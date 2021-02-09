U.S. markets open in 6 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.25
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,257.00
    -11.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,668.50
    -14.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.70
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.42
    +0.45 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.00
    +8.80 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    27.57
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.24
    +0.37 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3782
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.7900
    -0.4280 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,506.10
    +8,465.84 (+21.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.35
    +12.47 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,523.53
    +34.20 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,505.93
    +117.43 (+0.40%)
     

LanzaJet inks deal with British Airways for 7500 tons of fuel low emission fuel additive per year

Jonathan Shieber
·3 min read

LanzaJet, the renewable jet fuel startup spun out from the longtime renewable and synthetic fuel manufacturer, LanzaTech, has inked a supply agreement with British Airways to supply the company with at least 7500 tons of fuel additive per yer.

The deal marks the second agreement between the UK-based airline and a renewable jet fuels manufacturer following an August 2019 agreement with the British company Velocys. It's also LanzaJet's second offtake agreement. The company announced itself with a partnership between the renewable fuels manufacturer and the Japanese airline ANA.

Through the deal, British Airways will invest an undisclosed amount in LanzaJet's first commercial scale facility in Georgia. The fuel will being powering flights by the end of 2022 the companies said.

It's part of a broader expansion effort that could see LanzaJet establish a commercial facility for the UK airline in its home country in the coming years.

Back in the U.S. the plan is to begin construction on the Georgia facility later this year which will convert ethanol into a jet fuel additive using a chemical process.

Fuel from the plant will reduce the overall greenhouse emissions by 70 percent versus traditional jet fuel. It's the equivalent of taking almost 27,000 gasoline or diesel-powered cars of the orad each year, according to the company.

The deal is the culmination of years of research and development work between LanzaJet's parent company, LanzaTech and Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Spun off in June 2020, LanzaJet was financed by an investment group including parent company LanzaTech, Mitsui, and Suncor Energy. British AIrways now joins the two other strategic investors as LanzaJet eyes an ambitious scale up program through 2025. The company plans to launch four large scale plants producing a pipeline of renewable fuels.

"Low-cost, sustainable fuel options are critical for the future of the aviation sector and the LanzaJet process offers the most flexible feedstock solution at scale, recycling wastes and residues into SAF that allows us to keep fossil jet fuel in the ground. British Airways has long been a champion of waste to fuels pathways especially with the UK Government," said Jimmy Samartzis, the chief executive of LanzaJet. "With the right support for waste-based fuels, the UK would be an ideal location for commercial scale LanzaJet plants. We look forward to continuing the dialogue with BA and the UK Government in making this a reality, and to continuing our support of bringing the Prime Minister’s Jet Zero vision to life."

The LanzaJet fuel is certified for commercial flight up to 50% blend with conventional kerosene. "Considering the aviation market is 90 billion gallons of jet fuel a year, having 50% or 45 billion of production capacity and reaching that max blend level will be a great problem to have," said LanzaTech chief executive Jennifer Holmgren in an email.

LanzaJet's manufacturing facility in Georgia is designed to produce zero-waste fuels, according to Holmgren, and British Airways will receive 7,500 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel from LanzaJet's biorefinery each year for the next 5 years.

The partnership between British Airways, Hangar 51, International Airlines Group's accelerator and others.

In addition to its biofuel work, British Airways is also working with companies like ZeroAvia, the hydrogen fuels company that also received backing from Amazon, Shell, and Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

ZeroAvia’s hydrogen-powered vision for aviation nets $21.4 million from Amazon, Shell and Bill Gates-backed fund

"For the last 100 years we have connected Britain with the world and the world with Britain, and to ensure our success for the next 100, we must do this sustainably," said British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle.

“Progressing the development and commercial deployment of sustainable aviation fuel is crucial to decarbonising the aviation industry and this partnership with LanzaJet shows the progress British Airways is making as we continue on our journey to net zero."

