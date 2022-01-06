U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,708.84
    +8.26 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,338.94
    -68.17 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,127.17
    +27.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.76
    +5.76 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.82
    +1.97 (+2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -36.20 (-1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -1.09 (-4.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0270 (+1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7580
    -0.3720 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,945.68
    -3,577.93 (-7.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.01
    -9.33 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.70
    -74.17 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
JOBS:

Another 207,000 Americans filed new weekly jobless claims

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

"Language Translation Services Sourcing and Procurement Market Report" Reveals that this Market will have a Growth of USD 17.49 Billion by 2026

·4 min read

- Language Translation Services Sourcing and Procurement Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- TransPerfect Global Inc., Language Line Solutions, and Lionbridge Technologies LLC will emerge as the key Language Translation Services Sourcing and Procurement Report suppliers by 2026.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Language Translation Services Sourcing and Procurement Market will grow at a CAGR of 6.72% by 2026. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Language Translation Services Sourcing and Procurement Report requirements.

Language Translation Services Sourcing and Procurement Research Report
Language Translation Services Sourcing and Procurement Research Report

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Language Translation Services Sourcing and Procurement Market:

Download Now!

Major Price Models in the Language Translation Services Sourcing and Procurement Market
The report discusses in detail each pricing model and the pros and cons attached to every pricing model prevalent in the market. Also, the report provides insights with respect to the category supply chain and the margins of various suppliers within the supply chain.

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Language Translation Services Sourcing and Procurement Market

Learn about various other pricing models: Request for a FREE sample report

Spend Growth and Demand by Region

The Language Translation Services Sourcing and Procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 17.49 Billion during the forecast period. However, only a few regions will drive the majority of this growth. Moreover, on the supply side, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base. The growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand and adoption of the category across those few regions.

To get a detailed analysis of the regional factors driving the Language Translation Services Sourcing and Procurement Report:

Download the sample report now!

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

Most Adopted Procurement Strategies by Buyers Across the Language Translation Services Sourcing and Procurement Market

The report provides a detailed insight of the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries and analysis of these strategies with respect to innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost. Adoption of these procurement strategies will enable the buyers to reduce category TCO and achieve cost savings, while sourcing for thermal equipment requirements.

To get the exact information on various procurement strategies:

Get the FREE Sample Report Now!

This Language Translation Services Sourcing and Procurement Market report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers, for instance:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Download 5 Reports EVERY MONTH!

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add-ons and Covid-19 impact assessments.

Download this Report

Our Top Selling Procurement Reports:

  1. Asset Recovery Services - Forecast and Analysis: The asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025. Asia Asset Recovery Pte Ltd., TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd., and Iron Mountain Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in asset recovery services market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  2. Vulnerability Management Sourcing and Procurement Report: Vulnerability Management Procurement Market, prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Moderate bargaining power in this market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  3. Celebrity Talent Management Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their celebrity talent management services requirements. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/language-translation-services-sourcing-and-procurement-market-report-reveals-that-this-market-will-have-a-growth-of-usd-17-49-billion-by-2026--301454446.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • Deere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields

    John Deere & Co said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work. Deere plans a low-volume launch this year delivering systems for 12 to 20 machines, and then scaling up, Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, told Reuters. The company is weighing whether to sell the technology, lease it, or offer it to farmers in a subscription package that could allow for upgrades as hardware and software evolve, he said.

  • Three signs you’re ready to retire

    Some people can’t quite bring themselves to retire, often out of fear of the unknown. If you’re struggling with the decision, look for these 3 signs.

  • KFC and Beyond Meat plant-based fried chicken partnership: All of the details

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke Dipalma discusses KFC and Beyond Meat's nationwide debut of plant-based fried chicken on January 10.

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • Bitcoin network power slumps as Kazakhstan crackdown hits crypto miners

    The global computing power of the bitcoin network has dropped sharply as the shutdown this week of Kazakhstan's internet during a deadly uprising hit the country's fast-growing cryptocurrency mining industry. Kazakhstan became last year the world's second-largest centre for bitcoin mining after the United States, according to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, after major hub China clamped down on crypto mining activity. Russia sent paratroopers into Kazakhstan on Thursday to help put down the countrywide uprising after violence spread across the tightly controlled former Soviet state.

  • Global Gas Shortage Worsens as Emerging Asia Joins the Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- The hunt for natural gas is spreading to Asia’s developing economies, with India and Indonesia adding to the global demand pressure.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapIndian Oil Corp. and Gujarat Stat

  • Chrysler Takes Aim at Tesla. The Auto Maker Plans to Go All-Electric by 2028.

    Stellantis brand Chrysler unveiled an electric-vehicle concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

  • Henrik Fisker talks autonomous tech, new EV entrants at CES

    Henrik Fisker, the Chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc., breaks down the automaker's new 4D autonomous tech how new entrants like Sony will fare in the EV space.&nbsp;

  • Nucor Breaks Out on the Upside

    On December 14 we reviewed the charts of steelmaker Nucor , and wrote, "Continue to hold NUE longs from previous recommendations. Raise stops to $105 from $101. Strength above $122.47 is bullish. The $141 area is our new price target for now.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices for Asia as Supply Rises and Virus Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for buyers in Asia, signaling that extra supplies from OPEC and its partners could loosen the market amid the rapid spread of coronavirus.State-controlled Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, reduced February prices for all types of crude that will be shipped to Asia, its main market. It lowered the key Arab Light grade by $1.10 from January to $2.20 a barrel above a regional benchmark.Aramco cut prices for buyers in Northwest Europe for next

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rise Slightly but Remain Rangebound

    A decline in the greenback lifted silver prices

  • Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

    With the global EV markets suddenly valued at $3 trillion, carmakers are rushing to ramp up battery production, and they are scrambling to find one crucial element that is in tight supply

  • Oil extends rally on Kazakhstan unrest, Libyan outages

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose sharply on Thursday, extending a rally from the previous session, on escalating unrest in OPEC+ oil producer Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.17, or 1.5%, to $79.02 a barrel. Russia sent paratroopers into Kazakhstan on Thursday to help quell a countrywide uprising after deadly violence spread across the tightly controlled former Soviet state.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    The renowned investor's Berkshire Hathaway has billions of dollars invested in these two favorites.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy? XOM Makes Bullish Move As Oil Prices Rebound Despite Omicron Surge

    Exxon Mobil is closely tied to oil prices which have bounced around as the market reevaluates the impact of omicron. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • MBA Class Of 2021 Jobs: Offers Soar For Cornell Grads

    According to its 2021 jobs report, 97% of Cornell Johnson MBAs received employment offers within three months of graduation. Courtesy photo Though salaries and bonuses continue to rise year-over-year for Cornell University’s MBA graduates, ... The post MBA Class Of 2021 Jobs: Offers Soar For Cornell Grads appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • U.S. Became World’s Top LNG Exporter, Spurred by Europe Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. became the world’s No. 1 exporter of liquefied natural gas for the first time ever last month, as deliveries surged to energy-starved Europe.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockOutput from American facilit

  • Unionized Starbucks workers in Buffalo walk out, citing health concerns

    Employees of a Starbucks store in upstate New York who voted to unionize last month walked off the job Wednesday, saying they lacked the staff and resources to work safely amid surging COVID-19 cases.