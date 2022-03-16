Laptop Market to record USD 7.52 Bn growth | High growth opportunity in APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laptop market size is expected to increase by USD 7.52 billion between 2019 and 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market size, YOY growth rates, and market behavior through 2024. The report also offers accurate predictions on all foreseeable market scenarios, customer behavior, and the overall market landscape.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laptop Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Many vendors are engaged in the manufacture and marketing of traditional laptops owing to their high popularity and adoption, ease of use, and reliability as well as the increasing adoption of gaming laptops. Some vendors are focusing on manufacturing 2-in-1 laptops due to their easy portability and compactness.

Market vendors have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd are among some of the dominant market participants.

Factors such as the growth of the corporate sector, increasing demand for 2-in-1 laptops, and increasing application of laptops in educational institutions will provide significant growth opportunities for market players. However, the increasing capabilities of smartphones and tablets will reduce their growth potential.

Laptop Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Laptop Market is segmented as below:

Type

Geography

By type, the traditional laptop segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by traditional laptops over desktop computers. They also offer advantages over 2-in-1 laptops, such as larger screen size, more powerful processor, and higher storage space and are generally more rigid and durable. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Story continues

By Geography, the market will observe maximum growth in APAC during the forecast period. Factors such as the growth of the corporate sector and the gaming industry and the presence of many key vendors are driving the growth of the laptop market in APAC. Also, the presence of countries with large populations that require laptops are driving the growth of the regional market. China is the key market for laptops in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Laptop Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist laptop market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laptop market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laptop market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laptop market vendors

Laptop Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 7.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.13 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Traditional laptop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

2-in-1 laptop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTek Computer Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

HP Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

