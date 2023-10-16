Lantheus Holdings' (NASDAQ:LNTH) earnings growth rate lags the 72% CAGR delivered to shareholders

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 23% in the last quarter. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. Over that time, we've been excited to watch the share price climb an impressive 405%. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time.

While the stock has fallen 4.7% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Lantheus Holdings was able to grow its EPS at 19% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 72% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 138.35.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 21% in the last year, Lantheus Holdings shareholders lost 2.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 38%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Lantheus Holdings you should be aware of.