 

Latest Stories

  • Only one US stock has done better than Amazon in the Jeff Bezos era

    With Jeff Bezos stepping down as CEO of Amazon.com, let’s reflect on the company’s performance under his management. A $1,000 investment in Amazon’s stock at its IPO on May 15, 1997, would be worth $2.2 million today. A $1,000 investment in Hansen’s Natural Corp—what Monster was called in 1997—would be worth $3.9 million.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Let’s talk about growth. With corona receding, politics growing less exciting, and a new year ahead, investors are getting optimistic – and that means there’s a hunt for stocks that will bring in strong returns. In other words, growth stocks. In a recent interview, Jan Hatzius, chief economist at investment giant Goldman Sachs, said that he sees GDP growth in 2Q21 hitting as high as 10%. In an environment like that, most stocks are going to show a growth trend. Now, we all know that past performance won’t guarantee future results. Still, the best place to start looking for tomorrow’s high-growth stocks is among yesterday’s winners. Bearing this in mind, we set out to find stocks flagged as exciting growth plays by Wall Street. Using TipRanks’ database, we locked in on three analyst-backed names that have already notched impressive gains and boast solid growth narratives for the long-term. Kaleyra (KLR) We will start with Kaleyra, a cloud computing company offering communications solutions. The company’s SaaS platform supports SMS, voice calls, and chatbots – a product with obvious applications and value in today’s office climate, with the strong push to telecommuting and remote work. Kaleyra boasts over 3,500 customers, who make 3 billion voice calls and sent 27 billion text messages in 2019 (the last year with full numbers available). Over the past 6 months, KLR shares have shown tremendous growth, appreciating 155%. Kaleyra’s revenues have grown along with the share value. The company’s 3Q20 results hit $38.3 million, the best since KLR went public. While Kaleyra still runs a net earnings loss each quarter, the Q3 EPS was the lowest such loss in the past four quarters. Maxim analyst Allen Klee is bullish on KLR, seeing recent growth and product offerings as indicative of future performance. “Over the past few years, Kaleyra has posted double-digit revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA. We forecast revenue growth of 9%, 22%, and 28% for 2020-2022. We project adjusted EBITDA declines in 2020 to reflect public company costs and COVID-19, but growth at over twice the rate of revenue for the following two years. We expect benefits from operating leverage, low-cost tech employees, cost volume discounts as the company expands, and margin improvement from new offerings and geographies. Over the longer term, we believe the company can grow revenue close to 30% with even faster bottom line growth," Klee opined. With such growth, it’s no wonder Klee takes a bullish stance on KLR. To kick off his coverage, the analyst published a Buy rating and set a $22 price target. This figure implies a 45% for the coming year. (To watch Klee’s track record, click here) Overall, based on the 3 Buy ratings vs no Holds or Sells assigned in the last three months, Wall Street analysts agree that this ‘Strong Buy’ is a solid bet. It also doesn’t hurt that its $19 average price target implies ~26% upside potential. (See KLR stock analysis on TipRanks) Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Next up, Vista Outdoor, is a venerable company that saw its niche gain attractiveness in recent times. Vista is a sporting goods company, with 40 brands in two main divisions: outdoor products and shooting sports. Vista’s brands include well-known names as Bushnell Golf, CamelBak, and Remington. The company has found a burst of success in the ‘corona year’ as people have turned more and more to outdoor activities that can be practiced solo or in small groups – expanding the customer base. VSTO shares are up as a result, by 214% in the last 12 months. Vista’s earnings reflect the increase in consumer interest in outdoor sports. The company’s EPS grew in 2020, turning from a net loss to a $1.34 per share profit in the fiscal Q2 report (released in November). The fiscal Q3 report, released earlier this month, showed lower earnings, at $1.31 per share, but was still considered solid by the company, as it covered winter months when the company normally sees a revenue decline. Both quarters showed strong year-over-year EPS gains. Covering Vista for B. Riley, 5-star analyst Eric Wold sees several avenues for continued growth by Vista. He is impressed by the growth in firearm and ammunition sales, and by the price increase for products in both the outdoor goods and the shooting sports divisions. “Given our expectation that the increased industry participation numbers for both outdoor products and shooting sports during the pandemic will represent an incremental tailwind for VSTO in the coming years beyond the impressive production visibility that has been created by depleted channel inventory levels, we continue to see an attractive set-up for baseline growth,” Wold commented. Overall, Wold is bullish on the stock and rates it a Buy, with a $41 price target. This figure indicates room for 27% upside in the coming year. (To watch Wold’s track record, click here) Vista is another company with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. That rating is based on 9 recent reviews, all to Buy. VSTO shares have an average price target of $36.78, which gives an upside of 14% from the trading price of $32.15. (See VSTO stock analysis on TipRanks) Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) You might not think about the ubiquitous cargo container, but these deceptively simple metal boxes have changed the face of bulk transport since their breakout proliferation in the 1960s. These containers make it easy to organize, load, ship, and track vast amounts of cargo, and are especially valuable for their ease of switching; containers can be quickly loaded on or switched between ships, trains, and trucks. Textainer is a billion-dollar company that buys, owns, and leases shipping containers for the cargo industry. The company has over 250 customers, and boasts a fleet of 3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Textainer is also a major reseller of used containers, and operates from 500 depots around the world. Even during the corona pandemic, when international trading routes and patterns were badly disrupted, and the quarterly revenues were down year-over-year, Textainer saw share gains. The company’s stock soared 110% over the past 12 months. The bulk of these gains have come in the past six months, as economies – and trading patterns – have begun to reopen. Looking at Textainer for B. Riley, analyst Daniel Day is deeply impressed. He sees this company as the lowest priced among its peer group, with a strong market share in a competitive industry. Day rates TGH a Buy, and his $31 price target suggests it has room for 57% growth ahead of it. In support of this bullish stance, Day writes, in part, “We believe that TGH is an underfollowed, misunderstood name that is ideal for the portfolio of a deep value investor looking for cash flow–generative names trading at a steep discount to intrinsic value. With new container prices at multiyear highs amid a resurgence in container shipping, we expect upcoming earnings results to be positive catalyst events for TGH…” Some stocks fly under the radar, and TGH is one of those. Day's is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See TGH stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Your next stimulus check is just weeks away — will you get the full $1,400?

