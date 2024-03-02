Lane restriction to begin on Indiana 63 near Cayuga

Mar. 1—The Indiana Department of Transportation announced temporary restrictions coming to Indiana 63 near Cayuga.

Indiana 63 southbound will be reduced to one lane just north of County Road 600 N. on or after March 1, the department stated in a release.

The one lane will then use a temporary crossover to enter Indiana 63 northbound using the left lane, with traffic on Indiana 63 northbound using the right lane. The northbound lane will reduce to one lane just north of Indiana 234.

Crews will be reconstructing the Indiana 63 southbound bridge over the Vermilion River during construction.

Work is expected to continue through July, weather permitting.

These restrictions will be in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

INDOT encourages all drivers to keep worker safety top-of-mind during this restriction, and to avoid speeding and distracted driving.