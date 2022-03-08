Language Translation Software Market Size to Grow by USD 9.37 Billion| 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Language Translation Software Market - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the language translation software market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 9.37 billion. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 15.3%.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The increased adoption of mobile translation and globalization of businesses are some of the key market drivers. With the increasing popularity of mobile devices, there is a huge demand for the mobile-first approach by both businesses and individuals. Many companies globally are increasingly developing solutions for mobile users. As a result, there is an increasing demand for mobile-based translation software among individual learners and corporate organizations. In addition, The growing demand for cloud-based language translation software offerings is another factor supporting the language translation software market share growth. The adoption of cloud computing is rapidly increasing across the world, owing to the flexibility and cost benefits associated with cloud services.
However, factors such as threat from open-source language translation software providers will challenge market growth. The global language translation software market has many open-source vendors that provide a range of language translation software and applications. A combination of multiple products from various open-source vendors can cover almost all the functionalities provided by web-based or cloud language translation software vendors. Open-source language translation software is becoming increasingly popular in developing economies such as India and China, as most small-scale enterprises in these economies cannot afford to invest in expensive web-based and cloud-based language translation software. This, in turn, has negatively impacted the market share of language translation software vendors.
The language translation software market report is segmented by solution (rule-based machine translation, statistical-based machine translation, hybrid machine translation, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rule-based machine translation segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share during the forecast period as this type of machine translation is widely used by various end-use industries such as BFSI, government, IT and telecom, healthcare, and others as it includes parallel language machine translation, transfer-based machine translation, and dictionary-based machine translation technologies.
In terms of Geography, Europe will be the leading region with 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. UK and Germany are the key markets for language translation software in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American and MEA regions.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
Language Translation Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.3%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 9.37 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.21
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 30%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Acolad, Alphabet Inc., AppTek, Babylon Software Ltd., Global Linguist Solutions LLC, Inriver AB, International Business Machines Corp., Language Engineering Co., LanguageLine Solutions, Lingotek Inc., Lionbridge Technologies LLC, MateCat, Memsource AS, Microsoft Corp., RR Donnelley and Sons Co., RWS Holdings PLC, SYSTRAN SA, thebigword Group Ltd., and Transifex Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Solution
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Solution
5.3 Rule-Based Machine Translation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Statistical-Based Machine Translation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Hybrid Machine Translation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Solution
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Alphabet Inc.
10.4 Babylon Software Ltd.
10.5 International Business Machines Corp.
10.6 LanguageLine Solutions
10.7 Lionbridge Technologies LLC
10.8 Microsoft Corp.
10.9 RR Donnelley and Sons Co.
10.10 RWS Holdings PLC
10.11 SYSTRAN SA
10.12 thebigword Group Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
