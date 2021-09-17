Lankershim Taft launches Taft Research to help Retail Investors worldwide

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lankershim Taft recently launched TaftResearch.com , a website that makes institutional equities research available to retail investors worldwide. Taft Research aims to bridge the information gap for retail investors to gain an extra edge in the equities market against institutional investors.

Lankershim Taft's CEO and Founder, Kris Crudo, shared how Taft Research utilizes six senior buy and sell-side analysts with 2-3 intern analysts under them to ensure that no stones are left unturned on their research process. Crudo's experience as a retail investor before his glorious career in Wall St. inspired the launch of Taft Research, knowing personally the difficulties encountered by retail investors in the markets, due to the scarcity of structured information needed to do a risk-reward analysis effectively. With this, Taft Research plans to make available to the public 6 to 8 detailed institutional style reports every trading day, enough to give every institutional trader a run for their money.

Crudo's concluding words: "It's basically an experiment for us; either way, we're creating those reports for ourselves. We do nearly double that with Lankershim Taft every day for our traders to consume, so giving retail investors around the world access to those same reports would be an empowering moment for them while also creating a new revenue source for us."