    Congressional leaders are hurrying the new payments along. Will you get one — and when?

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As Electric Vehicle Sales Surge In New Year?

    Nio is growing its lineup of electric vehicles as sales boom for the emerging Tesla of China. But is Nio stock a buy right now?

  • Best Tech Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now: 5 Growth Stocks Leading The Stock Market

    The best tech stocks to buy and watch are strong price performers with healthy fundamentals, thanks to a new product or service that's driving growth.

  • What Do The Pros Think About Tesla's Bitcoin Investment?

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) investor Ron Baron says the company's decision to invest $1.5 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) and accept the digital currency as a payment option is "not surprising." Musk Likes Bitcoin: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been "commenting favorably" on bitcoin for a while, Baron said in the statement to CNBC. It's likely Tesla is not "speculating on the price of bitcoin," rather using it as a payment system. Other heavyweight investors such as Stanley Druckenmiller and Paul Tudor Jones, CIO of Tudor Investment Corp., are equally bullish on bitcoin, while companies like Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) are building out its digital currency offerings. "I'm sure a lot of thought went into bitcoin purchase by Tesla and I look forward to learning the rationale," according to Baron, the CEO, chairman and portfolio manager of Baron Funds. Related Link: 15 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch On Tesla News Loup Ventures' Gene Munster also likes the move. "Tesla has money to lose with $19 billion in assets," Munster told Benzinga. "Yes, Bitcoin can move the needle for Tesla. If it goes up 10x, that's $15 billion to Tesla. That's real money." Bitcoin Investment: Tesla's decision to allocate around 7.5% of its total cash into bitcoin and could be seen as a signal to customers it "understands where the world is going," Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz told CNBC. People want to do business and invest in companies that are looking forward to the next 100 years — not the last 100 years. On the other hand, Musk shouldn't be tweeting about Dogecoin as the digital currency's appreciation has reached a point where some people will lose a lot of money, he said. The digital coin has no real purpose, unlike bitcoin or Ethereum and others. "It was funny for a little bit," Novogratz said. Hard To Prove Any Manipulation: Musk has been bullish on bitcoin for some time and this begs the question if his public comments can be seen as market manipulation. Muddy Waters Research Founder Carson Block said he doesn't think this is the case. Musk is far from the only notable persona in the investment community to publicly comment on what he is bullish on. Musk's comments are no different from Chamath Palihapitiya confirming he is long GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) call options. Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission "does not have a record of success" against Musk, Block told CNBC. As such, any investigation would likely lead to a "dead end." See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy This Stock Is A Derivative Play On The Rise Of ClubhouseEtsy Hits New All-Time Highs After Elon Musk Tweets His Approval© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bionano Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    The last few months have been a breakout period for Bionano Genomics (BNGO). The share price has gone stratospheric as investors have cottoned on to the potential of its genome imaging system, Saphyr, and the impact Bionano can have in the world of cytogenetics. Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter believes technical developments could lead to reduced COGs (cost of goods sold) per genome, which in turn could help the next-gen platform gain “deeper market penetration.” “Since the 2017 launch of Saphyr, there has been steady improvement in both laser optics and photon capture components from OEMs,” the 5-star analyst said. “BNGO is launching an aggressive initiative to combine these improved components with new informatics workflow to support a stepwise increase in throughput from 5,000 genomes per year to 68,000 (four modules @ 17,000) and chip cost from $500 to $100 per genome.” While cytogenetics remains the bull case’ main driver, the optical imaging platform’s addressable market could expand via newly planned studies in other verticals including prenatal, pediatrics, hematology and solid tumors. DeGeeter also believes the recent equity raises which totaled more than $380 million give the company “balance sheet flexibility.” Therefore, the analyst is more focused on the company’s progress than near-term revenue prospects. The strengthened balance sheet allows Bionano to “aggressively invest in both commercial infrastructure expansion and next-generation optical imaging technologies.” DeGeeter thinks that by 2026, 3 full years into the launch of a “next-generation platform offering up to 80% reduction in per genome disposable cost,” the company can deliver revenue of $353.1 million. Overall, the analyst estimates the cytogenetics TAM (total addressable market) could reach more than $1.5 billion. To this end, DeGeeter reiterates a Buy rating on Bionano shares and boosts the price target up from $1.5 all the way to a Street high of $15. Investors could be pocketing gains of 29%, should DeGeeter's thesis play out over the coming months. (To watch DeGeeter’s track record, click here) That’s Oppenheimer’s take, what about the rest of the Street’s view? 2 other analysts agree by providing additional Buy ratings, while one Hold can’t detract from a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, the $10.94 average price target is dragged down by the latter’s depressed objective, and therefore, shares are anticipated to remain range-bound for the foreseeable future. (See BNGO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Should GE Try To Acquire FuelCell Or Plug Power In 2021?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 traders and investors on whether General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) should acquire a clean energy manufacturing company: Over the next year, should GE buy FuelCell or Plug Power? Buy FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL)? Buy Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG)? Buy Neither? About GE General Electric is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines, and medical diagnostic equipment, among others. After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turns to aviation, legacy healthcare, power and renewable energy. The Boston-based conglomerate’s market cap comes in at nearly $100 billion, more than double FuelCell ($7.7 billion) and Plug Power’s ($32.7 billion) market caps combined. See Also: How To Buy GE Stock Sentiment was extremely tight for this study. Our survey revealed 39% think GE should complete an M&A deal with FuelCell in 2021. FuelCell Energy designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions. Meanwhile, 43% believe GE would be better served acquiring Plug Power by the end of the year. Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. The clean energy company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. Plug Power garnered an abundance of attention from investors in 2020 for its GenDrive system, a hydrogen-fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles. Only 18% thought GE should not acquire either clean energy manufacturing company in 2021. Buy FuelCell 39.40% Buy Plug Power 42.70% Buy Neither 17.90% This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why Marathon Patent, Riot, Westport Fuel and Clean Energy Are MovingTesla's Rumored ,000 Model 2 For China Could Be Unveiled In Late 2021: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Tilray Set For Another Short Squeeze?

