U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,496.19
    +9.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.50
    +39.24 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,041.86
    +22.06 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.13
    +0.59 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.50
    -16.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9950
    +0.3580 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,762.14
    +401.68 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,227.22
    +16.69 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Lannett Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·16 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- Q4 Business and Financial Highlights:

-- Net Sales Were $106 Million

-- Cash Increased to Over $93 Million at June 30

-- ANDA for Generic ADVAIR DISKUS® Submitted, Accepted for Priority Review

-- Completed Re-financing Transaction, Debt Maturity Extended to 2026

- Post Quarter End:

-- Added Generic Spiriva® Handihaler® to Pipeline, Third Drug/Device Respiratory Asset, Fifth Large, Durable Product Opportunity

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2021.

Lannett Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lannett Company, Inc.)
Lannett Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lannett Company, Inc.)

"With the recently signed agreement to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of a generic Spiriva® Handihaler®, we now have disclosed at least five large, durable assets in our pipeline," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "Each of these products has the potential to both be a significant contributor to our financial performance and to do so for an extended period of time. Combined, these products have the potential to transform our company. Currently, we believe all five products could be approved, or tentatively approved, by 2025, with the product closest to commercialization, generic ADVAIR DISKUS®, potentially launching next calendar year, followed by generic Flovent Diskus® in 2023, biosimilar Insulin Glargine in 2024 and biosimilar Insulin Aspart in 2025.

"Regarding our financial performance, throughout the fiscal 2021 full year several of our key products faced a highly competitive pricing environment. Despite these pressures, net sales of $479 million were just below our expectations of approximately $480 million, while adjusted gross margin of 26% was at the top end of our expectations. Importantly, our cash position increased to over $93 million at June 30, 2021, up from approximately $81 million at March 31, 2021.

"As earlier noted, in April, we successfully completed a refinancing transaction, which extended the maturity of our debt to 2026, upsized our credit facility and significantly freed up cash flow during the term of the debt, primarily through the elimination of mandatory debt payments until maturity. We thus have more financial flexibility to progress our portfolio and more resources to further invest in our growth initiatives.

"For the upcoming year our goals include: successfully commercializing recently and soon-to-be approved drug product candidates; advancing the development of our large, durable assets; further expanding our existing strategic relationships and forming new ones to add complementary products to our portfolio; and all the while, maintaining prudent expense discipline."

For the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter on a GAAP basis, net sales were $106.0 million compared with $137.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Gross profit was $22.7 million, or 21% of net sales, compared with $39.6 million, or 29% of net sales. Income tax expense was $129.2 million, primarily attributable to the impact of the full valuation allowance recorded against the Company's deferred tax assets, compared to income tax benefit of $10.1 million for the prior year fourth quarter. Net loss was $177.9 million, or $4.50 per share, compared with $9.7 million, or $0.25 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter reported on a Non-GAAP basis, net sales were $106.0 million compared with $137.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted gross profit was $26.4 million, or 25% of net sales, compared with $48.9 million, or 35% of net sales. Adjusted operating income was $4.9 million compared with $26.7 million. Adjusted interest expense increased to $12.1 million from $11.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted net loss was $7.4 million, or $0.19 per share, versus adjusted net income of $13.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter was $12.1 million.

For the fiscal 2021 full year, on a GAAP basis, net sales were $478.8 million compared with $545.7 million for the fiscal 2020 full year. Gross profit was $75.6 million, or 16% of total net sales, compared with $165.2 million, or 30% of total net sales. During fiscal 2021, the company recorded non-cash asset impairment charges of $216.6 million, primarily related to the write down of intangible assets associated with the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals product rights and the write-down of the value of a product license agreement. Income tax expense was $60.6 million, primarily attributable to the impact of the full valuation allowance recorded against the Company's deferred tax assets, compared to income tax benefit of $15.3 million for the prior year. Net loss was $363.5 million, or $9.23 per share, compared with $33.4 million, or $0.86 per share, for fiscal 2020.

