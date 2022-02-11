Lane closures on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge
GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Out of an abundance of caution and safety due to an ongoing demonstration taking place in Ottawa that started on January 28, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge during the following period:
Friday, February 11, at 8 pm to Monday, February 14, at 6 am
During this period, two lanes in each direction on the bridge will be open to vehicular traffic.
PSPC is monitoring the situation closely and may implement additional unplanned lane closures for the bridge if required.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
