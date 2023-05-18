Lantronix, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LTRX) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lantronix, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LTRX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Lantronix, Inc. provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The US$173m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$5.4m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$4.8m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Lantronix's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Lantronix, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$6.1m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 195%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Lantronix given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 25% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

