COMING UP:

Q3 GDP preview: Economic activity likely 'decelerated substantially'

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Lannett To Report Fiscal 2022 First-quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call On Wednesday, November 3

·1 min read
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today announced that it will report financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after the market closes. Lannett management will host a conference call that same afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review the company's performance and answer questions.

The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 888-771-4371 from the U.S. or Canada, or 847-585-4405 from international locations, passcode 50246855. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.Lannett.com. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived and accessible on the same website for at least three months.

About Lannett Company, Inc.
Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

Contact:
Robert Jaffe
Robert Jaffe Co., LLC
(424) 288-4098

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lannett-to-report-fiscal-2022-first-quarter-financial-results-host-conference-call-on-wednesday-november-3-301410669.html

SOURCE Lannett Company, Inc.

