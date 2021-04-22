U.S. markets open in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,162.25
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,017.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,911.00
    -8.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.00
    -6.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.97
    -0.38 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.42
    -0.15 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -1.40 (-7.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3915
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0290
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,256.30
    -1,435.10 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,259.90
    -3.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,900.40
    +5.11 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.17
    +679.62 (+2.38%)
     

Landstar System, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

·1 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 22, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit
https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76268

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641677/Landstar-System-Inc-to-Host-Earnings-Call

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Sir James Dyson moves residency back to the UK

    Sir James faced criticism in 2019 over relocating his company's global headquarters to Singapore.

  • Credit Suisse had more than $20 billion exposure to Archegos investments - WSJ

    Parts of the bank had not fully implemented systems to keep pace with Archegos' fast growth when Archegos bets on a collection of stocks swelled leading up to its March collapse, the report said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein and Lara Warner, the bank's recently departed chief risk officer, became aware of the Archegos exposure in the days leading up to the forced liquidation of the fund, the report said. Credit Suisse declined to comment on the WSJ report.

  • Investors Trying to Predict ECB Plans Face More Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors trying to predict the European Central Bank’s stimulus plans are about to run into deeper uncertainty even as the clouds around the pandemic start to lift.Talks on how to exit the ECB’s crisis measures are set to coincide later this year with a potential change to its inflation goal. That’ll leave market participants unsure what monetary support officials will provide and how much inflation they’ll tolerate as the economy recovers from the worst recession in living memory.The risk is that such unpredictability boosts volatility in borrowing costs -- a so-called taper tantrum -- that could undermine the recovery. It’ll put investors on guard for signs the Governing Council is thinking about that possibility when President Christine Lagarde speaks after Thursday’s policy meeting.She’ll almost certainly repeat her pledge to keep financing conditions favorable until the coronavirus crisis is over, but that doesn’t resolve the question of how she’ll unwind emergency bond-buying and manage the transition to more-standard tools.“In terms of how they handle the asset-purchase program, reinvestments, any future thoughts on tapering and actually hiking rates, you can only have very weak convictions,” said Richard Kelly, head of global strategy at Toronto Dominion Bank. “Not only is the economic outlook as uncertain as ever, but it isn’t clear how they want to change their objectives.”The ECB’s reappraisal of its inflation goal is part of a wide-ranging strategic review that was delayed by the pandemic and is set to conclude this summer, with the results probably announced in the fall.The current definition of price stability -- inflation below, but close to, 2% over the medium term -- is highly likely to change to a more symmetric target that allows some overshooting after years of falling short. That would have echoes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s shift in strategy last year.Other topics such as the fight against climate change and taking inequality into greater account could also affect monetary policy.Meanwhile, the European Union is overcoming a sluggish start to vaccinations and intends to have 70% of the adult population inoculated by the end of the summer. With consumers holding hundreds of billions of euros in savings and the EU’s joint recovery fund due to kick in, the stage is set for a rapid economic rebound.Follow the pace of inoculations with our Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerThat’s driving the belief among investors that bond yields will march higher by year-end -- even turn positive, in the case of German debt. It’s also making some ECB policy makers reluctant to extend their 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic bond-buying program beyond March 2022.Belgian central-bank chief Pierre Wunsch said this month he hopes the ECB can begin exit talks “within a reasonable time frame,” and his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot suggested tapering purchases from the third quarter.France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau has proposed a transition from pandemic bond-buying to an “adapted” version of an older purchase program, while maintaining negative interest rates, long-term bank loans and explicit guidance on its inflation tolerance.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“A full assessment of the pace of asset purchases will not happen until June, but the tone of this week’s press conference may offer some hints on the debate to come.”-David Powell. To read the full report click hereIf the pandemic program isn’t extended, discussions about when and how to exit it will likely happen alongside the conclusion of the review.“They have two major things to discuss in their September, October and December meetings: the review, including the toolbox, and the pandemic emergency purchase program’s future,” said Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank A/S. “It’ll be difficult to disentangle the two.”One possibility is that the review is turned into a policy tool itself. If a signal that pandemic purchases are to stop in March unsettles investors more than the ECB believes is warranted, a commitment to allow inflation to run above 2% for some time could be used as a counterweight.It’s not a debate for Thursday, and probably also not for June -- despite new economic projections being published then. Investors may be left hanging for a while.“It feels like we need to leave the lockdowns behind as a first step before the ECB can formulate any stronger views,” said Anatoli Annenkov, senior economist at Societe Generale SA. “It’s probably a matter of reaching a point where you feel reasonably clear about the pandemic-program outlook -- maybe by September or October -- and then try to use the strategic review as a dovish cushion.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Stalks Emerging Bonds, Push Traders to Seek Refuge

