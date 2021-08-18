U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

Laparoscopic Devices Market Size Worth $10.8 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laparoscopic devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of bariatric surgeries being performed and adoption of minimally invasive procedures are anticipated to boost the market growth.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • Energy systems led the market in 2018 due to the favorable reimbursement policies and new product launches, such as Olympus Corporation launched THUNDERBEAT, which is safe and versatile

  • Bariatric surgery is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment owing to increasing cases of obesity. Moreover, these surgeries offer painless weight reduction and require shorter hospital stay

  • North America was the dominant regional market in 2018 owing to higher adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and increased incidence of gallstones

Read 164 page market research report, "Laparoscopic Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Robot-assisted System, Energy Systems), By Application (Bariatric Surgery, Colorectal Surgery), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

According to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), bariatric surgery is performed when a patient is suffering from obesity and they are not able to lose weight. Thus, growing cases of obesity are contributing to market growth. Increasing preference by surgeons for laparoscopic surgery owing to the benefits, such as small incisions, less healing time, and short hospital stay, is also driving the market.

Technological advancements are further expected to propel market growth. For instance, Medtronic's LigaSure device is designed to deliver a specific combination of energy and pressure to create consistent seal within its applications. It provides unique combination of energy and pressure to create vessel fusion. Stryker laparoscopes had a combination of high-quality sapphires and rod lens technology used for superior transformation and excellent recognition to maximize image quality during surgical procedures.

Grand View Research has segmented the global laparoscopic devices market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

  • Laparoscopic Devices Product Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Laparoscopic Devices Application Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Laparoscopic Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Laparoscopic Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players of the Laparoscopic Devices Market

  • Medtronic

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Karl Storz SE & CO. Kg

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Olympus Corporation

  • CONMED Corporation

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • The Cooper Companies Inc.

  • Richard Wolf GmbH

  • Microline Surgical

  • BD

  • Welfare Medical Ltd.

  • DEAM

  • Intuitive Surgical

  • Shenzen Mindray Bio Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry:

  • Surgical Snares Market The global surgical snares market size is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2028.

  • Uterine Manipulation Devices Market The global uterine manipulation devices market size is expected to reach USD 373.81 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

  • Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market The global laparoscopic gynecological procedures market size is expected to reach USD 36.13 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast years, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laparoscopic-devices-market-size-worth-10-8-billion-by-2028--cagr-6-7-grand-view-research-inc-301357682.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

