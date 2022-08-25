U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,199.12
    +58.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,291.78
    +322.55 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,639.27
    +207.74 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,964.64
    +29.35 (+1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.02
    +0.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.80
    +10.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    19.13
    +0.22 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9978
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.0800 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1839
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4800
    -0.6140 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,611.13
    -83.44 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.28
    +5.48 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

LANESBOROUGH REIT REPORTS 2022 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

·5 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust ("LREIT") (TSXV: LRT.UN) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The following comments in regard to the financial position and operating results of LREIT should be read in conjunction with the interim management's discussion & analysis – quarterly highlights ("MD&A – QH") and the interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which may be obtained from the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

ANALYSIS OF OPERATING RESULTS

Analysis of Loss and Comprehensive Loss



 Three Months Ended June 30


Six Months Ended June 30







Increase (Decrease)

in Income






2022


2021


Amount


%


2022


2021


















Rentals from investment properties


$     4,340,395


$     4,730,117


$      (389,722)


(8) %


$       9,020,927


$       9,005,652



Property operating costs


(3,070,111)


(3,107,421)


37,310


1 %


(6,499,617)


(6,351,011)



Net operating income (NOI)


1,270,284


1,622,696


(352,412)


(22) %


2,521,310


2,654,641



Interest income


9,280


43,462


(34,182)


(79) %


53,681


86,641



Interest expense


(2,541,631)


(2,817,470)


275,839


10 %


(5,498,847)


(6,011,450)



Trust expense


(304,755)


(315,375)


10,620


3 %


(879,481)


(628,860)



Loss before the following


(1,566,822)


(1,466,687)


(100,135)


(7) %


(3,803,337)


(3,899,028)



Fair value adjustments


(604,866)


(2,721,190)


2,116,324


78 %


(1,454,258)


(10,361,758)



Gain on extinguishment of Series G
    Debentures


-


-


-


-


19,797,489


-



Income (loss) before discontinued
    operations


(2,171,688)


(4,187,877)


2,016,189


48 %


14,539,894


(14,260,786)



Loss from discontinued operations


(656,615)


(388,154)


(268,461)


(69) %


(1,149,631)


(886,492)



Income (loss) and comprehensive
    income (loss)


$  (2,828,303)


$  (4,576,031)


$      1,747,728


38 %


$     13,390,263


$   (15,147,278)



 

Overall Results

LREIT completed Q2-2022 with a loss and comprehensive loss of $2.8 million, compared to a loss and comprehensive loss of $4.6 million, during the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease in loss of $1.7 million.

The decrease in loss mainly reflects a $2.1 million decrease in the extent of unfavourable fair value adjustments, as well as a $0.3 million decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in net operating income ("NOI") and a $0.3 million increase in the loss from discontinued operations.

The decrease to the extent of the loss due to fair value adjustments is mainly due to the comparatively high losses from fair value adjustments which were recognized during Q2-2021. During Q2-2021, losses from fair value adjustments, in the amount of $2.7 million, were recorded to reflect a decrease in the normalized rent potential of two properties in the Fort McMurray properties segment. During Q2-2022, the losses from fair value adjustments, in the amount of $0.6 million, mainly reflect the impact of higher than expected property insurance costs for certain properties within the Fort McMurray properties segment as well as the impact of an increase in normalized operating costs.

The decrease in interest expense is primarily attributable to the recent exchange of the Series G Debentures. As previously reported, the Series G Debentures, and all interest accrued thereon, were exchanged for Trust Units on February 24, 2022, which resulted in a $0.3 million decrease in interest expense during Q2-2022.

The decrease in NOI was mainly driven by an increase in the property operating costs of the Fort McMurray properties segment, which increased primarily due to increased utilities and maintenance costs as well as a reduction in the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy received by the Trust; partially offset by an increase in the rental revenues of the Fort McMurray properties segment.  As outlined in greater detail in the "Analysis of Operating Results - Rental Revenues From Investment Properties" section of the MD&A - QH, the average occupancy of the Fort McMurray properties segment increased from 81% during Q2-2021 to 88% during Q2-2022. Due to the modest level of net operating income of the Held for Sale property segment during Q2-2021, the sale of Woodland Park during fiscal Q2-2022 did not have a notable impact on the overall change in the net operating income of the Trust.

