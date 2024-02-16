Lapel to distribute $566,000 to gas customers through settlement

Feb. 16—LAPEL — Customers of the Lapel natural gas utility will see reduced bills over the next two years.

The Lapel Town Council on Thursday announced a settlement in a class action lawsuit the town was involved in pertaining to the purchase of natural gas.

As a result of the settlement, the town will be reimbursed $565,418, to be distributed to the current gas companies over the next two years.

Council President Chad Blake said the town purchases natural gas from a company in Texas that transmits the gas to Lapel through a shared pipeline with other companies.

Blake said one of the customers is Citizen's Gas in Indianapolis; the larger utility was paying the same rate for each cubic foot of natural gas as Lapel and other smaller customers.

He said Lapel was a part of a class action lawsuit that was recently settled.

Clerk/Treasurer Teresa Retherford said the town could distribute the settlement amount in one or two years, but the suggestion was for the distribution over two years.

"We can adjust the gas prices through the tracking factor or lower the actual gas price," she said.

A concern was by lowering the gas price in one year, customers may see a large price hike in the future.

OTHER BUSINESS

The council approved the rezoning of 18.9 acres on Ind. 13 south of the Ind. 38 intersection from agriculture to general industrial.

Roscoe Dorsey, on behalf of the property owner, expressed a desire to rezone the property in order to expand the Lapel Industrial Park.

In 2020, a 20-acre site in the same area was rezoned for the industrial park.

The plan for the industrial park is to split the property into several lots of two acres or more for future commercial and industrial development.