    Cannabis companies have seen their share prices rise significantly this year as U.S. lawmakers look set to tackle federal marijuana reform measures. What Happened: Shares of Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) have gained over 250% since the start of January. Traders and investors could be wondering if this is the beginning of a second big short squeeze for the cannabis cultivator. Why It Matters: In the three months after it went public in June 2018, Tilray share prices shot up over 1,400% reaching $300 per share in September of that year after short sellers were forced to cover their positions due to its tight float structure and lack of shares available for purchase. At the time, short interest on Tilray sat at about 33%. Although share prices of Tilray have risen sharply over the last five weeks, the short interest is sitting much higher at approximately 51%. This hasn’t gone unnoticed by the online trading communities, which have recently targeted Tilray in much the same way they drove up the share prices of companies such as GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) — two other stocks with high levels of short interest. The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Up On Jazz Pharma's GWPH Acquisition, Potential Federal Moves What’s Next: After peaking in 2018, shares of Tilray quickly fell after investors glimpsed into the company’s fundamentals and were unable to justify its value. Its situation has changed over the last year, however, and investors have regained interest in the company. In the last few months, Tilray has made major announcements, including its plans to merge with Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) to become the largest cannabis producer in the world. Although retail investors can take the credit for Tilray’s last big squeeze, the next one could be brought on by institutional investors who might hop on board if banks gain the ability to access cannabis companies through the passage of the MORE Act. TLRY Price Action: The stock closed Monday's session up 16.9% at $30.09. Photo courtesy of Tilray. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why Estée Lauder Is Impressing AnalystsTesla Receives Significant Warning From Chinese Regulator© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 7 public companies with exposure to bitcoin

    Now that Tesla has invested significantly in bitcoin, Fundstrat's Tom Lee points to seven companies as ways to invest in the digital currency.

  • 15 Undervalued Stocks With Strong Earnings Growth in 2021

    Many companies have weathered the pandemic well, but their stock prices don't always reflect their potential for higher earnings.

