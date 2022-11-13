U.S. markets closed

Lane Keep Assist System Market Size to Reach $45.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

·6 min read
Surge in demand for safety features in vehicles, rise in demand for semi-autonomous & autonomous driving technologies, increase in demand for comfortable driving among people, and rapid technological advancements in vehicles drive the growth of the global lane keep assist system market. Closure of automotive manufacturing facilities, shortage of workforce, and lack of essential raw materials during the pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

Portland, OR, Nov. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global lane keep assist system market generated $7.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $45.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12328

Lane Keep Assist System Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$7.9 billion

Market Size in 2031

$45.7 billion

CAGR

20.4%

No. of Pages in Report

380

Segments Covered

Function type, component, vehicle type, propulsion, and region.

Drivers

Increase in the standard of living among people

Surge in demand for safety features in vehicles

Opportunities

Rise in demand for semi-autonomous & autonomous driving technologies

Increase in demand for comfortable driving among people

Restrains

Software failures associated with sensors, and high initial cost and complex structure.

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global lane keep assist system market, owing to the presence of lockdowns as imposed by the governments of various countries around the world.

  • Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of the automotive sector, which adversely impacted the demand for lane keep assist system.

  • Shortage of workforce and lack of essential raw materials for smoothing functioning of new systems also impacted the market growth.

  • In addition, decrease in the purchase of car sales due to immense financial crisis among people during the pandemic further aggravated the impact on the market.

  • However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global lane keep assist system market based on function type, component, propulsion, vehicle type, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on propulsion, the ICE segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than 90% of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The electric and hybrid segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 33.0% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12328

Based on function type, the lane keeping system segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the lane departure warning segment.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the commercial vehicle segment.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as the North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global lane keep assist system market report include Bendix, CONTINENTAL AG, Delphi Automotive PLC., Denso Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Magna, MOBILEYE, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SDS, VALEO, Visteon, WABCO Holdings Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Procure The Research Report - http://bit.ly/3A9pRNT

The report analyses these key players in the global lane keep assist system market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analysing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive & Transportation Industry:

Roadside Assistance Market Research Report 2022-2030

Car Breakdown Recovery Services Market Research Report 2022-2030

Highway Driving Assist Market Research Report 2022-2030

Commercial Vehicle and Off-Highway RADAR Market Research Report 2022-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/automotive-and-transportation
Follow Our Blog: www.theinnovativereport.com


