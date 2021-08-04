U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

Laparoscopic Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Laparoscopic Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Robot-assisted System, Energy Systems), By Application (Bariatric Surgery, Colorectal Surgery), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laparoscopic Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126821/?utm_source=GNW

Laparoscopic Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global laparoscopic devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7%. Increasing number of bariatric surgeries being performed and adoption of minimally invasive procedures are anticipated to boost the market growth.

According to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), bariatric surgery is performed when a patient is suffering from obesity and they are not able to lose weight.Thus, growing cases of obesity are contributing to market growth.

Increasing preference by surgeons for laparoscopic surgery owing to the benefits, such as small incisions, less healing time, and short hospital stay, is also driving the market.

Technological advancements are further expected to propel market growth.For instance, Medtronic’s LigaSure device is designed to deliver a specific combination of energy and pressure to create consistent seal within its applications.

It provides unique combination of energy and pressure to create vessel fusion. Stryker laparoscopes had a combination of high-quality sapphires and rod lens technology used for superior transformation and excellent recognition to maximize image quality during surgical procedures.

Laparoscopic Devices Market Report Highlights
• Energy systems led the market in 2018 due to the favorable reimbursement policies and new product launches, such as Olympus Corporation launched THUNDERBEAT, which is safe and versatile
• Bariatric surgery is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment owing to increasing cases of obesity. Moreover, these surgeries offer painless weight reduction and require shorter hospital stay
• North America was the dominant regional market in 2018 owing to higher adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and increased incidence of gallstones
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126821/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