For the fiscal 2021 full year reported on a Non-GAAP basis, net sales were $478.8 million compared with $545.7 million for the fiscal 2020 full year. Adjusted gross profit was $122.3 million, or 26% of adjusted net sales, compared with $204.0 million, or 37% of adjusted net sales, for the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $43.4 million compared with $107.4 million. Adjusted interest expense declined to $43.7 million from $52.5 million for fiscal 2020. Adjusted net loss was $1.0 million, or $0.03 per share, versus adjusted net income of $45.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2020 full year.

Guidance for Fiscal 2022

Based on its current outlook, the company provided guidance for fiscal year 2022 as follows:


GAAP

Adjusted*

Net sales

$400 million to $440 million

$400 million to $440 million

Gross margin %

Approximately 19 to 21%

Approximately 23% to 25%

R&D expense

$26 million to $29 million

$26 million to $29 million

SG&A expense

$64 million to $68 million

$58 million to $61 million

Interest and other

Approximately $58 million

Approximately $52 million

Effective tax rate

Approximately 0% to 5%

Approximately 21% to 22%

Adjusted EBITDA

N/A

$40 million to $55 million

Capital expenditures

$12 million to $18 million

$12 million to $18 million

*A reconciliation of Adjusted amounts to most directly comparable GAAP amounts can be found in the attached financial tables.

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Later today, the company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its results of operations for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2021. The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 888-771-4371 from the U.S. or Canada, or 847-585-4405 from international locations, passcode 50215666. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.lannett.com. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived and accessible on the same website for at least three months.

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). Management uses these measures internally for evaluating its operating performance. The Company's management believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor's overall understanding of the financial results for the Company's core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the Company's core business between current, past and future periods. The Company also believes that including Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included with this release.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among others, the effects of (1) amortization of purchased intangibles and other purchase accounting entries, (2) restructuring expenses, (3) asset impairment charges, (4) non-cash interest expense, as well as (5) certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature.

ADVAIR DISKUS® and Flovent® Diskus® are registered trademarks of GlaxoSmithKline. Spiriva® Handihaler® are registered trademarks of Boehringer Ingelheim.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications – see financial schedule below for net sales by medical indication. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statements, including, but not limited to, successfully commercializing recently introduced products and launching and successfully commercializing additional products in fiscal 2022, the potential material impact of COVID-19 on future financial results, and achieving the financial metrics stated in the company's guidance for fiscal 2022, whether expressed or implied, are subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of FDA or other regulatory approvals or actions, the ability to successfully commercialize products upon approval, including acquired products, and Lannett's estimated or anticipated future financial results, future inventory levels, future competition or pricing, future levels of operating expenses, product development efforts or performance, and other risk factors discussed in the company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements represent the company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


(Unaudited)




June 30, 2021


June 30, 2020





ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 93,286


$ 144,329

Accounts receivable, net

98,834


125,688

Inventories

109,545


142,867

Income taxes receivable

35,050


14,419

Assets held for sale

2,678


2,678

Other current assets

14,170


13,227

Total current assets

353,563


443,208

Property, plant and equipment, net

166,674


179,518

Intangible assets, net

137,835


374,735

Operating lease right-of-use asset

10,559


9,343

Deferred tax assets

-


117,890

Other assets

15,106


11,861

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 683,737


$ 1,136,555









LIABILITIES




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 29,585


$ 32,535

Accrued expenses

13,077


14,962

Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses

10,680


16,304

Rebates payable

19,025


38,175

Royalties payable

13,779


20,863

Restructuring liability

8


27

Current operating lease liabilities

2,045


1,097

Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

-


88,189

Other current liabilities

2,270


2,713

Total current liabilities

90,469


214,865

Long-term debt, net

590,683


592,940

Long-term operating lease liabilities

11,047


9,844

Other liabilities

19,009


16,010

TOTAL LIABILITIES

711,208


833,659





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)




