U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,442.04
    -6.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,301.56
    -41.72 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,659.83
    +3.64 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,187.35
    +10.18 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.57
    -1.02 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.40
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.27 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1703
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    +0.0360 (+2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0420
    +0.4670 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,911.86
    +5.52 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,154.15
    +25.46 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Procedure, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Procedure (Laparoscopic Hysterectomy, Laparoscopic Myomectomy), By End Use (ASCs, Hospitals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Procedure, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129565/?utm_source=GNW

Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market Growth & Trends

The global laparoscopic gynecological procedures market size is expected to reach USD 36.13 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast years. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, rising prevalence of gynecological disorders, technological advances, favorable reimbursement policies, and various government initiatives are key factors contributing to the growth of the market. Technological advancements in laparoscopy devices are one of the major drivers of this market. Numerous market players are investing in R&D for developing innovative products. Technological advancements in laparoscopes, visualization systems, and other components are collectively boosting the product demand.

These advancements include HD imaging, portability, and micro laparoscopy, which enable accurate diagnoses & treatment.For instance, the development and introduction of medical robots to assist doctors is a key advancement in the field.

These robots offer numerous benefits, such as a 3D view of the operating field, reduced blood loss & need for transfusion, early discharge from the hospital, minimal scarring & less trauma to the body, as well as higher precision in surgery due to the elimination of surgeon’s tremor. The usage of hand-assisted devices and robotic laparoscopic surgeries is among the new trends, boosting the market growth.

Some companies are focusing on innovations in hand access instruments, slide-lock graspers & trocars, and closure devices used in these surgeries. For instance, 5.0 mm sliding lock graspers by Stryker Corp. offer a variety of handle and insert styles for grasping, dissecting, suturing, and cutting capabilities. The sliding lock graspers offered by Aesculap provide excellent tissue and grip control. In addition, Nu-Tip Instruments manufactured by CooperSurgical Inc. feature a reusable handle with disposable stainless-steel tips and allow creating scissors, grasper, or dissector, based on need. Thus, technological advancements in designs will drive the growth potential of the market.

Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market Report Highlights
• In terms of application, the laparoscopic hysterectomy segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the high prevalence of gynecological diseases
• In terms of end use, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020
• The segment growth was credited to the increasing number of laparoscopic surgeries performed in hospitals
• North America was the leading regional market in 2020 and is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period
• This growth is due to the high prevalence of uterine cancer coupled with the rising geriatric population in the region
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129565/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Extends Loosing Streak After Surprise U.S Gasoline Build

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude futures extended the longest slide in five months after a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories that signaled fuel demand may be under threat as Covid-19’s delta variant menaces the economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate dropped as much as 2%, the fifth straight daily decline. Domestic gasoline stockpiles inventories climbed by 696,000 barrels, the first increase in more than a month, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesd

  • Why FuelCell And Plug Power Look Charged Up For A Drive North

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) have been pummeled since reaching all-time highs of $29.44 and $74.49, respectively. The Senate passage of the infrastructure bill, which creates an $8-billion opportunity for the clean hydrogen industry, gave both stocks a small boost before they were knocked back down to the lows. The green hydrogen sector has largely failed to garner investor interest since the first quarter despite a progressing global agreement to move tow

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • It’s Kraft vs. Kraft in Venezuela’s Strange Take on Capitalism

    (Bloomberg) -- What’s left of Venezuela’s manufacturing sector has survived government expropriations, frequent blackouts, a currency collapse and equipment shortages. But now there’s another threat: competition from imported versions of the companies’ own products.Shops across Venezuela stock Mexican-made Oreo cookies right next to the locally produced version. Kraft Heinz Co.’s mayonnaise is being imported from Brazil and the U.S., even though the company also makes the sandwich spread in the

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • Krispy Kreme CEO on inflation: Donut price points won’t change too much

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland break down Krispy Kreme Q2 earnings and outlook with Krispy Kreme CEO, Mike Tattersfield.

  • The Vital Fertilizer That’s Driving Multibillion-Dollar Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group’s go-ahead to spend $5.7 billion on a giant Canadian potash mine is shining a spotlight on a commodity vital to feeding the world.Prices of the nutrient essential to producing food for growing populations soared after a crop rally helped farmers boost fertilizer purchases. Unlike oil or most metals and grains, potash trade is focused on annual contracts or in the spot market, rather than on a futures exchange -- and supplies are mostly controlled by just a handful of pro

  • Bitcoin Price Rebounds After Testing Lower Support Near $44K as Ether Booms

    Bitcoin continues to cool on multiple attempts at $50,000, though that may be less of a concern given demand from bigger players.

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.

  • Oil prices slump: Fat 5%+ yields on Exxon, Chevron and BP now available

    Recent oil price weakness could be an income opportunity.

  • First Solar Starts Building Third Ohio Facility, Expects To Create 1,200 Jobs

    First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has began constructing its third manufacturing facility in Ohio worth $680 million as planned. The new 3.3-gigawatt facility will likely commence operations in the first half of 2023. The facility will scale the company's Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GW, becoming the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing complex outside China. It has the potential to create over 700 permanent jobs and 500 construction jobs. According to

  • T-Mobile says data on 40 million people stolen by hackers

    The company, which had 104.8 million customers as of June, acknowledged the data breach on Sunday after U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice first reported that a seller had posted on an underground forum offering for sale some private data, including social security numbers from a breach at T-Mobile servers. Vice said the seller claimed that 100 million people had their data compromised in the breach.

  • ’Outside the hospital & inside the emergency department are struggling for staff members’: GMR Chief Medical Officer

    Dr. Ed Racht, Chief Medical Officer at Global Medical Response, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the impacts of the pandemic on the EMS sector.

  • Krispy Kreme CEO on Earnings, Food Costs and Outlook

    Krispy Kreme CEO Michael Tattersfield discusses the company's second-quarter earnings, food costs and outlook with Bloomberg's Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.