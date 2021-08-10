U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.50
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,158.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,038.75
    -5.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    +0.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.90
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1725
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    +0.07 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6250
    +0.0850 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,526.50
    -831.16 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.31
    +883.63 (+364.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Lanzante and O'Gara announce partnership and present McLaren P1 HDK

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanzante Limited and O'Gara Coach have revealed their latest collaboration, the McLaren P1 HDK (High Downforce Kit). The P1 HDK follows in the same footsteps as the High Downforce Kit that was available to McLaren F1 owners that wanted to give their cars added performance and similar looks to the GTR variant. Built off a P1 road car, the HDK bodywork replaces the now seemingly tame stock body panels, giving it GTR race car looks with extreme presence on the road.

This is the second P1 HDK to be produced by Lanzante, with the first one being recently revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and paying homage to the famous McLaren F1 chassis 018. This second P1 HDK however has no F1 counterpart to draw inspiration or homage to. Instead, it is a fully bespoke commission that is comprised of details specified by its owner. From the brilliant metallic green paint to the rich saddle tan Alcantara seats, right down to the 24kt gold electroformed badges.

"The plan was to build the two HDKs almost simultaneously and release them back-to-back," said Dean Lanzante. "We wanted to show one car here in the UK at Goodwood and one car in the US during Monterey Car Week, knowing that each car was going to have a very different look because of each owner's specification."

This particular McLaren P1 HDK - which will make its début this weekend at Quail; A Motorsports Gathering - was commissioned for Tom O'Gara, owner of O'Gara Coach which includes McLaren Beverly Hills and McLaren San Diego in their impressive portfolio of brands and dealerships. Along with the release of the car, Lanzante and O'Gara have taken the opportunity to announce their official partnership.

"We are very excited to partner with Lanzante Limited," said Tom O'Gara. "Having just completed our fifth project together, which happens to be my own personal car, we are thrilled to be able to introduce our existing clientele as well as potential new clients to the extremely special bespoke projects Lanzante produce. With this partnership not only can we assist clients with the commission and acquisition portion, but the servicing and after-sales portion as well, which we all know is the most important part."

"Partnering with O'Gara was a natural fit really," said Dean Lanzante. "They are the best at what they do and have the experienced staff, passion and state-of-the-art facilities to support what we do in Beverly Hills, San Diego and probably most fitting, at Thermal. With many of our projects being based on track and race variants or at the very least extreme street cars, the Thermal facility offers owners the perfect environment to enjoy their car on street and on track. O'Gara being able to support customers through all phases of our projects in the United States is incredibly valuable to us being able to deliver the best product and experience possible."

The Lanzante brand will be managed by Parris Mullins, Director of Motorsport and Special Projects at O'Gara. "What Dean and his team produce in Petersfield are some of the most exciting projects I've seen, everything from putting a period correct Formula 1 motor in the back of a Porsche 930 Turbo to projects like the P1 HDK. Commissioning or acquiring cars like these are not simply transactions, these are experiences, and that is what we would like to provide our clientele with."

O'Gara Coach, established in 1976, has served Southern California for more than 45 years, with locations in Beverly Hills, La Jolla, and Westlake Village. O'Gara Coach is a factory- authorized dealer for Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Genesis, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, Maserati, McLaren, Automobil Pininfarina, Rimac and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Through unparalleled performance, O'Gara Coach has become respected as one of the largest and most prestigious dealer groups in the entire world. http://www.ogaracoach.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lanzante-and-ogara-announce-partnership-and-present-mclaren-p1-hdk-301352790.html

SOURCE O’Gara Coach

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 11%

    Less than 24 hours after The Wall Street Journal confirmed, in its Monday edition, that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will indeed raise the ticket price for rides on its spaceplane to $450,000 a seat, shares of the space tourism pioneer are plunging 11.1% as of 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. After all, Virgin Galactic itself first announced this price increase on Friday, and investors seemed pretty happy about it at the time. With Virgin Galactic's share price climbing both Friday and Monday, the early read on the company's move appeared to be that demand for space tourism flights was looking so strong that Virgin Galactic had plenty of pricing power, and plenty of room to raise prices to satisfy the demand.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • Why Nanox Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of medical-imaging company Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly referred to as Nanox, plunged on Tuesday following the release of financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Rather, the company also announced a shuffling with the management team which tends to make investors jumpy. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nanox stock was down 10% but it had been down almost 17% earlier in the session.