  • EV Company With Almost No Revenue Posts 3,000% Gain in 8 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- There is nothing about the finances of Blink Charging Co. that would suggest it’s one of the hottest stocks in America.It’s never posted an annual profit in its 11-year history; it warned last year it could go bankrupt; it’s losing market share, pulls in anemic revenue and has churned through management in recent years.And yet a hot stock it is. Investors have bid Blink’s share price up 3,000% over the past eight months. Only seven stocks -- out of about 2,700 that are worth at least $1 billion -- have risen more over that time. The reason: Blink is a green-energy company, an owner and operator of charging stations that power up electric vehicles. And if investors are certain of one thing in the mania that is sweeping through financial markets, it is that green companies are can’t-miss, must-own investments of the future.No stock better captures this euphoria than Blink. With a market capitalization of $2.17 billion as of Monday, its enterprise value-to-sales ratio -- a common metric to gauge whether a stock is overvalued -- has blown out to 481. For some context, at Tesla Inc. -- the darling of the EV world and a company with a very rich valuation itself -- that number is just 26.“Everything about it is wrong,” said Andrew Left, the founder of Citron Research. “It is just a cute name which caught the eye of retail investors.”Citron was one of a handful of firms that bet against Blink last year, putting on short-sale trades that would pay off if the share price fell. It’s one of several wagers against stocks favored by the retail-investment crowd that have gone against Citron -- with GameStop Corp. being the most high-profile -- and prompted Left to declare Jan. 29 that the firm was abandoning its research into short-selling targets. Overall short interest on Blink -- a gauge of the amount of wagers against the stock -- has fallen to under 25% of free-floating shares from more than 40% in late December.For the short-sellers, one of the things that raised alarms is that several figures tied to Blink, including CEO and Chairman Michael Farkas, were linked to companies that ran afoul of securities regulations years ago.Farkas dismisses this and the other criticisms lobbied by the shorts. “There have been and always will be naysayers,” Farkas said in an email. “When I founded the business, the naysayers questioned whether the shift to EV was real. Now, as the value of our business grows, the naysayers tend to be the short sellers.”Also See: Bloomberg Intelligence’s Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance DashboardIn the CrosshairsMaking money on charging is, historically, a losing proposition. In theory, a model like Blink’s that involves both equipment sales and collecting user fees could become consistently profitable as government support accelerates EV adoption. But no one’s done it yet.“This market is still too small and early-stage,” said Pavel Molchanov, an analyst at Raymond James & Associates. “It will take time for economies of scale to materialize.”Even by the industry’s fairly forgiving standards, Blink’s revenue is meager, totaling an estimated $5.5 million in 2020. ChargePoint Inc., which announced plans to go public via a special purpose acquisition company last year, generated $144.5 million in revenue in 2020, according to a January filing. EVgo Services LLC, which is nearing a similar deal to go public through a SPAC, has a smaller charging network than Blink but more than double the sales -- an estimated $14 million in 2020. Despite the wildly different revenue figures, all three companies have an enterprise value of between $2.1 billion and $2.4 billion.Blink warned in a May filing that its finances “raise substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern within a year,” a required disclosure when a company doesn’t have enough cash on hand for 18 months of expenses.“Electric is real. The stock prices of companies in the space are not,” said Erik Gordon, an assistant professor at University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. “The dot-com boom produced some real companies, but most of the overpriced dot-com companies were lousy investments. The electric boom will be the same story. Some great companies will be built, but most of the investors who chase insanely-priced companies will be crying.”Still, the recent market boom has breathed new life into Blink, allowing it to raise $232.1 million though a share offering in January. Roth Capital Partners as recently as Friday recommended buying the stock, giving it a price target of $67, 29% above the current level.Shares fell 