bloomberg) -- The prospect that the U.S. could ease sanctions on Venezuela’s state oil producer to offset Russia’s cutoff from global markets has observers wondering how much crude the South American nation is able to add to a market roiled by the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Muc

  • Gas prices aren’t really at a record high

    Gasoline now costs more than it did during the 2008 oil crunch, but adjusted for inflation they're not quite as painful as they were back then.

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • ‘What do we do with all that talent?’ Older workers and the new economy

    Did you catch the half-time show at the Super Bowl highlighting hip-hop artists Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg? Less remarked on is that Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg are in the second half of life—ages 57, 51, and 50, respectively. The Whitney Museum in New York City recently had an exhibit documenting the remarkable career of Jasper Johns, an artist still active at age 91.

  • US Wages Are 20% Lower Due to Lack of Competition Among Employers: Report

    As the Biden administration works to promote what it calls its pro-labor agenda, a new analysis by the Treasury Department finds that monopsony power – a market structure in which there is only one buyer – among employers throughout the U.S. economy has reduced wages by roughly 20% on average. “While most labor markets do not literally feature a single employer, a market with a small set of employers may mimic a monopsony by each engaging in practices that give them market power over workers,” t

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Russia Threatens to Cut Natural Gas Flows to Europe Via Nord Stream 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that could heighten the turmoil in energy markets and drive consumer prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brai

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine adds to Boeing's widebody worries

    The company says it has closed its engineering, flight training and customer operations in Moscow as well as a facility in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid war and sanctions. The operations support Boeing's already-troubled 777X and 787 Dreamliner programs.

  • Are oil and gas companies price gouging consumers at the pump?

    Analysts say oil and gas companies generally aren't price-gouging consumers at the pump but sometimes their comments raise concerns

  • Elon Musk Asks Judge to Block SEC Subpoena Over Tweets on Tesla Stock Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk asked a judge to end the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s oversight of his Twitter posts under a 2018 agreement because he claims it is being used to “trample” his free speech rights.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decad