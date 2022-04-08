U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3200
    +0.3500 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,785.60
    -525.79 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

LANESBOROUGH REIT REPORTS 2021 YEAR END RESULTS

·9 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust ("LREIT") (TSXV: LRT.UN) today reported its operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021. The following comments in regard to the financial position and operating results of LREIT should be read in conjunction with Management's Discussion & Analysis, annual report and the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, which may be obtained from the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Notwithstanding the continued presence of the COVID‑19 pandemic and the disruption to operations caused by the flooding in downtown Fort McMurray in April of 2020, the Trust has experienced year‑over‑year growth in revenues during both 2020 and 2021, which may suggest the long‑awaited end to what has been several years of declining revenues.

According to Alberta's Budget 2022 Economic Forecast, after a 7.9% contraction in real Gross Domestic Product ("GDP") in 2020, the GDP in Alberta grew by an estimated 5.8% during 2021.

Despite the positive economic data in LREIT's primary market of Alberta and the development of a more favourable revenue trend, the Trust continued to face liquidity challenges and required $16.6 million of advances, made at the sole discretion of 2668921 Manitoba Ltd., under the revolving loan facility to fund the cash shortfall from operating activities, as well as mortgage loan principal payments, transaction costs for debt financing, and capital expenditures.

In an effort to meet ongoing funding obligations and sustain operations, LREIT has continued to pursue debt restructuring arrangements with certain of its lenders and has relied on favourable interim financing arrangements and other support from Shelter and its parent company, 2668921 Manitoba Ltd.

As of the date of this press release, the Trust has renewed, refinanced or obtained forbearance agreements for all mortgage loan debt, except for the debt secured by Woodland Park, which had an estimated aggregate balance outstanding of $28.2 million, as of December 31, 2021. Since February of 2019, Woodland Park has been in receivership and was classified as held for sale prior to being sold during the first quarter of 2022.

At December 31, 2021, the Trust was in breach of a debt service coverage ratio requirement of a $2.0 million first mortgage loan secured by Chateau St. Michael's, the property classified as discontinued operations. All payments of principal and interest have been made as scheduled and the lender has taken no action to demand repayment or enforce its security under the loan.

Effective January 1, 2021, the Trust obtained amendments from 2668921 Manitoba Ltd. to the terms of the mortgage loan secured by a second charge over the property known as Nelson Ridge and the mortgage loan secured by the property known as Norglen Terrace resulting in reductions to the interest rates on the loans from 9% and 6% per annum, respectively, to 2% per annum.

Effective January 1, 2021 the revolving loan was amended to reduce the interest rate from 7% per annum to 2% per annum.

On November 1, 2021, the revolving loan was renewed and amended to extend the maturity date from December 31, 2021 to June 30, 2023 and to increase the maximum amount that may be advanced under the facility from $100.0 million to $120.0 million.

Subsequent to December 31, 2021, the mortgage loan receivable, in the amount of $4,000,000, was collected in full and used to partially repay the revolving loan, increasing the balance available under the revolving loan facility.

As of the date of this press release, the maximum available balance remaining on the revolving loan facility is $17.6 million.

In addition, LREIT continues to receive full interest payment deferrals on the loans held by 2668921 Manitoba Ltd., including the revolving loan and full deferrals on the payment of property management and service fees.

Subsequent to December 31, 2021, the Series G Debentures, with an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $24.8 million and all the accrued or unpaid interest owing thereon, in the amount of $8.2 million, were exchanged for 659.9 million Trust units with all claims of the holders of the Series G Debentures ("Debentureholders") extinguished. The exchange transaction reduces LREIT's overall debt and interest burden, simplifies its capital structure, improves its balance sheet and may allow the Debentureholders an opportunity to participate in a possible recovery of LREIT in the future.

Subsequent to December 31, 2021, Woodland Park was sold for $13.2 million. The net sales proceeds, of $12.8 million are being used to pay any outstanding fees and disbursements of the Receiver and counsel to the Receiver; to repay the Receiver's borrowings with respect to the receivership, in the amount of $1.0 million, in full; and, to partially repay the first mortgage loan secured by the property and accrued interest thereon, which was estimated to be $27.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

The deficit between the net sales proceeds applied to the first mortgage loan and the balance outstanding on the first mortgage loan could result in a claim against the Trust by the lender pursuant to the mortgage guarantee provided by the Trust at the time of the original execution of the first mortgage loan. Such a claim would be unsecured and subordinate to the Trust's existing secured debt, inclusive of any amounts outstanding with respect to the revolving loan facility from 2668921 Manitoba Ltd. and any amounts advanced by 2668921 Manitoba Ltd. or its affiliates, including Shelter.