Common stock ($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 40,913,148 and 39,963,127 shares issued; 39,576,606 and 38,798,787 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively)

41


40

Additional paid-in capital

355,239


321,164

Accumulated deficit

(364,766)


(1,291)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(548)


(627)

Treasury stock (1,336,542 and 1,164,340 shares at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively)

(17,437)


(16,390)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(27,471)


302,896

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

$ 683,737


$ 1,136,555

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)












Three months ended


Twelve months ended



June 30,


June 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020










Net sales


$ 106,009


$ 137,920


$ 478,778


$ 545,744

Cost of sales


79,597


89,809


378,335


348,508

Amortization of intangibles


3,753


8,519


24,850


32,016

Gross profit


22,659


39,592


75,593


165,220

Operating expenses:









Research and development expenses


6,017


6,691


24,173


29,978

Selling, general and administrative expenses


21,576


18,591


68,078


79,467

Restructuring expenses


-


-


4,043


1,771

Asset impairment charges


18,550


18,841


216,550


34,448

Total operating expenses


46,143


44,123


312,844


145,664

Operating income (loss)


(23,484)


(4,531)


(237,251)


19,556

Other income (loss):









Loss on extinguishment of debt


(10,341)


-


(10,341)


(2,145)

Investment income


68


94


236


1,646

Interest expense


(13,217)


(14,682)


(53,830)


(66,845)

Other


(1,687)


(659)


(1,664)


(840)

Total other loss


(25,177)


(15,247)


(65,599)


(68,184)

Loss before income tax


(48,661)


(19,778)


(302,850)


(48,628)

Income tax expense (benefit)


129,225


(10,077)


60,625


(15,262)

Net loss


$ (177,886)


$ (9,701)


$ (363,475)


$ (33,366)










Loss per common share (1):









Basic


$ (4.50)


$ (0.25)


$ (9.23)


$ (0.86)

Diluted


$ (4.50)


$ (0.25)


$ (9.23)


$ (0.86)










Weighted average common shares outstanding (1):









Basic


39,544,909


38,752,080


39,391,589


38,592,618

Diluted


39,544,909


38,752,080


39,391,589


38,592,618


(1) Effective with the Warrants issued on April 22, 2021, the basic and diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the two-class method.

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)

















Twelve months ended June 30, 2021


Net sales

Cost of sales

Amortization of
intangibles

Gross Profit

Gross
Margin
%

R&D
expenses

SG&A
expenses

Restructuring
expenses

Asset
impairment
charges

Operating
income
(loss)

Other loss

Loss before
income tax

Income tax
expense

Net loss

Diluted loss
per share
(n)




GAAP Reported

$ 478,778

$ 378,335

$ 24,850

$ 75,593

16%

$ 24,173

$ 68,078

$ 4,043

$ 216,550

$ (237,251)

$ (65,599)

$ (302,850)

$ 60,625

$ (363,475)

$ (9.23)

Adjustments:
















Amortization of intangibles (a)

-

-

(24,850)

24,850


-

-

-

-

24,850

-

24,850

-

24,850


Cody API business (b)

-

(270)

-

270


(5)

(486)

-

-

761

-

761

-

761


Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c)

-

-

-

-


-

(4,204)

-

-

4,204

-

4,204

-

4,204


Branded prescription drug fee (d)

-

-

-

-


-

(831)

-

-

831

-

831

-

831


Restructuring expenses (e)

-

-

-

-


-

-

(4,043)

-

4,043

-

4,043

-

4,043


Asset impairment charges (f)

-

-

-

-


-

-

-

(216,550)

216,550

-

216,550

-

216,550


Write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory (g)

-

(16,623)

-

16,623


-

-

-

-

16,623

-

16,623

-

16,623


Distribution agreement renewal costs (h)

-

(4,966)

-

4,966


-

-

-

-

4,966

-

4,966

-

4,966


Loss on extinguishment of debt (i)

-

-

-

-


-

-

-

-

-

10,341

10,341

-

10,341


Debt refinancing costs (j)

