LANNETT REPORTS IMPROVED FISCAL 2023 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS; RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Q2 Business and Financial Highlights:

Net Sales were $80.9 Million

Gross Margin was 18%, Adjusted Gross Margin was 19%

Net Sales, Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin Up Versus Preceding Two Quarters

$19 Million Income Tax Refund Received, Cash Balance of $56 Million at December 31st

Pipeline Updates:

Pivotal Biosimilar Insulin Glargine Clinical Trial Top-line Results Anticipated in Current Quarter; BLA Filing Targeted for Middle of Calendar 2023

Positive Results from Study of Biosimilar Insulin Aspart vs US NovoLog ® ; Commencement of Pivotal Trial Anticipated by Fall of Current Year

Executed Sub-License Agreement Related to Insulin Pen Delivery Device, Improving Ability to Freely Market Insulin Products Upon Approval

Generic FLOVENT® DISKUS® ANDA Filing Anticipated by Mid Year

TREVOSE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

"For the quarter, net sales, gross margin and adjusted gross margin increased compared with the two preceding quarters," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "This improved performance was in part driven by higher product sales across our offering, notably, generic Adderall due to an ongoing market shortage where our partner was able to maintain their supply; the sale of certain products under a private label agreement; and less competitive intensity than we anticipated. During the quarter, we received, as expected, approximately $19 million of income tax refunds.

"With regard to our pipeline, we are nearing the launch, subject to approval, of a few products that have the potential to be meaningful contributors to our financial results. For our biosimilar insulin glargine product, initial results from the pivotal trial are expected shortly; and with regard to our biosimilar insulin aspart product, positive results from the animal study indicated that our product was highly comparable to the reference biologic. Importantly, we previously entered into a supply agreement for a pen injector delivery device for use with our biosimilar insulin glargine and biosimilar insulin aspart products. Recently we acquired a sublicense to the various patents held by the reference product owner, related to the pen injector device, thereby removing potential related litigation risk associated with the insulin glargine product and improving our ability to freely market our biosimilar insulin products, once approved.

"Looking ahead, we have raised our full-year guidance for net sales and adjusted gross margin, which reflects, in part, our improved performance over the first half of our current fiscal year and our belief that our and our partners' reliable and high-quality supply of affordable medicines has contributed to some stabilization of our current business."

Restructuring, Cost Reduction Initiatives

In December 2022, the company authorized a restructuring and cost savings plan that, once fully implemented, is estimated to generate cost savings of approximately $11 million, annually. The plan includes operational improvements and cost efficiencies, as well as a restructuring of the company's research and development (R&D) function. These actions will result in a workforce reduction of approximately 60 staffed positions and 40 recently vacant positions, which will be implemented in phases over the remainder of the company's current fiscal year. The company also anticipates exiting two facilities located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this year. While the plan is expected to reduce certain R&D-related costs, the company plans to maintain its level of investment in product development.

Second-Quarter Financial Results: Fiscal 2023 vs Fiscal 2022

GAAP basis:

Net sales were $80.9 million compared with $86.5 million

Gross profit was $14.3 million, or 18% of net sales, compared with $5.7 million, or 7% of net sales

Asset impairment charges were $6.0 million compared with $49.4 million

Net loss was $36.3 million, or $0.88 per share, compared with $81.1 million, or $2.01 per share

Non-GAAP basis:

Net sales were $80.9 million compared with $86.5 million

Adjusted gross profit was $15.7 million, or 19% of net sales, compared with $9.7 million, or 11% of net sales

Adjusted interest expense increased to $13.3 million from $12.9 million

Adjusted net loss was $14.0 million, or $0.34 per share compared with $15.9 million, or $0.39 per share

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million versus negative adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million

Guidance for Fiscal 2023

Based on its current outlook, the company raised guidance for fiscal year 2023, as follows:



GAAP Adjusted* Net sales $285 million to $305 million, up from $275 million to $300 million $285 million to $305 million, up from $275 million to $300 million Gross margin % Approximately 15% to 17%, up from approximately 13% to 15% Approximately 17% to 19%, up from approximately 15% to 17% R&D expense $21 million to $23 million, down from $23 million to $25 million $21 million to $23 million, down from $23 million to $25 million SG&A expense $66 million to $68 million, up from $64 million to $67 million $61 million to $63 million, up from $56 million to $59 million Restructuring expenses $3 million to $4 million, up from $0 to $1 million -- Asset impairment charges $10.7 million, up from $4.7 million -- Interest and other Approximately $67 million, up from approximately $60 million Approximately $53 million, unchanged Effective tax rate Approximately 0% to 1%, changed from approximately 0% to 4% Approximately 20% to 22%, down from approximately 23.5% to 24.5% (Negative) Adjusted EBITDA N/A ($5 million) to $1 million, changed from ($12 million) to $0 million Capital expenditures Approximately $8 million to $10 million, changed from approximately $8 million to $12 million Approximately $8 million to $10 million, changed from approximately $8 million to $12 million



*A reconciliation of Adjusted amounts to most directly comparable GAAP amounts can be found in the financial tables following this release.