  • Why Carnival Is Rising Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) were running 2.7% higher in morning trading Tuesday on no news directly impacting its business. Carnival's premier Cunard brand announced its luxury cruise liner, the Queen Elizabeth, would be returning to the high seas on Friday after being dead in the water for 17 months.

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Soared Today

    Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) soared 21% on Tuesday after the 3D printing company delivered strong second-quarter financial results. 3D Systems' revenue jumped 44% year over year to $162.6 million, fueled by robust growth in its healthcare segment and a rebound in its industrial business from its lows during the early stages of the pandemic. "We believe this performance is the result of our exclusive focus on additive manufacturing, bringing together our printers, materials, and software technologies to solve specific key customer applications that drive market adoption in both healthcare and specific industrial markets, such as semiconductors, space systems, and advanced transportation systems," CEO Jeffrey Graves said in a press release.

  • Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Thinks Ethereum Could Peak in 2022

    In a recent interview, Charles Hoskinson spoke on a number of topics related to Cardano and Ethereum.

  • Intel fails to overturn $2.18 billion patent verdict

    U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Waco, Texas, denied Intel's motion for a new trial in a sealed order issued late Monday. Jurors had on March 2 awarded VLSI $1.5 billion and $675 million for Intel's respective infringements of two patents that were once owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV. Intel did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Is Plunging Again Today

    What happened?  Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are down 14% to $23.53 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT after a brutal sell-off on Aug. 9 wiped out nearly 50% of its equity value. Investors are still upset that the U.

  • Why Shares of Fulgent Genetics Are Plunging Today

    Shares of coronavirus testing company Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) are down 16.2% to $91.98 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. Fulgent derives the overwhelming majority of its revenue from coronavirus testing.

  • Steel stocks hit records, Wall Street responds to COVID, Pfizer stock smashes 22-year record

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Rallied Today

    Plug Power hints at rising demand for hydrogen fuel cells even as a bipartisan infrastructure plan is passed.

  • Qurate Retail CEO on Q2 earnings, the future of streaming

    Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong second-quarter results, supply chain constraints, and weigh in on the outlook for retailers post-pandemic.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were moving higher today even as there was no company-specific news on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, a disappointing report from fellow international e-commerce stock Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) seemed to highlight MercadoLibre's strengths as the two often draw comparisons with each other. During a quarter when e-commerce stocks largely faced difficult comparisons with the year-ago quarter, MercadoLibre stood out as one of the rare winners in the sector after surging on its earnings report a week ago, passing its second-quarter update with flying colors.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Pan American Silver reports net income of $0.34 per share in Q2 2021 and increases quarterly dividend by 43% to $0.10 per common share

    Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021"). Pan American's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("financial statements"), as well as Pan American's management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, are available on Pan American's website at panamericansilver.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

  • Why Nucor Stock Popped 10% to All-Time High

    Nucor is a cyclical and predictable stock, so a rally this big in one day's time is a pretty rare feat and can only be triggered by some really big news. Today, indeed, was one such day for Nucor as not one, but two massive developments sent the stock flying through the roof. As early as June, I picked Nucor as one of the best stocks to buy under President Joe Biden in anticipation of a bipartisan agreement on his ambitious infrastructure bill.

  • Coinbase trading volume shifts from BTC to ETH

    Decrypt writer Scott Chipolina joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Coinbase earnings and the latest in cryptocurrency hacking concerns.&nbsp;

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Pfizer shares hit record high with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear

    Shares of Pfizer Inc hit a record high on Tuesday for the first time in more than 20 years as shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers have surged amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States. Pfizer shares were last up 4.9% at $48.25, climbing as high as $48.57 during the session. The percentage gain was the stock's biggest one-day rise since Nov. 9, when Pfizer released positive data for its COVID-19 vaccine.