    (Bloomberg) -- As the global economy rebounds and commodity prices hit multi-year highs, emerging-market investors are seeking refuge in the one area that offers protection from inflation concerns.While this year’s global bond rout and the prospect of accelerating inflation have inflicted pain across markets from Brazil to Russia, debt securities that are linked to the pace of consumer-price gains have weathered the storm better than their nominal counterparts.Surging price pressures have long been a scourge eroding the appeal of many developing-market bonds and currencies. Now, data across the world is flashing warning signs again. U.S. inflation figures for March came in higher than estimates, while CPI also picked up in Mexico, Peru, Brazil, South Korea and India due to a surge in energy and food costs. Meanwhile, central banks face pressure to keep rates low to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.“The quickest way for EM policy makers to stimulate the economy is via monetary policy,” said Michael Roche, a strategist at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. “This activity builds inflation expectations, which leads fixed-income investors to seek protection in CPI-linked securities.”Inflation expectations are likely to keep climbing as emerging-market central banks take the lead from the Federal Reserve, Roche said. The Fed has signaled that it will continue with expansionary monetary policy for an extended period. Five-year Treasury breakevens -- a bond-based measure of inflation expectations in the world’s biggest debt market -- have climbed to nearly 2.6%, hovering close to the highest in over a decade.Pace SetterAmong emerging markets, South Africa leads the charge, with five-year breakeven rates above 4.4% on expectations the central bank will fail to contain prices amid rising energy costs. While concern is high, inflation quickened less than forecast in March as underlying pressures remain muted for now. South Africa’s 2033 inflation-linked bonds have gained 6.1% so far this year, handily surpassing the 1.9% loss in equivalent-maturity, nominal bonds.Inflation expectations in Brazil are almost as high, with one-year breakeven rates climbing to 5.1%, the upper bound of the central bank’s target range for 2022, amid increased government spending. As a result, Brazilian inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2030 have weakened just 6.8%, even as their fixed-rate counterparts cratered 9.6%.In Turkey, rising oil prices and a weak currency are set to fuel a surge in consumer costs, even as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- who fired the last central bank chief -- pushes for interest rate cuts. Inflation accelerated to 16.2% in March from 14.6% at the start of the year. Turkish inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2028 have lost 2.1% this year, while the nominal benchmark bonds plunged nearly 21%.In Asia, South Korea’s inflation-adjusted bond yield curve flattened across all tenors, as demand picked up to take into account the potential return of higher consumer prices. Inflation in the North Asian nation returned to its pre-pandemic level in March amid higher oil prices and as consumer demand started to recover.Philippine bonds lost 4.2% this year in nominal terms as inflation breached 4%, the upper end of the central bank’s target, for three straight months on the back of higher food prices.The RisksThere are risks to the strategy. Edwin Gutierrez, a portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London, says that while the trade may hold up for another month or so, food and fuel prices seem to have peaked.“You switch out of fixed-rate paper into linkers and you lock in some big losses,” Guttierez said. “It’s a bit late for the trade.”Gennadiy Goldberg, a rates strategist at TD Securities in New York, also stresses the need to be watchful.If inflation doesn’t materialize, “we could see some investors taking profit on their inflation hedge and that could lead the move to reverse” later this year, he said.For the moment though, with inflation fears on the rise across the world, investors may still look for a hedge.“We’ll continue to see some strength in the near-term” in inflation-linked bonds, Goldberg said. “Markets are betting loose central bank policy, pent-up demand, and accelerating growth expectations will create a perfect storm for inflation.”(Adds performance of Asian bonds in ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greensill lender Credit Suisse suffers 'unacceptable' loss

