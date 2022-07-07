LANESBOROUGH ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF RESOLUTION TO CONSOLIDATE TRUST UNITS

WINNIPEG, MB, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust ("LREIT") (TSXV: LRT.UN) announces today that at the meeting of unitholders held on June 28, 2022, the unitholders did not approve the ordinary resolution, the full text of which is included in the management information circular of LREIT dated June 3, 2022, to consolidate LREIT's issued and outstanding trust units ("Units") on the basis of a ratio of one post-consolidation Unit for every 500 pre-consolidation Units, or a different consolidation ratio (the "Consolidation"). Of the approximately 115.7 million Units voted at the meeting, representing 17.01% of the approximately 680.5 million issued and outstanding Units, 49.53% voted in favour and 50.47% voted against the Consolidation. Accordingly, LREIT will not be proceeding with the Consolidation.

ABOUT LREIT

LREIT is a real estate investment trust, which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LRT.UN (Trust Units). For further information on LREIT, please visit our website at www.lreit.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that reflect the expectations of management regarding the Consolidation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein are forward-looking statements. Forward­ looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Forward­ looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. A number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements are discussed in LREIT's management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, LREIT cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, or such other date specified in such statements, and neither LREIT nor any other person assumes any obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

