U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,713.07
    +42.78 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,252.02
    +183.15 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.45
    +210.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    +22.85 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.27
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.20
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1374
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3637
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3050
    +0.0970 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,755.30
    +930.28 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.08
    +19.66 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

LANESBOROUGH REIT ANNOUNCES SECOND ADJOURNMENT OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SPECIAL MEETING OF DEBENTUREHOLDERS

·1 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust ("LREIT") (TSXV: LRT.UN) announces that the holders ("Debentureholders") of its outstanding 5.00% Series G redeemable subordinated secured debentures due June 30, 2022 (the "Debentures") passed a motion at the special meeting of the Debentureholders held today (the "Meeting") adjourning the Meeting until January 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (Central time). The deadline for depositing proxies for the adjourned Meeting is now January 20, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. (Eastern time).

At the Meeting, the Debentureholders will consider an extraordinary resolution approving the exchange of the Debentures, and all the accrued or unpaid interest owing thereon from and including January 1, 2016 to but not including the date of the exchange, for trust units in the capital of LREIT (collectively, the "Exchange Transaction"). Further information about the Exchange Transaction is described in the information circular of LREIT dated November 22, 2021 sent to Debentureholders with respect to the Exchange Transaction, as well as in other LREIT continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ABOUT LREIT

LREIT is a real estate investment trust, which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbols LRT.UN (Trust Units) and LRT.DB.G (Series G Debentures). For further information on LREIT, please visit our website at www.lreit.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that reflect the expectations of management regarding the Exchange Transaction. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein are forward-looking statements. Forward­ looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Forward­ looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. A number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements are discussed in LREIT's management discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, LREIT cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, or such other date specified in such statements, and neither LREIT nor any other person assumes any obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/11/c3332.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • Why Is AMC Stock Falling for the 5th Month in a Row?

    Shares of the movie theater have fallen 16% though just six trading days in 2022. It doesn't have to end badly for AMC.

  • Why JD.com Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), the Chinese e-commerce giant, were moving higher today on several news items, the biggest of which was a bullish analyst rating. Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on JD stock with a buy rating and a price target of $100, which represents 44% upside from the stock's closing price yesterday. It represents the company's first brick-and-mortar foray into Europe, opening up a huge market for JD.

  • Why Butterfly Network Stock Is Soaring 20% Today

    Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) soared over 20% on Tuesday morning after the company released preliminary results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. As of 12:05 p.m. ET today, the maker of ultrasound devices is up 19.8% for the day. Before the market opened this morning, Butterfly Network put out a press release outlining its financial results for the end of 2021.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Here's Why Teladoc Health Is Rising on Tuesday

    Telemedicine leader Teladoc's (NYSE: TDOC) stock price was on the rise Tuesday, which was welcome news to shareholders after its recent slump. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Teladoc was up by 6%. There are two likely explanations for the upward move.

  • Why Illumina Stock Just Jumped 9.5%

    Fourth-quarter 2021 results hit a "record," and Illumina's gearing up to report a big beat in 2022.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • BioCryst Stock at $21 a Share? This Analyst Thinks It’s Possible

    The week began in the best possible way for BioCryst (BCRX) investors. Shares saw out Monday’s session with 28% of gains attached to the ticker, as the market applauded preliminary fourth-quarter revenue numbers and very encouraging full-year projections. The company said Orladeyo - the company's treatment for the prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks – will reach 4Q21 sales of $45.6 million, a 23% sequential uptick and some way above consensus $42.6 million estimate. Furthermore, lo

  • ARK's Wood turns focus to deflation, 'stay connected' stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest doubled down on her bet that deflation, rather than inflation, will be the largest factor in the U.S. economy in the year ahead in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing U.S. equity fund tracked by Morningstar in 2020 before plummeting to among the worst performers of 2021, pushed back against the idea that companies in her portfolio such as Zoom Video Communications Inc and Teladoc Health Inc were simply beneficiaries of the economic lockdowns at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Illumina Announces New Innovative Partnerships, Along With New Groundbreaking Technologies at 2022 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

    SAN DIEGO, January 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Chief Executive Officer, Francis deSouza, discussed the company's strong growth trajectory, including 2021 results and 2022 g...

  • Oil stocks rally, WTI crude oil futures settle at $81.22 a barrel

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the oil and energy market.