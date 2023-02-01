U.S. markets closed

LANNETT REPORTS IMPROVED FISCAL 2023 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS; RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

·11 min read

Q2 Business and Financial Highlights:

  • Net Sales were $80.9 Million

  • Gross Margin was 18%, Adjusted Gross Margin was 19%

  • Net Sales, Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin Up Versus Preceding Two Quarters

  • $19 Million Income Tax Refund Received, Cash Balance of $56 Million at December 31st

Pipeline Updates:

  • Pivotal Biosimilar Insulin Glargine Clinical Trial Top-line Results Anticipated in Current Quarter; BLA Filing Targeted for Middle of Calendar 2023

  • Positive Results from Study of Biosimilar Insulin Aspart vs US NovoLog®; Commencement of Pivotal Trial Anticipated by Fall of Current Year

  • Executed Sub-License Agreement Related to Insulin Pen Delivery Device, Improving Ability to Freely Market Insulin Products Upon Approval

  • Generic FLOVENT® DISKUS® ANDA Filing Anticipated by Mid Year

TREVOSE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Lannett Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lannett Company, Inc.)
Lannett Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lannett Company, Inc.)

"For the quarter, net sales, gross margin and adjusted gross margin increased compared with the two preceding quarters," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "This improved performance was in part driven by higher product sales across our offering, notably, generic Adderall due to an ongoing market shortage where our partner was able to maintain their supply; the sale of certain products under a private label agreement; and less competitive intensity than we anticipated. During the quarter, we received, as expected, approximately $19 million of income tax refunds.

"With regard to our pipeline, we are nearing the launch, subject to approval, of a few products that have the potential to be meaningful contributors to our financial results. For our biosimilar insulin glargine product, initial results from the pivotal trial are expected shortly; and with regard to our biosimilar insulin aspart product, positive results from the animal study indicated that our product was highly comparable to the reference biologic. Importantly, we previously entered into a supply agreement for a pen injector delivery device for use with our biosimilar insulin glargine and biosimilar insulin aspart products. Recently we acquired a sublicense to the various patents held by the reference product owner, related to the pen injector device, thereby removing potential related litigation risk associated with the insulin glargine product and improving our ability to freely market our biosimilar insulin products, once approved.

"Looking ahead, we have raised our full-year guidance for net sales and adjusted gross margin, which reflects, in part, our improved performance over the first half of our current fiscal year and our belief that our and our partners' reliable and high-quality supply of affordable medicines has contributed to some stabilization of our current business."

Restructuring, Cost Reduction Initiatives

In December 2022, the company authorized a restructuring and cost savings plan that, once fully implemented, is estimated to generate cost savings of approximately $11 million, annually. The plan includes operational improvements and cost efficiencies, as well as a restructuring of the company's research and development (R&D) function. These actions will result in a workforce reduction of approximately 60 staffed positions and 40 recently vacant positions, which will be implemented in phases over the remainder of the company's current fiscal year. The company also anticipates exiting two facilities located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this year. While the plan is expected to reduce certain R&D-related costs, the company plans to maintain its level of investment in product development.

Second-Quarter Financial Results: Fiscal 2023 vs Fiscal 2022

GAAP basis:

  • Net sales were $80.9 million compared with $86.5 million

  • Gross profit was $14.3 million, or 18% of net sales, compared with $5.7 million, or 7% of net sales

  • Asset impairment charges were $6.0 million compared with $49.4 million

  • Net loss was $36.3 million, or $0.88 per share, compared with $81.1 million, or $2.01 per share

Non-GAAP basis:

  • Net sales were $80.9 million compared with $86.5 million

  • Adjusted gross profit was $15.7 million, or 19% of net sales, compared with $9.7 million, or 11% of net sales

  • Adjusted interest expense increased to $13.3 million from $12.9 million

  • Adjusted net loss was $14.0 million, or $0.34 per share compared with $15.9 million, or $0.39 per share

