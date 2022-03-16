U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

Laptop Market to record USD 7.52 Bn growth | High growth opportunity in APAC | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laptop market size is expected to increase by USD 7.52 billion between 2019 and 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market size, YOY growth rates, and market behavior through 2024. The report also offers accurate predictions on all foreseeable market scenarios, customer behavior, and the overall market landscape.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laptop Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Many vendors are engaged in the manufacture and marketing of traditional laptops owing to their high popularity and adoption, ease of use, and reliability as well as the increasing adoption of gaming laptops. Some vendors are focusing on manufacturing 2-in-1 laptops due to their easy portability and compactness.

Market vendors have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd are among some of the dominant market participants.

Factors such as the growth of the corporate sector, increasing demand for 2-in-1 laptops, and increasing application of laptops in educational institutions will provide significant growth opportunities for market players. However, the increasing capabilities of smartphones and tablets will reduce their growth potential.

Laptop Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Laptop Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

By type, the traditional laptop segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by traditional laptops over desktop computers. They also offer advantages over 2-in-1 laptops, such as larger screen size, more powerful processor, and higher storage space and are generally more rigid and durable. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market will observe maximum growth in APAC during the forecast period. Factors such as the growth of the corporate sector and the gaming industry and the presence of many key vendors are driving the growth of the laptop market in APAC. Also, the presence of countries with large populations that require laptops are driving the growth of the regional market. China is the key market for laptops in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Laptop Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist laptop market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the laptop market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the laptop market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laptop market vendors

Related Reports:

Education PC and Tablet Market in US 2021-2025: The educational PC and tablet market in US is segmented by product (laptop, tablet, and desktop) and end-user (K-12 education and higher education).
Global Laptop Carry Case Market 2021-2025: The global laptop carry case market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Laptop Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 7.52 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.13

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type placement

  • Traditional laptop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • 2-in-1 laptop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

  • Price driver - Inflation

  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Acer Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • ASUSTek Computer Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • HP Inc.

  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laptop-market-to-record-usd-7-52-bn-growth---high-growth-opportunity-in-apac--technavio-301501979.html

SOURCE Technavio