2.3% to $52.10 in New York Monday.The company’s prospects rely on exponential EV growth, and Farkas in January discussed plans to deploy roughly 250,000 chargers “over the next several years” and often touts the company’s ability to generate recurring revenue from its network.Currently, the company says it has 6,944 charging stations in its network. An internal map of Blink’s public fleet lists about 3,700 stations available in the U.S. By contrast, ChargePoint boasts a global public and private charging network that’s more than 15 times larger.Unlike some of its competitors, Blink’s revenue model hinges in part on driving up utilization rates, which for now remain in the “low-single-digits,” too scant to generate significant revenue, Farkas said during a November earnings call. He told Bloomberg that use will increase as EVs become more popular.For most chargers in operation now, utilization probably must reach 10%-15% to break even, although profitability depends on many other factors such as a company’s business model, electricity rates and capital costs, according to BloombergNEF Senior Associate Ryan Fisher.Blink was an early market leader among charging companies but has lost its lead and now controls about 4% of the sector in Level 2 public charging, said Nick Nigro, founder of Atlas Public Policy, an electric car consulting and policy firm.Blink has also acknowledged “material weaknesses” over its financial reporting, disclosed in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings dating back to 2011. The company says it has hired an accounting consultant to review its controls and is making necessary changes.Origin StoryBlink’s colorful origin story has been a prime target of short-sellers. It traces back to 2006 when it formed as shell company New Image Concepts Inc. to provide “top-drawer” personal consulting services related to grooming, wardrobe and entertainment, according to an SEC filing.In December 2009, the company entered a share exchange agreement with Car Charging Inc. Farkas joined the company as CEO in 2010, after working as a stockbroker and investing in companies including Skyway Communications Holding Corp., which the SEC deemed a “pump-and-dump scheme” during the years Farkas held shares. (Farkas said he was a passive investor, was unaware of any misdeeds and “had no involvement in any capacity in the activities of Skyway.”)In 2013, Farkas oversaw Car Charging’s $3.3 million purchase of bankrupt Ecotality, which had received more than $100 million in U.S. Department of Energy grants to install chargers nationwide. The company later changed its name to Blink.Since then, Blink has been plagued by executive turnover, with three of five board members departing between November 2018 and November 2019. The company has had two chief financial officers and three chief operating officers since 2017. One former COO, James Christodoulou, was fired in March 2020. He sued the company, accusing it of potential securities violations, and reached a settlement with Blink, which denied any wrongdoing, for $400,000 in October.Financier Justin Keener, a one-time major Blink shareholder whose capital assisted the company’s 2018 Nasdaq listing, and the company he operated were charged last year for failing to register as a securities dealer while allegedly selling billions of penny-stock shares unrelated to Blink. He said he has since divested from Blink and now owns “a relatively small number of common shares” as a result of a settlement of a warrant dispute with the company. Keener denies the SEC allegations.Farkas told Bloomberg he has cut all ties to Keener, was unaware of any investigations going on while they worked together and has no knowledge of any wrongdoing by Keener.The surging stock has brought a windfall to Farkas, Blink’s largest shareholder. On Jan. 12, after shares rallied to records, he sold $22 million of stock, according to Bloomberg data. Farkas’s total compensation, including stock awards, totaled $6.5 million from 2016 to 2019, equivalent to more than half the company’s revenue. Included in his 2018 compensation were $394,466 in commissions to Farkas Group Inc., a third-party entity he controlled that Blink hired to install chargers.Farkas said his compensation is justified given that he had personally invested in the company’s formation and had for many years received shares in lieu of salary.More recently, Blink board member Donald Engel followed the CEO’s lead.He sold more than $18 million of shares during the past two weeks.(Updates share price in 15th paragraph and market value in fourth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Overheating? Nvidia Hits New Buy Point, As Bitcoin Tops $47,000