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million versus negative adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million

Guidance for Fiscal 2023

Based on its current outlook, the company raised guidance for fiscal year 2023, as follows:


GAAP

Adjusted*

Net sales

$285 million to $305 million, up from $275 million to $300 million

$285 million to $305 million, up from $275 million to $300 million

Gross margin %

Approximately 15% to 17%, up from approximately 13% to 15%

Approximately 17% to 19%, up from approximately 15% to 17%

R&D expense

$21 million to $23 million, down from $23 million to $25 million

$21 million to $23 million, down from $23 million to $25 million

SG&A expense

$66 million to $68 million, up from $64 million to $67 million

$61 million to $63 million, up from $56 million to $59 million

Restructuring expenses

$3 million to $4 million, up from $0 to $1 million

--

Asset impairment charges

$10.7 million, up from $4.7 million

--

Interest and other

Approximately $67 million, up from approximately $60 million

Approximately $53 million, unchanged

Effective tax rate

Approximately 0% to 1%, changed from approximately 0% to 4%

Approximately 20% to 22%, down from approximately 23.5% to 24.5%

(Negative) Adjusted EBITDA

N/A

($5 million) to $1 million, changed from ($12 million) to $0 million

Capital expenditures

Approximately $8 million to $10 million, changed from approximately $8 million to $12 million

Approximately $8 million to $10 million, changed from approximately $8 million to $12 million


*A reconciliation of Adjusted amounts to most directly comparable GAAP amounts can be found in the financial tables following this release.

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Later today, the company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its results of operations for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended December 31, 2022. The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 877-407-9716 from the U.S. or Canada, or 201-493-6779 from international locations. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.lannett.com. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived and accessible on the same website for at least three months.

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains references to non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). Management uses these measures internally for evaluating its operating performance. The company's management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor's overall understanding of the financial results for the company's core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the company's core business between current, past and future periods. The company also believes that including Adjusted EBITDA and the other non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release is appropriate to provide additional information to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables following this release.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among others, the effects of (1) amortization of purchased intangibles and other purchase accounting entries, (2) restructuring expenses, (3) asset impairment charges, (4) non-cash interest expense, as well as (5) certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature.

NovoLog® is a registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S. ADVAIR DISKUS® and Flovent® Diskus® are registered trademarks of GlaxoSmithKline. Spiriva® Handihaler® is a registered trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications – see financial schedule below for net sales by medical indication. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the words "estimate," "expect," "believe," "target," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Any such statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the company's competitive environment and other market conditions; regulatory and operational developments; the timing related to commencing and successfully completing the pivotal clinical trials, filing the Biologics License Applications, and successfully launching any products, including biosimilar insulin glargine and biosimilar insulin aspart; the potential material impact of COVID-19 on future financial results; the timing of the company's restructuring plan and its ability to realize estimated cost reductions and other benefits therefrom; the company's financial status and performance; and the company's ability to achieve the financial metrics stated in the company's guidance for fiscal 2023, whether expressed or implied, are subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors beyond the company's control. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of FDA or other regulatory approvals or actions, the ability to successfully commercialize products upon approval, including acquired products, and the company's estimated or anticipated future financial results, future inventory levels, future competition or pricing future levels of operating expenses, product development efforts or performance, and other risk factors discussed in the company's latest Form 10-K, subsequent Form 8-Ks and 10-Qs and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. You should not place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which represent the company's judgment as of the date of this release. To the fullest extent permitted by law, the company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW

 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(In thousands, except share and per share data)






(Unaudited)








December 31, 2022


June 30, 2022










ASSETS







Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$                                  55,850