    Credit Suisse raises $2bn to shore up its finances as regulators widen a probe into the Swiss bank.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise for the first time in three days; Dow gains 317 points, or 0.9%

    Stocks rose on Wednesday and looked to rise for the first time in three sessions.

  • Global Markets: Virus concerns keep oil in check; stocks drift

    A global stock index edged up on Wednesday as Wall Street and Europe bounced back from large drops, while oil prices continued to be weighed by rising COVID-19 cases in Asia. Recent optimism about rising vaccination rates in the United States and Britain is shifting to concern that record coronavirus infections in India, likely restrictions in Japan and rising cases in Latin America will act be a hurdle for the global economic recovery.

  • BitMEX to Offer Custody, Spot Trading to Expand Beyond Crypto Derivatives

    Derivatives are to remain at "the heart" of BitMEX's business, however.

  • High expectations can mean big letdowns: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

  • Romanian Programmer Turns ‘Crazy Idea’ Into $6 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Daniel Dines struggled with life in the U.S. after leaving his native Romania in 2001 to work for Microsoft Corp., but the experience created the foundation for one of the world’s biggest fortunes.The software programmer returned to his homeland in 2005 to start the business known today as UiPath Inc., an automation-software maker that debuts Wednesday after raising $1.3 billion in a U.S. initial public offering. Dines, the company’s chief executive officer, controls a stake worth more than $6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“For someone coming in his 20s to the U.S. from Europe, it was a big challenge for me to adapt to the States, even though professionally speaking my experience at Microsoft was great,” Dines, 49, said last year at the annual Montgomery Summit technology conference.As a result, “I had a crazy idea to go back and start a company,” he added.‘Hidden Advantage’UiPath, which was valued at $7 billion in 2019, is now worth about $30 billion after its shares priced at $56, above a marketed range. That puts Dines among the world’s 500 richest, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. A company representative declined to comment.“Starting a company from a small place with no market has a hidden advantage: It forces you to think globally from day one,” Dines said in a letter included in UiPath’s registry filings for its listing. He had already indicated his company was preparing for a listing back in early 2020.The company’s software performs many low-skilled tasks that businesses once outsourced to humans in cheaper-wage countries such as India or the Philippines. Known as robotic process automation technology, the technique takes over repetitive, routine data-entry and processing tasks. Some of its software has been used in hospitals and health-care projects to help with Covid-19, according to UiPath’s website.Dines, who studied math and computer science at the University of Bucharest, grew up in Romania while the nation was still ruled by dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. He founded the company as DeskOver and renamed it UiPath in 2015, running it out of an apartment in the capital before relocating its headquarters to New York in 2017.Funding RoundUiPath raised $750 million in a funding round led by Alkeon Capital and Coatue that gave it a value of $35 billion, according to a February statement. Altimeter Capital Management, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates also chimed in.Dines owns all of the company’s Class B shares, which carry 35 votes apiece compared with one each for Class A stock. He will continue to control UiPath after the IPO and sold shares in the offering worth about $75 million, according to filings.“You have to become a public company at some point to allow your employees to get more liquidity, give them stock options,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg last year. “We’re almost there.”(Adds details of share sale in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is the U.S. housing market heading for a crash? Here’s what the experts say

    Searches for the phrase, 'When is the housing market going to crash?' are up 2,450% over the past month.

  • Bitcoin bears are stalking crypto prices — here’s how low they could go

    Bitcoin is setting up for a near-term downturn that could see it shed a good chunk of its recent gains, even if the longer-term outlook appears healthy for the world's No. 1 crypto.