    Dow Jones futures were little changed late Monday following record highs in the stock market rally. Bitcoin surged 18% on Tesla's Bitcoin news.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Adds To DraftKings Stock Stake, Is It A Buy Right Now?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.

  • Democrats unveil bill for child cash payments up to $3,600 for American families

    House Democrats unveiled legislation to provide millions of American families with up to $3,600 in direct payments per child.

  • Hong Kong Stocks Are About to Lose Biggest Source of Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s stock traders are about to find out whether the $7.3 trillion market can hold its own without its biggest source of flows.Starting Tuesday, trading links via Hong Kong’s exchange operator allowing mainland traders to buy domestic stocks will halt through Feb. 17 due to the Lunar New Year holiday. The stock connect closure will slam the brakes on record levels of inflows that helped propel Hong Kong’s equities market to its best start to a year since 1985.Investors north of the border turned bargain hunters in late 2020 after valuations in some sectors onshore reached the highest in more than a decade. Mainland investors net bought nearly $48 billion worth of Hong Kong stocks in the first five weeks of this year, which is already more than half of 2020’s total. They continued buying the city’s stocks on Monday, with net purchases at HK$12 billion ($1.5 billion).“We think it might be worthwhile to take some profit ahead of the trading link halt for stocks that are heavily boosted by southbound investors” including Tencent Holdings Ltd., Meituan and China Merchants Bank Co Ltd, said Zhuang Jiapeng, a fund manager at Shenzhen JM Capital Co.Still, the incentive to take money out of the market is low given that people swapping investment ideas during the holidays could spur further gains when the links with Shenzhen and Shanghai reopen. Zhuang said he’s considering moving all of his fund’s assets into Hong Kong at some point later this year, compared with his current 70% exposure.While the shutting of the links for the Lunar New Year is an annual occurrence, traders are taking a closer look given this year’s unprecedented inflows. Tencent, for example, has seen southbound turnover via the links account for about 42% of the stock’s average daily turnover so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Read more: China’s Finance World Opens Up to Foreigners, Sort Of: QuickTakeInvestors say longer-term exposure to Hong Kong is appealing given the number of mutual funds piling into the city’s assets. The financial hub is the venue for an increasing number of hot startup listings and tech giants, including short-video platform Kuaishou Technology, which debuted on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has selected banks to arrange its planned second listing in the city.“Hong Kong stocks will remain attractive to mainlanders while outperformers in A-shares have skyrocketed and valuations are insane,” said Dai Ming, a fund manager at Hengsheng Asset Management Co. “We are still just at the beginning of a long-term buying trend for Hong Kong stocks.”(Updates southbound flows for Monday in paragraph 3)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AI Technology, Autonomous Vehicle Leader Nvidia Stock Trucking Higher

    As top funds scoop up semiconductor stocks, AI tech leader Nvidia stock is trucking toward a new breakout and all-time high.

  • Green Tech Could Create The First Trillionaire

    The green tech boom is just getting started, but it’s already looking like it may just wind up crowning the world’s first trillionaire

  • 10 tax deductions that have disappeared

    Trump's tax law saw the standard deduction rise as many write-offs were eliminated.