$                    87,854


Accounts receivable, net

80,344


56,241


Inventories


94,776


95,158


Current income taxes receivable

-


36,793


Assets held for sale


1,300


-


Other current assets


18,257


14,070


Total current assets

250,527


290,116


Property, plant and equipment, net

116,473


133,178


Intangible assets, net


29,639


32,179


Operating lease right-of-use asset 

9,274


9,646


Income taxes receivable


17,984


-


Other assets


14,462


19,316


TOTAL ASSETS


$                               438,359


$                  484,435


















LIABILITIES






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable


$                                  33,165


$                    29,737


Accrued expenses


25,688


23,667


Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses

9,151


8,342


Rebates payable


21,377


21,568


Royalties payable


7,466


5,677


Restructuring liability


410


490


Current operating lease liabilities

2,074


2,064


Other current liabilities

12,885


13,395


Total current liabilities

112,216


104,940


Long-term debt, net


623,855


614,948


Long-term operating lease liabilities

9,441


9,994


Other liabilities


5,121


5,616


TOTAL LIABILITIES


750,633


735,498










STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT





Common stock ($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 42,996,851 and 42,269,137 shares issued;





41,247,806 and 40,704,572 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively)

43


42


Additional paid-in capital

367,134


363,957


Accumulated deficit


(660,713)


(596,386)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(367)


(411)


Treasury stock (1,749,045 and 1,564,565 shares at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively)

(18,371)


(18,265)


Total stockholders' deficit

(312,274)


(251,063)


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$                               438,359


$                  484,435










 










LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)












Three months ended 


Six months ended 



December 31,


December 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021










Net sales


$               80,894


$           86,508


$             155,973


$         188,033

Cost of sales 


65,258


76,990


126,543


157,998

Amortization of intangibles


1,358


3,808


2,553


7,804

Gross profit


14,278


5,710


26,877


22,231

Operating expenses (income):









Research and development expenses


4,928


4,747


12,107


10,511

Selling, general and administrative expenses


18,317


18,791


35,014


37,696

Restructuring expenses


335


891


481


891

Asset impairment charges


5,969


49,361


10,637


49,361

Gain on sale of intangible assets


(500)


-


(3,563)


-

Total operating expenses


29,049


73,790


54,676


98,459

Operating loss


(14,771)


(68,080)


(27,799)


(76,228)

Other income (expense), net:









Investment income


399


46


491


80

Interest expense


(15,184)


(14,430)


(30,214)


(28,654)

Loss on loan receivable


(6,826)


-


(6,826)


-

Other


106


11


87


(51)

Total other expense, net


(21,505)


(14,373)


(36,462)


(28,625)

Loss before income tax


(36,276)


(82,453)


(64,261)


(104,853)

Income tax expense (benefit)


32


(1,368)


66


(1,426)

Net loss


$             (36,308)


$         (81,085)


$              (64,327)


$        (103,427)










Loss per common share:









     Basic


$                  (0.88)


$             (2.01)


$                  (1.57)


$              (2.58)

     Diluted


$                  (0.88)


$             (2.01)


$                  (1.57)


$              (2.58)










Weighted average common shares outstanding:









     Basic


41,170,839


40,358,137


41,056,607


40,142,974

     Diluted


41,170,839


40,358,137


41,056,607


40,142,974

 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)


















Six months ended December 31, 2022


Net sales

Cost of sales

Amortization
of intangibles

Gross Profit

Gross
Margin
%

R&D
expenses

SG&A
expenses

Restructuring
expenses

Asset
impairment charges

Gain on sale
of intangible assets

Operating
loss

Other
expense

Loss before
income tax

Income tax
expense (benefit)

Net loss

Diluted loss
per share (k)




GAAP Reported

$        155,973

$        126,543

$             2,553

$          26,877

17 %

$          12,107

$          35,014

$                481

$          10,637

$           (3,563)

$         (27,799)

$         (36,462)

$         (64,261)

$                  66

$         (64,327)

$             (1.57)

Adjustments:

















Amortization of intangibles (a)

-

-

(2,553)

2,553


-

-

-

-

-

2,553

-

2,553

-

2,553