-

-

-

-


-

(2,262)

-

-

2,262

-

2,262

-

2,262


Non-cash interest (k)

-

-

-

-


-

-

-

-

-

10,146

10,146

-

10,146


Other (l)

-

-

-

-


-

(5,610)

-

-

5,610

1,500

7,110

-

7,110


Tax adjustments (m)

-

-

-

-


-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(59,763)

59,763


















Non-GAAP Adjusted

$ 478,778

$ 356,476

$ -

$ 122,302

26%

$ 24,168

$ 54,685

$ -

$ -

$ 43,449

$ (43,612)

$ (163)

$ 862

$ (1,025)

$ (0.03)

















(a)

To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI

(b)

To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business

(c)

To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition

(d)

To exclude the federally mandated branded prescription drug fee related to Levothyroxine sold under the JSP agreement, which has not been sold since fiscal year ended June 30, 2019

(e)

To exclude expenses associated with the 2020 Restructuring Plan

(f)

To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the intangible asset for a distribution and supply agreement with Cediprof, Inc. for the Levothyroxine tablets product

(g)

To exclude write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory related to the discontinuance of certain product lines

(h)

To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC

(i)

To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt related to the retirement of the Term Loan B in April 2021

(j)

To exclude legal and financial advisory costs related to the debt refinancing in April 2021

(k)

To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs

(l)

To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement and costs associated with a legal settlement

(m)

To exclude the impact of the full valuation allowance booked against the Company's deferred tax assets as well as the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates

(n)

The weighted average share number for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 is 39,391,589 for GAAP and the non-GAAP loss per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)

















Twelve months ended June 30, 2020


Net sales

Cost of sales

Amortization of
intangibles

Gross Profit

Gross
Margin
%

R&D
expenses

SG&A
expenses

Restructuring
expenses

Asset
impairment
charges

Operating
income

Other loss

Income
(loss) before
income tax

Income tax
expense
(benefit)

Net income
(loss)

Diluted
earnings
(loss) per
share (l)




GAAP Reported

$ 545,744

$ 348,508

$ 32,016

$ 165,220

30%

$ 29,978

$ 79,467

$ 1,771

$ 34,448

$ 19,556

$ (68,184)

$ (48,628)

$ (15,262)

$ (33,366)

$ (0.86)

Adjustments:
















Amortization of intangibles (a)

-

-

(32,016)

32,016


-

-

-

-

32,016

-

32,016

-

32,016


Cody API business (b)

-

(2,752)

-

2,752


(617)

(528)

-

-

3,897

-

3,897

-

3,897


Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c)

-

-

-

-


-

(4,233)

-

-

4,233

-

4,233

-

4,233


Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (d)

-

(1,903)

-

1,903


-


-

-

1,903

-

1,903

-

1,903


Branded prescription drug fee (e)

-

-

-

-


-

(2,957)

-

-

2,957

-

2,957

-

2,957


Restructuring expenses (f)

-

-

-

-


-

-

(1,771)

-

1,771

-

1,771

-

1,771


Asset impairment charges (g)

-

-

-

-


-

-

-

(34,448)

34,448

-

34,448

-

34,448


Non-cash interest (h)

-

-

-

-


-

-

-

-

-

14,336

14,336

-

14,336


Loss on extinguishment of debt (i)

-

-

-

-


-

-

-

-

-

2,145

2,145

-

2,145


Other (j)

-

(2,094)

-

2,094


(94)

(4,395)

-

-

6,583

21

6,604

-

6,604


Tax adjustments (k)

-

-

-

-


-

-

-

-

-

-

-

25,378

(25,378)


















Non-GAAP Adjusted

$ 545,744

$ 341,759

$ -

$ 203,985

37%

$ 29,267

$ 67,354

$ -

$ -

$ 107,364

$ (51,682)

$ 55,682

$ 10,116

$ 45,566

$ 1.07

















(a)

To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(b)

To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business

(c)

