LanzaTech Global Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: US$26.8m (flat on 2Q 2022).

US$0.14 loss per share.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

LanzaTech Global Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 11%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 7.7%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 66% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.3% growth forecast for the Commercial Services industry in the US.

Performance of the American Commercial Services industry.

The company's shares are down 7.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for LanzaTech Global (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

