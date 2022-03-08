U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

Language Translation Software Market Size to Grow by USD 9.37 Billion| 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Language Translation Software Market - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Language Translation Software Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Language Translation Software Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the language translation software market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 9.37 billion. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 15.3%.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increased adoption of mobile translation and globalization of businesses are some of the key market drivers. With the increasing popularity of mobile devices, there is a huge demand for the mobile-first approach by both businesses and individuals. Many companies globally are increasingly developing solutions for mobile users. As a result, there is an increasing demand for mobile-based translation software among individual learners and corporate organizations. In addition, The growing demand for cloud-based language translation software offerings is another factor supporting the language translation software market share growth. The adoption of cloud computing is rapidly increasing across the world, owing to the flexibility and cost benefits associated with cloud services.

However, factors such as threat from open-source language translation software providers will challenge market growth. The global language translation software market has many open-source vendors that provide a range of language translation software and applications. A combination of multiple products from various open-source vendors can cover almost all the functionalities provided by web-based or cloud language translation software vendors. Open-source language translation software is becoming increasingly popular in developing economies such as India and China, as most small-scale enterprises in these economies cannot afford to invest in expensive web-based and cloud-based language translation software. This, in turn, has negatively impacted the market share of language translation software vendors.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

The language translation software market report is segmented by solution (rule-based machine translation, statistical-based machine translation, hybrid machine translation, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rule-based machine translation segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share during the forecast period as this type of machine translation is widely used by various end-use industries such as BFSI, government, IT and telecom, healthcare, and others as it includes parallel language machine translation, transfer-based machine translation, and dictionary-based machine translation technologies.

In terms of Geography, Europe will be the leading region with 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. UK and Germany are the key markets for language translation software in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American and MEA regions.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Translation Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Machine Translation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Conversational Systems Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Language Translation Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.3%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 9.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.21

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 30%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acolad, Alphabet Inc., AppTek, Babylon Software Ltd., Global Linguist Solutions LLC, Inriver AB, International Business Machines Corp., Language Engineering Co., LanguageLine Solutions, Lingotek Inc., Lionbridge Technologies LLC, MateCat, Memsource AS, Microsoft Corp., RR Donnelley and Sons Co., RWS Holdings PLC, SYSTRAN SA, thebigword Group Ltd., and Transifex Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

  • 2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

  • 4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

  • 5 Market Segmentation by Solution

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Solution

  • 5.3 Rule-Based Machine Translation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Statistical-Based Machine Translation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Hybrid Machine Translation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Solution

  • 6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

  • 7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

  • 8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

  • 9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

  • 10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.4 Babylon Software Ltd.

  • 10.5 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.6 LanguageLine Solutions

  • 10.7 Lionbridge Technologies LLC

  • 10.8 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.9 RR Donnelley and Sons Co.

  • 10.10 RWS Holdings PLC

  • 10.11 SYSTRAN SA

  • 10.12 thebigword Group Ltd.

  • 11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/language-translation-software-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-9-37-billion-17-000-technavio-research-reports-301495941.html

SOURCE Technavio