  • Intel Wins Trial Over Chips, Dodging $1 Billion-Plus Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. ducked getting hit with another multibillion-dollar damage award after a federal jury in Texas cleared it of claims it was infringing patents formerly owned by NXP Semiconductors NV on ways to speed up computers.Intel doesn’t infringe two patents owned by closely held VLSI Technology LLC, according to the federal jury in Waco, Texas. The trial was held in the same courthouse where a different jury told Intel to pay VLSI $2.18 billion over other patents last month.This was the second of three trials in suits VLSI lodged against Intel over patents that until early 2019 were owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors. A third trial, also before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, is scheduled to begin in June.In the most recent trial, VLSI was seeking $3 billion in damages, saying the inventions were critical to Intel’s ability to make chips faster and with fewer energy requirements. That’s more than 3,000 times what the patents were valued at in past acquisitions, Intel’s lawyers argued.Intel denied using any of the inventions, saying its own engineers have spent decades developing the chips that are used in everything from laptops to military fighter planes. It also argued that the patents didn’t cover new ideas even two decades ago, when they were issued.Intel said in a statement that it was pleased the jury “rejected VLSI’s meritless claims that Intel’s cutting-edge processors infringe expired patents on MP3 player technology.”VLSI was seeking damages for a period beginning March 1, 2019, just before the suit was filed. One of the patents, issued in 2002, expired in November; while the other was issued in 2003 and expires in May, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Law.Intel reported $20.9 billion in net income on $77.9 billion in revenue last year.VLSI was created in 2016 by the Softbank Group Corp.-owned Fortress Investment Group, according to an antitrust lawsuit Intel and Apple Inc. filed against Fortress. Fortress has “deployed patents in waves of lawsuits against their targets without regard for the merits of the claims,” Intel and Apple said in the complaint, which is pending in federal court in California.A federal judge had initially tossed the antitrust case, but Apple and Intel amended their complaint a week after the $2.18 billion verdict, arguing that trial and VLSI’s demand for billions more over other patents is evidence of Fortress’s anticompetitive activities. Fortress is scheduled to respond by April 26.Intel said the cases show the need for legislation “to prevent such ‘litigation investors’ and their shell companies from using low-quality purchased patents to extract exorbitant damages from productive American businesses.”VLSI has no products and its only potential revenue is its litigation against Intel. VLSI lawyer Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella told the jury not to be distracted by that issue.“This was technology that had looked over the horizon, changed the way Intel designed their chips,” Chu told the jurors in closing arguments. The damages request “is a large number but it’s a large number because Intel is the dominant company selling this infringing product.”The patents originated with SigmaTel Inc., which was bought by Freescale Semiconductor Inc. for $110 million in 2008, which in turn was bought by NXP in 2015 in a $12 billion deal. In Freescale’s purchase, SigmaTel’s “intangible assets,” which included a portfolio of hundreds of patents, were valued at $7 million, said Intel lawyer William Lee of WilmerHale in Boston.VLSI brought “unfair and unfounded claims that were created for litigation, and a $3 billion claim that was created for by a paid-for expert,” Lee said in closing arguments, calling the damages demand “objectively unreasonable.”NXP isn’t a party to the case, though in the first trial Lee said that the chipmaker would receive a cut of any damage award. The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation as a matter of corporate policy.During the trial, Intel witnesses highlighted the Santa Clara, California-based company’s long history in developing the chips that power devices that have transformed all aspects of society, and its efforts for the next generation of electronics.Intel has announced billions of dollars in spending on new factories and creating a foundry business to make chips for other companies, part of an aggressive push to regain its manufacturing lead. The move has the support of the Biden administration, which is calling for more U.S.-based chip manufacturing as a result of a global shortage of computer chips caused in part by the pandemic and the world’s reliance on two Asian companies.The patents were the subject of litigation between SigmaTel and Chinese chipmaker Actions Semiconductor Co. in a dispute that settled in 2007. The only other litigation involving these patents are the lawsuits against Intel, Bloomberg Law data show.The case is VLSI Technology LLC. v. Intel Corp., 21-299, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (Waco).(Updates with Intel comment in 6th and 11th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin army’s campaign to drive crypto to $1 was a bust — so why are the bulls feeling vindicated?