ANALYSIS OF OPERATING RESULTS

Analysis of Loss and Comprehensive Loss


Year Ended December 31







Increase (Decrease)

in Income


2021


2020


Amount


%









Rentals from investment properties

$

18,327,013


$

17,540,289


$

786,724


4%

Rental loss insurance proceeds

1,872,888


-


1,872,888


- %

Property operating costs

(12,833,102)


(12,207,778)


(625,324)


(5)%

Net operating income (NOI)

7,366,799


5,332,511


2,034,288


38%









Interest income

239,462


181,092


58,370


32%

Interest expense

(12,250,385)


(18,102,440)


5,852,055


32%

Trust expense

(1,243,802)


(1,320,296)


76,494


6%









Loss before the following

(5,887,926)


(13,909,133)


8,021,207


58%









Fair value adjustments

(10,097,524)


(30,700,377)


20,602,853


67%









Loss before discontinued operations

(15,985,450)


(44,609,510)


28,624,060


64%









Loss from discontinued operations

(3,345,566)


(3,464,159)


118,593


3%









Loss and comprehensive loss

$

(19,331,061)


$

(48,073,669)


$

28,742,653


60%

Analysis of Loss per Unit


Year Ended December 31



2021


2020

Change






Loss before discontinued operations





‑ basic and diluted

$

(0.756)


$

(2.109)


$

1.353


64%

Loss from discontinued operations








‑ basic and diluted

(0.158)


(0.164)


0.006


3%

Loss and comprehensive loss








‑ basic and diluted

$

(0.914)


$

(2.273)


$

1.359


60%

Overall Results

LREIT completed 2021 with a loss and comprehensive loss of $19.3 million, compared to a loss and comprehensive loss of $48.1 million in 2020, representing a decrease in the extent of the loss of $28.8 million. The decrease mainly reflects a $20.6 million decrease in the loss relating to fair value adjustments, a $5.9 million decrease in interest expense and a $2.0 million increase in net operating income ("NOI").

The decrease in loss due to fair value adjustments is mainly due to the comparatively high losses from fair value adjustments in the prior year. In 2020, losses from fair value adjustments, in the amount of $30.7 million, mainly reflect a decrease in the carrying value of the Fort McMurray properties as a result of changes made to a number of key valuation assumptions to incorporate new information, obtained at the time from external appraisals and market reports for the Fort McMurray rental market. In 2021, losses from fair value adjustments, in the amount of $10.1 million, mainly reflect a decrease in the carrying value of the Fort McMurray properties as a result of a reduction in the normalized rent potential considered to be achievable in the Fort McMurray rental market and an increase in the normalized property operating costs primarily as a result of a further hardening of the insurance market.

The decrease in interest expense during 2021 mainly reflects a $3.9 million decrease in interest on the revolving loan from 2668921 Manitoba Ltd. ("revolving loan") and a $1.2 million decrease in mortgage loan interest. The decrease in interest on the revolving loan was primarily due to the reduction in the interest rate from 7% to 2% per annum, effective January 1, 2021, partially offset by an increase in the average outstanding balance of the revolving loan. The decrease in mortgage loan interest was primarily due to the decrease in the weighted average interest rate of the Trust's mortgage loan debt, which decreased from 5.7% as at December 31, 2020 to 5.3% as at December 31, 2021.

The increase in NOI is mainly due to $1.9 million of rental loss insurance proceeds recognized during 2021 (2020 ‑ $nil) and a $0.8 million increase in rental revenues, partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in property operating costs.

The rental loss insurance proceeds encompass $1.3 million received with respect to the legal claim filed by the Trust against the insurers involved with the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire rental loss claim and $0.6 million recognized under the settlement of the insurance claim that provided rental loss coverage for the April 2020 flood in downtown Fort McMurray.

The increase in rental revenues primarily reflects a $0.4 million or 3% increase in the Fort McMurray properties segment, mainly due to a $0.6 million decrease in vacancy loss, which was comparatively high in 2020 as a result of the April 2020 flood in downtown Fort McMurray.

After removing the temporary impacts of any flood related vacancy loss from 2020 and the rental loss insurance proceeds from 2021, the average occupancy of the Fort McMurray properties segment was 80% during both 2020 and 2021 and the average monthly rental rate decreased by $19 from $1,450 in 2020 to $1,431 in 2021.

The increase in property operating costs primarily reflects a $0.6 million or 6% increase in the property operating costs of the Fort McMurray properties segment and is mainly due to increased insurance premiums as a result of the further hardening of the insurance market.

ABOUT LREIT

LREIT is a real estate investment trust, which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LRT.UN (Trust Units). LREIT's Series G Debentures were listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LRT.DB prior to being formally delisted on March 3, 2022 following the completion of the transaction to exchange all of the outstanding Series G Debentures for units of the Trust on February 24, 2022. For further information on LREIT, please visit our website at www.lreit.com.

