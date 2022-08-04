U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,156.19
    +1.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,763.55
    -48.95 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,720.58
    +52.43 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.10
    -0.83 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.50
    -2.16 (-2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.50
    +34.10 (+1.92%)
     

  • Silver

    20.18
    +0.29 (+1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0253
    +0.0081 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    -0.0720 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2170
    +0.0024 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8940
    -0.9370 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,597.48
    -871.21 (-3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.85
    -12.78 (-2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Lane reduction on Des Joachims Bridge

·1 min read

ROLPHTON, ON, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a lane reduction on the Des Joachims Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

  • Friday, August 5, from 7 am to 7 pm

During this period, the lane on the bridge will be blocked and traffic will be rerouted through the use of cones at the work site. Portable traffic lights will be on site to control traffic. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians may encounter delays.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/04/c1843.html

Recommended Stories