    It was a dollar or bust for the dogecoin community on Wednesday --- and now it seems as if dogecoin fanatics are just left with the bust. However, a failed attempt at producing an epic rally in doge doesn't seem to have deflated the staunchest supporters of the parody coin.

  • Roth IRAs: Investing and Trading Do’s and Don’ts

    Just what can you invest in with a Roth IRA? And what constitutes a prohibited transaction? Here's what you need to know.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Some may need to amend returns for tax refunds

    Some Americans who received a federal tax break on their unemployment last year may have to file an amended return to get their refund.

  • U.S. dollar losses bounce after Canada tips toward higher rates

    A U.S. dollar rebound against major currencies was interrupted on Wednesday after Canada's central bank signaled it could start an interest rate hike in 2022 and reduced the scope of its asset-buying program. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers, turned down after the announcement from the Bank of Canada and was off by 0.1% in late afternoon (1946 GMT) in New York after having been up as much as 0.24% for the day.

  • Kinder Morgan raises outlook as profit surges on winter storm demand

    A deep freeze that swept parts of the United States last quarter knocked out nearly half of Texas power plants and sent prices for natural gas and electricity to record levels. Kinder Morgan benefited from the shortage as it released gas and sold electricity at prices that were hundreds of times higher than normal for several days.

  • With SPACs down as much as 90%, there are finally some good buys

    It seems that all year I’ve been warning about valuations being out of whack with reality, especially in small-cap tech, which includes most SPACs. SPACs are being slammed as former “diamond hands” turn into weak-handed sellers who are (rightly, in most cases) trying to stop losses that are piling up in their portfolios. Speaking of SPACs, the markets are still suffering from SPAChaustion and a Coinbase Overhype Top, as I’ve also been saying for a few weeks now.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Deliver Massive Returns