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Later today, the company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its results of operations for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended December 31, 2022. The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 877-407-9716 from the U.S. or Canada, or 201-493-6779 from international locations. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.lannett.com. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived and accessible on the same website for at least three months.

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains references to non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). Management uses these measures internally for evaluating its operating performance. The company's management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor's overall understanding of the financial results for the company's core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the company's core business between current, past and future periods. The company also believes that including Adjusted EBITDA and the other non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release is appropriate to provide additional information to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables following this release.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among others, the effects of (1) amortization of purchased intangibles and other purchase accounting entries, (2) restructuring expenses, (3) asset impairment charges, (4) non-cash interest expense, as well as (5) certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)









(Unaudited)













December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

















ASSETS











Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,850

$ 87,854

Accounts receivable, net 80,344

56,241

Inventories

94,776

95,158

Current income taxes receivable -

36,793

Assets held for sale

1,300

-

Other current assets

18,257

14,070

Total current assets 250,527

290,116

Property, plant and equipment, net 116,473

133,178

Intangible assets, net

29,639

32,179

Operating lease right-of-use asset 9,274

9,646

Income taxes receivable

17,984

-

Other assets

14,462

19,316

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 438,359

$ 484,435

































LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable

$ 33,165

$ 29,737

Accrued expenses

25,688

23,667

Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 9,151

8,342

Rebates payable

21,377

21,568

Royalties payable

7,466

5,677

Restructuring liability

410

490

Current operating lease liabilities 2,074

2,064

Other current liabilities 12,885

13,395

Total current liabilities 112,216

104,940

Long-term debt, net

623,855

614,948

Long-term operating lease liabilities 9,441

9,994

Other liabilities

5,121

5,616

TOTAL LIABILITIES

750,633

735,498

















STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT







Common stock ($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 42,996,851 and 42,269,137 shares issued;







41,247,806 and 40,704,572 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively) 43

42

Additional paid-in capital 367,134

363,957

Accumulated deficit

(660,713)

(596,386)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (367)

(411)

Treasury stock (1,749,045 and 1,564,565 shares at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively) (18,371)

(18,265)

Total stockholders' deficit (312,274)

(251,063)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 438,359

$ 484,435





































LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three months ended

Six months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Net sales

$ 80,894

$ 86,508

$ 155,973

$ 188,033 Cost of sales

65,258

76,990

126,543

157,998 Amortization of intangibles

1,358

3,808

2,553

7,804 Gross profit

14,278

5,710

26,877

22,231 Operating expenses (income):















Research and development expenses

4,928

4,747

12,107

10,511 Selling, general and administrative expenses

18,317

18,791

35,014

37,696 Restructuring expenses

335

891

481

891 Asset impairment charges

5,969

49,361

10,637

49,361 Gain on sale of intangible assets

(500)

-

(3,563)

- Total operating expenses

29,049

73,790

54,676

98,459 Operating loss

(14,771)

(68,080)

(27,799)

(76,228) Other income (expense), net:















Investment income

399

46

491

80 Interest expense

(15,184)

(14,430)

(30,214)

(28,654) Loss on loan receivable

(6,826)

-

(6,826)

- Other

106

11

87

(51) Total other expense, net

(21,505)

(14,373)

(36,462)

(28,625) Loss before income tax

(36,276)

(82,453)

(64,261)

(104,853) Income tax expense (benefit)

32

(1,368)

66

(1,426) Net loss

$ (36,308)

$ (81,085)

$ (64,327)

$ (103,427)

















Loss per common share:















Basic

$ (0.88)

$ (2.01)

$ (1.57)

$ (2.58) Diluted

$ (0.88)

$ (2.01)

$ (1.57)

$ (2.58)

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

41,170,839

40,358,137

41,056,607

40,142,974 Diluted

41,170,839

40,358,137

41,056,607

40,142,974