Lantern Pharma Interview to Air on Bloomberg TV in the US on the RedChip Money Report®

DALLAS, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") platform to transform oncology drug discovery and development, today announced that an interview with CEO Panna Sharma will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV in the US on Saturday, March 13, at 7 p.m. local time. The RedChip Money Report® also airs on Bloomberg International in Europe at 6 pm local time on Sundays.

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lantern Pharma)
In the exclusive interview, Sharma discusses Lantern Pharma's current development pipeline, including its recently launched Antibody Drug Conjugate program, multiple research and development collaborations with leading cancer centers, and upcoming milestones. To view the interview, please visit: https://youtu.be/J-HKyn-JtiEhttps://youtu.be/u7G2l36rwn8.

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

Contact
Marek Ciszewski, JD
Director, Investor Relations
628-777-3167
ir@lanternpharma.com

About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging advances in genomics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning by using our proprietary RADR® A.I. platform to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to our pipeline of cancer therapeutics. Our collaborator-centered business model seeks out industry partners and leading scientific advisors to capital-efficiently develop our pipeline of genomically-targeted cancer therapeutics. Lantern is currently developing three drug candidates and an ADC program across seven disclosed targets, including two phase 2 programs, all focused on cancers with unique and unmet clinical needs. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, this approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. More information at www.lanternpharma.com and Twitter @lanternpharma.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: future events or our future financial performance; the potential advantages of our RADR® platform in identifying drug candidates and patient populations that are likely to respond to a drug candidate; our strategic plans to advance the development of our drug candidates and antibody drug conjugate (ADC) development program; estimates regarding the development timing for our drug candidates and ADC development program; our research and development efforts of our internal drug discovery programs and the utilization of our RADR® platform to streamline the drug development process; our intention to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and genomic data to streamline and transform the pace, risk and cost of oncology drug discovery and development and to identify patient populations that would likely respond to a drug candidate; estimates regarding potential markets and potential market sizes; sales estimates for our drug candidates and our plans to discover and develop drug candidates and to maximize their commercial potential by advancing such drug candidates ourselves or in collaboration with others. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including, without limitation, statements that use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, such as (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) the risk that we may not be able to successfully initiate, conduct, or conclude clinical testing for or obtain marketing approval for our product candidates; (iii) the risk that no drug product based on our proprietary RADR A.I. platform has received FDA marketing approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial product, and (iv) those other factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2021. You may access our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the investor SEC filings tab of our website at www.lanternpharma.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, we can give no assurances that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release represent our judgment as of the date hereof, and, except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