    The long-term upward trend in the markets is marked; the S&P 500 is up 51% over the last 12 months, even taking into account some recent slips. For investors, this makes the present a propitious time to seek out low-cost market segments with high return potential. Or in other words, to take the old time advice and buy low to sell high. Jefferies equity strategist Steven DeSanctis, in a recent note on small-cap market themes, points out that this segment is attracting investor notice. "We are seeing interest in the size segment and hearing that institutional investors are really interested in adding assets to the size segment. This makes sense to us, as small caps as a percentage of total US equity market exposure is still running well below its 90- year history as investors clamored for large caps, large growth, and the FAANG names. We estimate over $38B has come into small caps over the last five months, the largest inflow since we started tracking the data back to 2006, representing 4.6% of total assets, close to an all-time high. We also estimate about 45% of all flows go towards passive investing, and this drives the performance," DeSanctis wrote. And this brings us to penny stocks, those low-cost equities priced below $5 per share – are a high-stakes opportunity with upsides that frequently approach several hundred percent and a low enough cost of entry to mitigate the attendant risk. These stocks are priced low for a reason, but for those that break out, the rewards are tremendous. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to zero in on only the penny stocks that have received bullish support from the analyst community. We found two that are backed by enough analysts to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Not to mention each offers up massive upside potential. ADMA Biologics (ADMA) We'll start with ADMA Biologics, an end-to-end biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes blood plasma-derived products that can be used to treat infectious disease – and more important, to help prevent such diseases in the first place. ADMA, in 2020, saw the expansion of two products for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI). These products, Asceniv and Bivigam, are both derived from human blood plasma and deliver immune globulin to the patient through intravenous injection. In any business, success is measured in cash. ADMA achieved that, reporting a 44% year-over-year increase in total revenues for 2020, with the top line reaching $42.2 million. This was driven by increased sales of the company’s main intra-venous immune globulin (IVIG) products. Going forward, ADMA recognizes the underlying fact of its products – that they are derived from human blood products, and so are dependent on voluntary donations. The company currently has 7 plasma collection centers in operation, with COVID safeguards in place, and plans to open two more this year. Longer-term expansion plans include opening 10 additional centers by 2024. Currently going for $1.55 apiece, the pros on the Street think that ADMA's share price presents investors with an attractive entry point. Among the bulls is Maxim's 5-star analyst, Jason McCarthy, who sees a clear path forward for the company. “Management is executing on its strategy and off the heels of a positive, but COVID-19 impacted year, ADMA is poised for a breakout in 2021. Multiple initiatives should drive revenue and margin acceleration. In particular, ASCENIV’s new J-code and multiple manufacturing initiatives, including the new fill-finish machine and BIVIGAM’s capacity expansion to ~4,400 L, should drive sales and margin acceleration in 2H21," McCarthy opined. The analyst added, "There is valuation disconnect between the company’s plasma collection facilities + sales potential vs. the market cap, in our opinion. Grifols recently acquired 25 US-based plasma centers for ~$370M, valuing each center at ~$15M. ADMA has 7 centers in various stages of development/ approval, and is planning to expand to 10 fully operational by 2024. The company is already on a ~$55M run-rate, with accelerating sales and on pace for potentially ~$250M by 2024. Management is executing, and we believe the intrinsic value of the plasma facilities and approved products already should exceed the company’s market cap." In line with these expectations, McCarthy rates ADMA a Buy, and his $6 price target indicates confidence in a robust 266% growth potential for the coming year. (To watch McCarthy’s track record, click here) It’s clear from the analyst consensus that McCarthy is no outlier on this stock. ADMA has 4 recent reviews on record, and all are to Buy, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The $7.67 average price target is even more bullish than McCarthy’s, and suggests a one-year upside of 393%. (See ADMA stock analysis on TipRanks) Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) The next stock we’ll look at, Catalyst Biosciences, works in the biopharmaceutical industry, where it researches unmet needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. The company has a protease engineering platform, and its hemostasis development program includes two late-stage clinical tracks. The complement pipeline is still in preclinical development, and includes four separate drug candidates. Catalyst has seen a major milestone back in December last year, when the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for the the company’s most advanced pipeline product, marzeptacog alfa (activated), or MarzAA. The fast track designation will allow Catalyst more opportunities to work hand in hand with the FDA in MarzAA's development and could involve a priority review if it meets its endpoints in studies. MarzAA is a next-gen engineered coagulation Factor VIIa for the treatment of episodic bleeding in hemophilia patients. It is currently entering a Phase 3 trial with plans to enroll 60 subjects. The company anticipates sending its final report to the Data and Safety Monitoring Board in mid-2022. CBIO's strong pipeline has scored it substantial praise from Piper Sandler analyst Tyler Van Buren. "In our view, the catalytic power of the company's protease platform continues to be underappreciated due to lack of familiarity. First up in 2021, we look forward to data from the MarzAA Phase III trial, which could support a 2023 approval. The Phase I/II trial in Glanzmann thrombasthenia (1,600+ patients) and other indications will also get underway. For Catalyst's complement-targeting proteases, we expect an observational trial to begin shortly in CFI deficiency, which should provide a bolus of patients to enroll in a Phase I for CB 4332 next year. There is also significant upside potential from expansion of CB 4332 into other indications, and from the rest of the complement franchise which includes CB2782-PEG, a novel anti-C3 protease for dry AMD, and other C4b degraders," Van Buren wrote. With the active development program in mind, the analyst summed up, “Bottom line, we… recommend that investors accumulate shares ahead of the upcoming study initiations and clinical readouts throughout the year.” Those bullish comments back the analyst’s Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating on the stock. His price target, of $15, implies an upside of 229% for the next 12 months. (To watch Van Buren’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think about CBIO's prospects? It turns out that other analysts agree with Van Buren. The stock received 4 Buys in the last three months compared to no Holds or Sells, making the consensus rating a Strong Buy. CBIO shares are currently trading at $4.69, and the $18.50 average price target brings the upside potential to 296%. (See CBIO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.