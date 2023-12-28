Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$2.00 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Landstar System investors that purchase the stock on or after the 2nd of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$2.00 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$3.32 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Landstar System has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current stock price of $197. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Landstar System is paying out just 15% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Landstar System generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 25% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Landstar System's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Landstar System's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Landstar System has delivered 32% dividend growth per year on average over the past nine years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Landstar System an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Landstar System has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Landstar System looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Landstar System looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Landstar System that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