The increase in the loss from discontinued operations is mainly due to a $0.3 million or 40% increase in the property operating costs of Chateau St. Michael's, the property classified as discontinued operations. The increase in property operating costs mainly reflects a $0.3 million reduction in amounts received under the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program.

TRUSTEE ELECTION

Pursuant to LREIT's majority voting policy in trustee elections dated November 8, 2013, if a trustee does not receive a vote "for" from unitholders holding at least a majority of the trust units of LREIT ("Units") represented in person or by proxy at a unitholder meeting, the trustee must tender their resignation to the vice-chair. On June 28, 2022, at the annual general and special meeting of the unitholders of LREIT (the "Meeting"), Charles Loewen and Earl Coleman, trustees of LREIT, each received less than a majority of the votes "for" their election as trustees of LREIT. 26 of the unitholders of LREIT holding 115.7 million (17.01%) of the Units were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy. Accordingly, on August 8, 2022 and August 10, 2022, respectively, Messrs. Coleman and Loewen tendered their resignations to the vice-chair of the board of trustees of LREIT, Arni Thorsteinson. After considering the resignations of Messrs. Loewen and Coleman, Mr. Thorsteinson made the determination not to accept the resignations of Messrs. Loewen and Coleman. Due to the current financial hardship of LREIT, locating suitable and qualified replacements would be very difficult.

ABOUT LREIT
LREIT is a real estate investment trust, which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LRT.UN (Trust Units). For further information on LREIT, please visit our website at www.lreit.com.

This press release contains certain statements that could be considered as forward-looking information.  The forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could result in actual results differing materially from the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/25/c4287.html

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Gap, Dell, Affirm, Workday, Ulta

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Value Investor David Abrams is Holding Onto These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we shall discuss how value investor David Abrams is holding onto these 10 stocks in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis of Abrams’ history, his investment strategy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Value Investor David Abrams is Holding Onto These 5 Stocks in 2022. David Abrams currently serves as […]

  • Why Nio Shares Spiked Thursday

    There are plenty of challenges in China's electric vehicle (EV) sector right now, but Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped over 8% early Thursday anyway. While they pared some of those gains, as of 12:37 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares remained 6.1% higher. Nio investors can thank the Chinese government for today's boost.

  • Snowflake earnings top Wall Street estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Snowflake stock popping after better-than-expected earnings.

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • Tesla stock reverses gains, Dollar Tree stock tumbles on guidance cut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down two stocks on the move today: Tesla and Dollar Tree.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • How Jackson Hole Could Revive the Stock Market Rally

    The stock market has gotten itself into a better place in the past few months. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting could keep the good times rolling. The current concern is that the rate of inflation may remain high enough that the Federal Reserve will need to remain “hawkish,” maintaining its recent pace of interest rate hikes, not slow it down.

  • Stock ratings: Mizuho boosts SoFi, BTIG warns on Lyft, Raymond James cuts La-Z-Boy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down some analyst ratings on trending stocks.

  • California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

    The auto landscape is changing fast. Adjust accordingly.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • My Top Beaten-Down Industrial Conglomerate Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    After the worst start to a year in over 50 years, everyone would like to forget the stock market's performance for the first six months of 2022. One of the best that fits the bill just might be industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM), which is down 18% this year after losing 25% of its value over the past 12 months. 3M's problems didn't begin in 2021 or 2022 -- it's been a laggard for a number of years.

  • 11 Best Depressed Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will be going over the 11 best depressed stocks to invest in. To skip our comprehensive analysis of the market in 2022, go directly and see the 5 Best Depressed Stocks To Invest In. The threat of a global recession hangs over the heads of investors, as the International Monetary Fund […]

  • Chinese Stocks in US Surge as Talks on Delistings Progress

    (Bloomberg) -- China stocks listed in the US surged by the most in more than two months as talks between both countries to avoid delisting of companies on the New York Stock Exchange ramp up.The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index jumped 6.3%, the most since June. Bloomberg News reported regulators in China have told accounting firms to be ready to bring audit paperwork for US-listed Chinese companies to Hong Kong, where it can be reviewed by the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, a pers

  • Here's Why Exxon Mobil (XOM) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    The positive trajectory in oil price is a boon for ExxonMobil's (XOM) upstream operations.