To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition

(d)

To exclude the costs associated with the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites

(e)

To exclude the federally mandated branded prescription drug fee related to Levothyroxine sold under the JSP agreement, which has not been sold since fiscal year ended June 30, 2019

(f)

To exclude expenses associated with the Cody API Restructuring Plan

(g)

To exclude asset impairment charges primarily associated with an agreement to distribute Methylphenidate AB and related to the abandonment of several pipeline products within the KUPI IPR&D and Silarx IPR&D asset portfolios

(h)

...To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs

(i)

To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt primarily related to the partial repayment of the outstanding Term Loan A balance

(j)

To primarily exclude accrued separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Financial Officer and the Company's cost reduction plan, as well as COVID-19 special recognition payments, legal settlements and costs previously incurred as part of the Company's refinancing efforts, partially offset by gains on sales of assets previously held for sale

(k)

To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates

(l)

The weighted average share number for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 is 38,592,618 for GAAP and 44,677,463 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)
















Three months ended June 30, 2021


Net sales

Cost of sales

Amortization
of intangibles

Gross Profit

Gross
Margin
%

R&D
expenses

SG&A
expenses

Asset
impairment
charges

Operating
income
(loss)

Other loss

Loss before
income tax

Income tax
expense

Net loss

Diluted loss
per share (k)




GAAP Reported

$ 106,009

$ 79,597

$ 3,753

$ 22,659

21%

$ 6,017

$ 21,576

$ 18,550

$ (23,484)

$ (25,177)

$ (48,661)

$ 129,225

$ (177,886)

$ (4.50)

Adjustments:















Amortization of intangibles (a)

-

-

(3,753)

3,753


-

-

-

3,753

-

3,753

-

3,753


Cody API business (b)

-

(21)

-

21


-

(13)

-

34

-

34

-

34


Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c)

-

-

-

-


-

(1,051)

-

1,051

-

1,051

-

1,051


Branded prescription drug fee (d)

-

-

-

-


-

(831)

-

831

-

831

-

831


Asset impairment charges (e)

-

-

-

-


-

-

(18,550)

18,550

-

18,550

-

18,550


Loss on extinguishment of debt (f)

-

-

-

-


-

-

-

-

10,341

10,341

-

10,341


Debt refinancing costs (g)

-

-

-

-


-

(2,262)

-

2,262

-

2,262

-

2,262


Non-cash interest (h)

-

-

-

-


-

-

-

-

1,073

1,073

-

1,073


Other (i)

-

-

-

-


-

(1,915)

-

1,915

1,500

3,415

-

3,415


Tax adjustments (j)

-

-

-

-


-

-

-

-

-

-

(129,139)

129,139

















Non-GAAP Adjusted

$ 106,009

$ 79,576

$ -

$ 26,433

25%

$ 6,017

$ 15,504

$ -

$ 4,912

$ (12,263)

$ (7,351)

$ 86

$ (7,437)

$ (0.19)
















(a)

To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI

(b)

To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business

(c)

To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition

(d)

To exclude the federally mandated branded prescription drug fee related to Levothyroxine sold under the JSP agreement, which has not been sold since fiscal year ended June 30, 2019

(e)

To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to its intangible asset for a distribution and supply agreement with Cediprof, Inc. for the Levothyroxine tablets product

(f)

To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt related to the retirement of the Term Loan B in April 2021

(g)

To exclude legal and financial advisory costs related to the debt refinancing in April 2021

(h)

To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs

(i)

To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement and costs associated with a legal settlement

(j)

To exclude the impact of the full valuation allowance booked against the Company's deferred tax assets as well as the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates

(k)

The weighted average share number for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is 39,544,909 for GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share calculations.