This press release contains certain statements that could be considered as forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could result in actual results differing materially from the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/08/c1918.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Continued to Slump on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 4.5%. While the stock was no doubt caught up in the broader market downdraft, bearish comments by a Wall Street analyst about the state of the industry added further pressure to the share price. Truist analyst William Stein painted a bleak picture for the semiconductor industry, at least in the near term, according to The Fly.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 90% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    We’ve wrapped up the first week of April, and it feels like the April Fools’ pranks are still with us. Market headwinds have multiplied and receded, all at once. Covering the macro situation from banking giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic writes: “Equities risk-reward is not as poor as it is currently fashionable to believe... While the exogenous geopolitical crisis continues to present a binary set of outcomes, the activity momentum ahead of this shock was resilient, even

  • Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Price Targets Are Cut. This Analyst Sees Semiconductor Demand Slowing.

    Semiconductor stocks have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dropped 23.6% This Week

    The company is still waiting for the FDA to give Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on UiPath or Run Away?

    Workplace automation company UiPath (NYSE: PATH) recently reported its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter earnings, for the period ending Jan. 31. Investors punished the stock, sending it to new lows. UiPath burst onto the scene with a hot initial public offering (IPO) in April 2021, a time when the markets were euphoric.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Since 2020, many investors have developed exceptionally high expectations for the stock market because of the jaw-dropping performances of some companies. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), for example, gave investors over 763% returns from the start of 2020 to March 2021. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has certainly been an underwhelming performer, falling 68% over the past year.

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AbbVie Inc...

  • The Stock Market Is Heading for a Summer Plunge. It Will Be a Buying Opportunity.

    Historically, the six-month stretch before midterm elections in the second year of a presidency have been bad for equities, particularly when a Democrat is in the White House.

  • "Buy Land, They Aren't Making Any More of It" With These 3 Dividend Payers

    These three companies own substantial land holdings across the United States, and all pay dividends.

  • How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; New Warren Buffett Stock Explodes; Tesla Gains Amid Cyber Rodeo

    The Dow Jones rallied as the stock market tried to find its footing. A Warren Buffett stock shot up while Tesla stock raced into the green.

  • Equity markets may ‘go back up’ to all-time highs over the next few months: Strategist

    Mike Gibbs, Raymond James Director of Portfolio & Technical Strategy, and Kevin Nicholson, RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss equity and fixed income markets, inflation, and the Fed's interest rate hike cycle.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Yet Again Today

    The gains AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) made after buying into a gold and silver miner and then saying it wants to make other outside-the-box investments have all but evaporated. Shares of the movie theater chain are trading 2.4% lower at 10:56 a.m. ET on Friday on no news specific to the company other than the air continuing to leak out of its overinflated balloon. After a year of mostly trending lower, AMC's stock woke up and rocketed higher, more than doubling in value in two weeks' time as CEO Adam Aron revealed the theater operator took a 22% stake in nearly defunct Hycroft Mining and said the $1.8 billion in liquidity that was burning a hole in his pocket could be put to good use buying other, similarly situated companies.

  • This Buffett Powerhouse Stock Just Announced a Stock Split

    Two of the most highly valued companies in the world, Amazon and Tesla, recently excited the investing community with their stock-split announcements. Now RH (NYSE: RH), a smaller company, has announced a stock split of its own. RH is a niche furniture company, and its shares are owned by investing guru Warren Buffet.

  • 3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks may be boring compared to high-flying technology stocks, but boring can be good in a market that has been so wild and unpredictable lately. One of the best places to look for good dividend stocks is the financial sector, for a few reasons. Here are three cheap dividend stocks to provide some ballast to your portfolio.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    A great company might have a terrible stock if it's trading at unsustainable valuations, while a mediocre company might have a great stock if it's significantly undervalued. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are three of those stocks. Snowflake's stock price has declined nearly 50% from its all-time high of $401.89 last November.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Fell 12.6% This Week

    Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell 12.6% this week, in another difficult period for fintech stocks. As an exciting and high-growth fintech stock, Upstart has the worst of both worlds in today's market. High-multiple stocks suffered this week when Federal Reserve governors Lael Brainard and Patrick Harker came out with very hawkish commentary.

  • Why Frontline Stock Is Front and Center Today

    Shares of ocean-going oil tanker company Frontline (NYSE: FRO) surged ahead Friday, up 12.3% as of 12:55 p.m. ET, after it announced this morning that it plans to merge with Belgian rival Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) in a $4.2 billion transaction. Although this really looks more like a merger of equals than an acquisition of the latter by the former, investors seem to think it's better news for Frontline than for Euronav -- shares of which are up a smaller 8.9%. When all's said and done, current Euronav shareholders will end up owning 59% of the merged company's stock, and current Frontline shareholders will own 41%.