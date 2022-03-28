Lane reduction on LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, ON, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a lane reduction on the LaSalle Causeway for maintenance work during the following period:

Wednesday, March 30, from 10 to 11 am

During this period, the westbound lane will be reduced. Two flagpersons will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

