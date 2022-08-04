Lane reduction on Des Joachims Bridge

ROLPHTON, ON, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a lane reduction on the Des Joachims Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

Friday, August 5, from 7 am to 7 pm

During this period, the lane on the bridge will be blocked and traffic will be rerouted through the use of cones at the work site. Portable traffic lights will be on site to control traffic. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians may encounter delays.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/04/c1843.html