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)
















Three months ended June 30, 2020


Net sales

Cost of sales

Amortization
of intangibles

Gross Profit

Gross
Margin
%

R&D
expenses

SG&A
expenses

Asset
impairment
charges

Operating
income
(loss)

Other loss

Income
(loss) before
income tax

Income tax
expense
(benefit)

Net income
(loss)

Diluted
earnings
(loss) per
share (i)




GAAP Reported

$ 137,920

$ 89,809

$ 8,519

$ 39,592

29%

$ 6,691

$ 18,591

$ 18,841

$ (4,531)

$ (15,247)

$ (19,778)

$ (10,077)

$ (9,701)

$ (0.25)

Adjustments:















Amortization of intangibles (a)

-

-

(8,519)

8,519


-

-

-

8,519

-

8,519

-

8,519


Cody API business (b)

-

158

-

(158)


(66)

(95)

-

3

-

3

-

3


Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c)

-

-

-

-


-

(1,058)

-

1,058

-

1,058

-

1,058


Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (d)

-

(419)

-

419


-

-

-

419

-

419

-

419


Asset impairment charges (e)

-

-

-

-


-

-

(18,841)

18,841

-

18,841

-

18,841


Non-cash interest (f)

-

-

-

-


-

-

-

-

3,335

3,335

-

3,335


Other (g)

-

(508)

-

508


(64)

(1,817)

-

2,389

-

2,389

-

2,389


Tax adjustments (h)

-

-

-

-


-

-

-

-

-

-

11,436

(11,436)

















Non-GAAP Adjusted

$ 137,920

$ 89,040

$ -

$ 48,880

35%

$ 6,561

$ 15,621

$ -

$ 26,698

$ (11,912)

$ 14,786

$ 1,359

$ 13,427

$ 0.31
















(a)

To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(b)

To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business

(c)

To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition

(d)

To exclude the costs associated with the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites

(e)

To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the abandonment of several pipeline products within the KUPI IPR&D and Silarx IPR&D asset portfolios

(f)

To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs

(g)

To exclude costs primarily related to separation costs related to the Company's cost reduction plan, COVID-19 special recognition payments, as well as costs previously incurred as part of the Company's refinancing efforts

(h)

To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates

(i)

The weighted average share number for the three months ended June 30, 2020 is 38,752,080 for GAAP and 46,111,366 for non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands)






Three months ended



June 30, 2021




Net loss


$ (177,886)




Interest expense


13,217

Depreciation and amortization


9,479

Income tax expense


129,225

EBITDA


(25,965)




Share-based compensation


1,841

Inventory write-down


715

Asset impairment charges (a)


18,550

Investment income


(68)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (b)


10,341

Other non-operating loss


187

Debt refinancing costs (c)


2,262

Legal settlement (d)


1,500

Other (e)


2,781

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)


$ 12,144



(a)

To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to its intangible asset for a distribution and supply agreement with Cediprof, Inc. for the Levothyroxine tablets product

(b)

To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt related to the retirement of the Term Loan B in April 2021

(c)

To exclude legal and financial advisory costs related to the debt refinancing in April 2021

(d)

To exclude costs associated with a legal settlement

(e)

To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement as well as the federally mandated branded prescription drug fee related to Levothyroxine sold under the JSP agreement, which has not been sold since fiscal year ended June 30, 2019

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

($ in millions)






Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance







Non-GAAP



GAAP


Adjustments


Adjusted








Net sales


$400 - $440


-


$400 - $440

Gross margin percentage


approx. 19% to 21%


4%

(a)

approx. 23% to 25%

R&D expense


$26 - $29


-


$26 - $29

SG&A expense


$64 - $68


($6 - $7)

(b)

$58 - $61

Interest and other


approx. $58


($6)

(c)

approx. $52

Effective tax rate


approx. 0% to 5%


-


approx. 21% to 22%

Adjusted EBITDA


N/A


N/A


$40 - $55

Capital expenditures


$12 - $18


-


$12 - $18


(a) The adjustment primarily reflects amortization of purchased intangible assets related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI")

(b) The adjustment primarily excludes depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition and the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement

(c) The adjustment primarily reflects non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

($ in millions)






Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance


Low


High





Net loss

$ (72.0)


$ (60.0)





Interest expense

58.0


58.0

Depreciation and amortization

38.0


41.0

Income taxes

-


(3.0)

EBITDA

24.0


36.0





Share-based compensation

9.0


9.0

Inventory write-down

7.0


8.0

Other (a)

-


2.0

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 40.0


$ 55.0


(a) Relates to the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

NET SALES BY MEDICAL INDICATION










Three months ended


Twelve months ended

($ in thousands)

June 30,


June 30,

Medical Indication

2021


2020


2021


2020

Analgesic

$ 4,156


$ 1,874


$ 14,684


$ 8,680

Anti-Psychosis

5,697


26,346


43,720


104,934

Cardiovascular

13,364


21,251


65,987


88,576

Central Nervous System

23,467


20,102


95,115


77,256

Endocrinology

7,519


-


27,070


-

Gastrointestinal

15,048


17,457


67,540


73,477

Infectious Disease

12,175


21,515


67,761


73,237

Migraine

4,612


11,359


25,554


44,266

Respiratory/Allergy/Cough/Cold

3,017


2,829


9,258


11,576

Urinary

1,401


1,408


5,786


4,225

Other

10,651


7,166


35,312


35,013

Contract Manufacturing revenue

4,902


6,613


20,991


24,504

Net Sales

$ 106,009


$ 137,920


$ 478,778


$ 545,744

Contact:

Robert Jaffe


Robert Jaffe Co., LLC


(424) 288-4098

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lannett-announces-fiscal-2021-fourth-quarter-full-year-financial-results-301362865.html

SOURCE Lannett Company, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Salesforce results blow past Street view, outlook raised once more, and shares rise

    Salesforce.com Inc. shares rose Wednesday after the cloud-based customer-relationship management company easily sailed past Wall Street estimates and once more hiked its outlook for the year.

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) Low P/E is Not the Reason for Excitement Yet

    After a furious run that saw Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) reach over 30% gain year-to-date, the stock has retraced almost all of it, falling back to the important support at US$52.5. With a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a dividend yield of 2.61%, the stock is now in the value investment territory.

  • Here's Why Cathie Wood Moved DraftKings Stock Today

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock jumped more than 5% Wednesday morning on word that famed technology investor Cathie Wood added shares of the online fantasy sports and gambling company yesterday. Wood bought over $60 million worth of DraftKings shares yesterday, based on the stock's closing price of $56.47 per share. Wood added over 1 million shares total to three of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) she manages.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    Looking to buy high-growth companies at attractive valuations? These three tech stocks fit the bill.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • Sundial Growers Is a Dilution Machine

    The company's share count has increased nearly 20-fold in just one year.

  • Elastic Posts Surprise Profit as Demand Grows for Cloud-Based Search Tools

    The company now expects a bigger full-year loss than it had flagged before. CEO Shay Bannon said that is because Elastic is investing in growth.

  • Cassava Stock Plummets On Claims Of 'Data Manipulation' In Alzheimer's Testing

    A shareholder firm called for the FDA to halt Cassava Sciences' studies in Alzheimer's disease, leading SAVA stock to plummet Wednesday.

  • Retail investors power GameStop stock into a rally

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss Gamestop’s rally over the past couple of sessions as retail investors gave the company a boost in the market and what this latest surge could mean for the meme stock going forward.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Nordstrom lower after reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Nordstrom's latest quarterly release.

  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shareholder returns have been solid, earning 155% in 1 year

    UP Fintech Holding Limited ( NASDAQ:TIGR ) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has...

  • Top Dividend Stocks for September 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for September.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Raising Prices Amid Heightened Chip Demand

    Leading semiconductor foundry TSMC reportedly plans to raise prices for both leading-edge and mature-technology chips.

  • Here's Why Chinese Tech Stocks Made Big Gains Today

    What happened Chinese tech stocks made big gains in today's trading. E-commerce industry giants Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) surged 6.9% and 14.5%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.